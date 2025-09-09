Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in life sciences packaging—explore solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries, all in one place this September.

Gilead Sciences Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Hub

New building marks significant progress as part of $32 billion U.S. investment.

Sep 9, 2025
Gilead Sciences breaks ground on new manufacturing and technical development site in the Bay Area.
Gilead Sciences breaks ground on new manufacturing and technical development site in the Bay Area.
Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences celebrates the groundbreaking of its new Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing (PDM) Technical Development Center (NTDC) at the company’s Foster City headquarters. This milestone marks continued momentum in Gilead’s multi-year strategy to drive growth and scientific leadership across virology, oncology, and inflammation, increasingly built on growing biologics capabilities. It is part of Gilead’s planned $32 billion investment in U.S. innovation through 2030. This investment is projected to generate more than $43 billion in economic value nationwide, strengthening America’s biopharmaceutical leadership while fueling high-quality jobs, research, and domestic manufacturing.

“This new facility is part of our vision for delivering next generation therapies and a cornerstone of Gilead’s $32 billion investment commitment in the United States,” says Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences. “We have multiple construction projects underway, all of which will generate thousands of American jobs and help to drive U.S. leadership in global biopharma innovation.”

Companies in this article
Gilead Sciences
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Recommended
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Recommended
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
Truvada packaging / Image: Anthony Correia
Pharmaceuticals
Gilead Donates HIV Drug to Uninsured Patients
Static New Issue
Home
New issue alert: Fall 2025
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration calls on nicotine pouch manufacturers to use child-resistant packaging to protect American children from accidental, harmful exposure.
Industry News
FDA Urges Nicotine Pouch Manufacturers To Use Child-Resistant Packaging
Awards
PMMI News
Innovation Takes Center Stage with Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Top Stories
Static New Issue
Home
New issue alert: Fall 2025
Listen in to hear what you can expect to find in the new fall issue.
A shopper’s basket brimming with everyday essentials—from Aveeno lotion and Listerine mouthwash to Band-Aid bandages, Tylenol, Zyrtec, Johnson’s baby care, and more—showcases the breadth of Kenvue’s iconic consumer health brands.
Pharmaceuticals
Kenvue Packs Purpose into Every Package
At the recent GS1 Connect panel, brands and retailers demonstrated that they’ve been underway on the 2D barcode project for some time.
Traceability/Serialization
Wegmans On Board with 2D Barcodes; Kenvue Will be Ready
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Pharmaceuticals
Through the Line Podcast: Pharmaceutical Trends at PACK EXPO 2024
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration calls on nicotine pouch manufacturers to use child-resistant packaging to protect American children from accidental, harmful exposure.
Industry News
FDA Urges Nicotine Pouch Manufacturers To Use Child-Resistant Packaging
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Medical Device Innovations Report
Cutting-edge packaging technologies are transforming the medical device sector in PMMI’s “Innovation in Medical Device” report, featuring advanced materials, smart solutions, and evolving regulations. Editors share insights from nearly 300 PACK EXPO booth visits—each product deemed new and truly innovative—alongside video demonstrations of the equipment and materials on display.
Learn More
Medical Device Innovations Report
Products
Il Group Exela Pharma 1
Tamper-evident Labeling Solution
IL Group partnered with ExelaPharma Sciences to create a custom tamper-evident label for its prefilled syringe products, which helped the pharmaceutical company meet regulatory requirements and stay on schedule for its product launch.
Verista to Showcase Advanced Pharmaceutical Inspection and Labeling Technologies at PACK EXPO
METTLER TOLEDO Exhibits High-Performance Inspection Systems at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
371 Hcp Cold Chain
Temp Control/Cold Chain
Researched List: Cold Chain Suppliers for Life Sciences
Pmg Powder Processing
Machinery
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Materials
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
822 Pmg Cartoning
Machinery
Cartoning Innovations Report
View More »