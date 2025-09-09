Gilead Sciences Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Hub

“This new facility is part of our vision for delivering next generation therapies and a cornerstone of Gilead’s $32 billion investment commitment in the United States,” says Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences. “We have multiple construction projects underway, all of which will generate thousands of American jobs and help to drive U.S. leadership in global biopharma innovation.”

Gilead Sciences celebrates the groundbreaking of its new Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing (PDM) Technical Development Center (NTDC) at the company’s Foster City headquarters. This milestone marks continued momentum in Gilead’s multi-year strategy to drive growth and scientific leadership across virology, oncology, and inflammation, increasingly built on growing biologics capabilities. It is part of Gilead’s planned $32 billion investment in U.S. innovation through 2030. This investment is projected to generate more than $43 billion in economic value nationwide, strengthening America’s biopharmaceutical leadership while fueling high-quality jobs, research, and domestic manufacturing.

The five-story, 180,000 square foot facility will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration across technical development and manufacturing teams. Designed with flexible pilot lab space and advanced digital infrastructure, the NTDC will accelerate technology transfer and support the advancement of next-generation biologics across Gilead’s pipeline. It will feature digitally enabled systems, autonomous robotics, and real-time digital monitoring, making it one of the most AI-enabled centers in the biopharma industry.

The new facility will strengthen Gilead’s biologics capacity and capabilities, a central pillar of the company’s growth strategy. This investment builds on Gilead’s broader U.S. efforts to expand research and manufacturing, create more than 3,000 direct and indirect high-quality jobs, and advance equitable access to healthcare nationwide.

“California is proud to be home to Gilead Sciences and its ongoing investment in innovation and jobs right here in Foster City,” says California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. “This new Technical Development Center is more than a milestone for Gilead; it’s a win for all who will benefit from its breakthroughs. It demonstrates that when we invest in domestic biomanufacturing, we strengthen supply chains, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and keep America at the forefront of life-saving innovation.”

This groundbreaking is part of a broader expansion at Gilead’s Foster City headquarters. In addition to the NTDC, the company is currently developing two other state-of-the-art facilities: a new research building designed to accelerate scientific discovery, already under construction, and a biologics manufacturing facility that will expand domestic production capacity. These current investments further build on Gilead’s strong history of U.S. investment, with more than $15 billion over the last decade, and reinforce the company’s role as a major contributor to the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry and a vital partner in driving scientific innovation and solutions for patients. Together, these investments form an integrated innovation ecosystem designed to accelerate discovery, streamline manufacturing, and reinforce Gilead’s role as a U.S.-based biopharma leader in improving human health globally.