Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in life sciences packaging—explore solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries, all in one place this September.

FDA Urges Nicotine Pouch Manufacturers To Use Child-Resistant Packaging

Child-resistant packaging demonstrates a manufacturer's commitment to protecting public health, states the FDA.

Sep 4, 2025
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration calls on nicotine pouch manufacturers to use child-resistant packaging to protect American children from accidental, harmful exposure.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration calls on nicotine pouch manufacturers to use child-resistant packaging to protect American children from accidental, harmful exposure.
Pexels; Jonathan Cooper
Companies in this article
FDA
Medical Device Innovations Report
Recommended
Medical Device Innovations Report
Experience a breakthrough in life sciences packaging. Register now!
Recommended
Experience a breakthrough in life sciences packaging. Register now!
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Recommended
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Related Stories
Maxresdefault 67d41ef84198b
Regulatory
How to Answer an FDA Warning Letter
Inadequate control and management of packaging materials is often cited. Most of the citations from these types of issues are focused on poor testing practices that don’t ensure the materials demonstrate they can adequately protect the product prior to its use.
Adherence/Delivery
FDA Warning Letters in Packaging: How Testing Can Help Prevent a 483
Awards
PMMI News
Innovation Takes Center Stage with Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Fda Static
Pharmaceuticals
FDA's Phased Exemptions Aim to Smooth Supply Chain Compliance
Top Stories
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Pharmaceuticals
Through the Line Podcast: Pharmaceutical Trends at PACK EXPO 2024
Healthcare Packaging Editor-in-chief Elisabeth Cuneo sits down with Associate Editor Casey Flanagan to discuss sterilization, auto injectors, and sustainability as some of the leading trends from last year's show floor.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration calls on nicotine pouch manufacturers to use child-resistant packaging to protect American children from accidental, harmful exposure.
Industry News
FDA Urges Nicotine Pouch Manufacturers To Use Child-Resistant Packaging
Awards
PMMI News
Innovation Takes Center Stage with Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Fda Static
Pharmaceuticals
FDA's Phased Exemptions Aim to Smooth Supply Chain Compliance
Pelv
PMMI News
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025 Offers More Than 100 Free On-Floor Education Sessions to Empower Industry Professionals
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, you’ll see machinery in action and new tech from 2,300 suppliers, collaborate with experts and explore transformative solutions. Join us in September to experience a breakthrough for life sciences products.
REGISTER NOW & SAVE!
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Products
X36 x-ray inspection system from METTLER TOLEDO
METTLER TOLEDO Exhibits High-Performance Inspection Systems at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Visit Booth W-2122 to see METTLER TOLEDO's new X-ray systems, combination machines, and vision and metal detectors, designed to improve product safety, quality, and efficiency.
HERMA US to Showcase Robotic Labeling Cell and Front/Back/Wrap Labeler at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Filling and Capping Platform for OTC Products
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
371 Hcp Cold Chain
Temp Control/Cold Chain
Researched List: Cold Chain Suppliers for Life Sciences
Pmg Powder Processing
Machinery
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Materials
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
822 Pmg Cartoning
Machinery
Cartoning Innovations Report
View More »