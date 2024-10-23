FDA Warning Letters in Packaging: How Testing Can Help Prevent a 483

New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Elisabeth Cuneo
Oct 23, 2024
Inadequate control and management of packaging materials is often cited. Most of the citations from these types of issues are focused on poor testing practices that don’t ensure the materials demonstrate they can adequately protect the product prior to its use.
Canyon Labs

Key Takeaways:    

  • The warning letter, also known as a 483, identifies the concern(s), such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use.
  • While ISO 11607 is a voluntary standard, it is FDA recognized, making it the easiest and clearest route to follow to get clearance.
  • One mistake is over-reliance on the pre-qualification of the packaging. The FDA expects you to do your own qualification work on that package as well.

Each year, the FDA sends out hundreds of warning letters, which is really just the FDA’s way of notifying a company when it is in violation to federal requirements. Some letters address honest mistakes or oversights, while others address bigger issues like false label claims, selling an unapproved drug, and even refusing an inspection.

The warning letter, also known as a 483, identifies the concern(s), such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use. The letter provides an opportunity for the company or individual to address the FDA's concerns and request a response with a certain timeframe. According to the FDA, this response could consist of plans for correction and the FDA would then check to ensure that the corrections are adequate. To the extent the company or individual disagrees with the FDA's concerns, the company or individual has the opportunity to supply the agency with its reasoning and supporting information. These communications and other actions by FDA and/or the recipient of the letter may change the regulatory status of the issues discussed in the letter.

While companies may not directly think about how to avoid an FDA warning letter, and there are some key steps to take to do just that. One is keeping your facility clean, the next is never refusing an inspection. Also on the list is being sure to follow all cGMP (current good manufacturing practices), don’t advertise unapproved products, and lastly be sure your product has passed compliance testing.

Wendy Mach, Sr. Director, Technical Services, and Sarah (Rosenblum) Ptach, President, Canyon Labs, offer insights into how proper testing can ensure a letter doesn’t come your way. Canyon Labs offers consulting services and medical device and pharmaceutical compliance testing. Packaging testing methods have been developed by industry experts and regulatory agencies with the purpose to ensure safety and integrity up to the point of use.

“An FDA warning letter is usually the result of a condition that violates a regulation. Some of the most common I have seen are failure to follow procedures, inadequate training, and then not understanding the requirements of published standards (e.g. incomplete validations),” says Mach.

These test methods demonstrate how a package will perform after being exposed to different conditions experienced throughout the product lifecycle such as storage, handling, and transit conditions. Ensuring the device is safe and effective for market use is the goal. “If any aspect of this is deemed as insufficient, the result is an FDA warning letter,” says Mach.

Common mistakes

Mach and Ptach both agree that one common FDA strike that med device/ pharma companies encounter as it relates to the packaging is misbranding or incorrect labeling.

“According to the 2023 FDA Inspection Observations Database, multiple 483s were issued for not having a Unique Identifier (UDI) or incorrect accuracy of the UDI,” says Mach.

“Labeling is often glossed over, and key compliance items are missed. It contributes to the situation that labeling guidance has changed quite a bit over the last 10 years and there are more and more specific compliance requirements depending on where you are selling your product (the EU, USA, etc.),” says Ptach. 

