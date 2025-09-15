Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in life sciences packaging—explore solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries, all in one place this month.

AstraZeneca Plans to Invest $50 Billion in America For Medicines Manufacturing

Cornerstone of investment is a proposed multi-billion dollar drug substance manufacturing center focused on chronic diseases in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Sep 15, 2025
The facility will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize production.
The facility will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize production.
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca announces $50 billion of investment in the United States by 2030, building on America’s global leadership in medicines manufacturing and R&D. This investment is expected to create tens of thousands of new, highly skilled direct and indirect jobs across the country powering growth and delivering next generation medicines for patients in America and worldwide.

The cornerstone of this landmark investment is a new multi-billion dollar U.S. manufacturing facility that will produce drug substances for the Company’s innovative weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9 and combination small molecule products. The new state-of-the-art centre will produce small molecules, peptides and oligonucleotides. This multi-billion dollar capital investment is in addition to the $3.5 billion announced in November 2024.

The drug substance facility, planned to be in the Commonwealth of Virginia, would be AstraZeneca’s largest single manufacturing investment in the world. The facility will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize production.

Companies in this article
AstraZeneca
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Medical Device Innovations Report
Recommended
Medical Device Innovations Report
Related Stories
Njm Fedegari Fof Saturated Steam Sterilizer
Aseptic/Sterile
NJM Partners with Fedegari to Supply Industrial Sterilization, Washing and Isolator Solutions
Gilead Sciences breaks ground on new manufacturing and technical development site in the Bay Area.
Industry News
Gilead Sciences Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Hub
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration calls on nicotine pouch manufacturers to use child-resistant packaging to protect American children from accidental, harmful exposure.
Industry News
FDA Urges Nicotine Pouch Manufacturers To Use Child-Resistant Packaging
The convenience of the cloud can blur the line between IT and OT.
Contract Manufacturing & Packaging
Securing Smart Manufacturing Data From the Plant Floor to the Cloud
Top Stories
Currently more than half of US drugs are manufactured overseas and only 11% of APIs are produced in the U.S.
Supply Chain
FDA Launches PreCheck to Accelerate Domestic Drug Facility Approvals
The two-phase program is designed to expedite the approval of new pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the U.S. by providing enhanced regulatory guidance and communication to manufacturers.
Interview 2
Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceutical Packaging Innovations Report Video Interview
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Traceability/Serialization
Through the Line Podcast: Improving DSCSA Data Exchange Accuracy
Pmmi
PMMI News
2025 Packaging State of the Industry: U.S. Expands, Canada Maintains
Ullrich Mayeski, director of customer success- healthcare GS1 US shares why supply chain visibility is more critical now than ever before.
Supply Chain
Why Is Supply Chain Visibility and Transparency More Critical Now Than Ever Before?
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, you’ll see machinery in action and new tech from 2,300 suppliers, collaborate with experts and explore transformative solutions. Join us this month to experience a breakthrough for life sciences products.
REGISTER NOW!
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
Products
Mp
Sustainable Thermal Packaging
Chillin’ Liners by MP Global Packaging offer reliable cold-chain performance with a design that is 100% curbside-recyclable.
Romaco Displays Recyclable PET Blister Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Digital Applications for Cold Chain Logistics
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
371 Hcp Cold Chain
Temp Control/Cold Chain
Researched List: Cold Chain Suppliers for Life Sciences
Pmg Powder Processing
Machinery
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Materials
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
822 Pmg Cartoning
Machinery
Cartoning Innovations Report
View More »