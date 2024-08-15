New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Investment Announcements in Mexico Poised to Boost Packaging Machinery Demand

CPG Companies including Unilever, Heineken, Merck, and more have major investment plans for the Mexican market, signaling a potential rise in packaging machinery demand ahead.

Casey Flanagan
Aug 15, 2024
As companies across packaging and processing sectors place investments in Mexico, the country may see an increase in packaging machinery demand. Source: PMMI Business Intelligence: Mexico’s Packaging Machinery Market Trends and Opportunities 2024-2025
As companies across packaging and processing sectors place investments in Mexico, the country may see an increase in packaging machinery demand. Source: PMMI Business Intelligence: Mexico’s Packaging Machinery Market Trends and Opportunities 2024-2025

Much like their U.S. counterparts, Mexican CPG companies need new packaging machinery to check several boxes before pulling the trigger on an investment, according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s report, “Mexico’s Packaging Machinery Market Trends and Opportunities 2024-2025.”

Business Intelligence researchers surveyed 86 packaging and processing machinery users and interviewed 40 representatives from CPGs and relevant chambers and associations within Mexico’s food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and packaging industries for the report.

The pharmaceutical company Abbott announced the construction of a new plant in the State of Querétaro to produce medical devices for monitoring and treating heart conditions. The company plans to invest U.S. $150 million in this plant.

Mexican pharma company Neolpharma is investing MX $800 million in three plants in Mexico City to produce biotechnological medications and RNA vaccines.

Laboratorios Carnot announced a U.S. $140 million investment in a new plant located in Villa Del Tezontle, Hidalgo. This new plant investment will be divided into two stages: the first stage will become operational in 2026 and the second in 2030.

Multinational laboratories MerckNovartis, and Roche have also announced new investments for 2024-2025. Merck and Novartis announced each will invest U.S. $50 million in expanding capacity of their current plants. Roche announced a U.S. $58 million investment, of which a large amount will be invested in R&D.

SOURCE: PMMI Business Intelligence: Mexico’s Packaging Machinery Market Trends and Opportunities 2024-2025.

For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports, including “2024 Transforming Packaging and Processing Operations” and “2024 Craft Beer and Spirits: Success Through Packaging” at pmmi.org/business-intelligence.

Click here to read the full article and to download the free executive summary. 

