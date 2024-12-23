NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover all the latest packaging solutions for life sciences products at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Top Articles of 2024, #9: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk Invest Billions in North Carolina Manufacturing

The #9 most clicked article of 2024: Striving to meet the booming market demand for GLP-1 drugs, Lilly and Novo Nordisk are adding injectables manufacturing capacity—and around 1,600 jobs combined—in the cities of Concord and Clayton, NC

Keren Sookne
Dec 23, 2024
Novo Nordisk, Clayton, North Carolina, US. New production facilities announced 24 June 2024. To be completed in 2027-2029.
Novo Nordisk, Clayton, North Carolina, US. New production facilities announced 24 June 2024. To be completed in 2027-2029.
Novo Nordisk

Both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have invested in GLP-1 injectables manufacturing sites, with more capacity on the way.

With a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour on June 14, 2024, Lilly showed off its newest manufacturing plant in Concord, NC, designed to help relieve manufacturing bottlenecks for injectable GLP-1 drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound. The company doubled its initial investment in the facility from $1 billion to $2 billion. At full capacity, the plant will employ approximately 600 people, with around 400 positions filled thus far. 

Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
Ilaria Fumagalli, Chief Executive Officer, and Federico Fumagalli, Chief Sales Officer of Steriline.
Aseptic/Sterile
Generational Transition for Steriline’s Top Management
BGS Beta-Gamma-Service's new U.S. facility will be in Imperial, PA, near Pittsburgh International Airport, and is scheduled to open in mid-2025.
Aseptic/Sterile
BGS Beta-Gamma-Service Announces Plans to Expand to the United States
Novo Nordisk, Clayton, North Carolina, US. New production facilities announced 24 June 2024. To be completed in 2027-2029. (Credit: Novo Nordisk)
Aseptic/Sterile
Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk Invest Billions in North Carolina Manufacturing
Automatic Tip Fil Syringe Filler 1
Aseptic/Sterile
TurboFil Upgrades Syringe Filling System
Top Stories
For cartridges, the In Process Control (IPC) helps prevent losses during production.
Packaging/Filling
Top Articles of 2024, #8: Nonprofit Civica Installs New High-value Filling Lines for Essential Medicines
The #8 most clicked article of 2024: Civica is on a mission to deliver quality generic medicines—including insulin—at low cost.
Novo Nordisk, Clayton, North Carolina, US. New production facilities announced 24 June 2024. To be completed in 2027-2029.
Aseptic/Sterile
Top Articles of 2024, #9: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk Invest Billions in North Carolina Manufacturing
Injectables like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic run the risk of counterfeit relabeling.
Market Trends
Top Articles of 2024, #10: Novo Nordisk’s Fight Against Ozempic Counterfeits
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
PMMI Invests Over $800K to Empower the Future Workforce – 2024 Year in Review
lbs. distribution was founded in 2017 by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs with the goal of creating a robust and efficient supply chain of legal cannabis throughout California.
Machinery
Cannabis Distributor Supercharges Packaging Efficiency with Automation
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to packaging challenges for life sciences products. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
The iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System streamlines the packaging and labeling of medications, ensuring healthcare providers can deliver the correct dose to the correct patient at the correct time.
iPack Rx Unit Dose Packaging System Achieves CE Certification
This marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to improving patient safety through precise unit dose packaging and bar code labeling of medication.
RRD’s ConnectOne Storefront Designed to Drive Efficiency, Reduce Costs for Brands
Schreiner MediPharm Develops Cut-Through Indicator for Closure Seals
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View More »