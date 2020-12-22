Company Carries Out 90th Streaming Test and Launches Remote Assistance Camera Suitcase

In order to continue to offer full assistance to customers in the current international context, Marchesini Group–a designer and producer of packaging machines and lines for the pharmaceutical industry–has consolidated its remote after-sales support services. To manage these services, a unit called X-CARE has been set up with the task of coordinating all the remote testing procedures required during the pandemic. The end result is a complete kit of services that can also be used individually and will remain in operation even after the health situation has returned to normal.

In the March-November period, Marchesini Group conducted ninety X-FATs, which enabled those customers who were unable to physically come to the Group’s offices to connect via streaming with in-house technicians and complete the testing procedures. Thanks to the use of fixed and mobile cameras positioned along the machine or line, numerous customers–including the Spanish pharmaceutical company Laboratorios ERN, which remotely tested its line for packaging liquids in bottles and vials–have been able to request clarification regarding functions, settings, and formats before delivery.

Technology is also making it possible to remotely implement the procedures following machine delivery. To support X-SAT–the final Line Acceptance carried out at the customer’s premises–Marchesini Group has introduced a new service called MIMO. This service is a system of video cameras installed on the machine which–thanks to a recording rate of 100 frames per second and a proprietary digital trigger framework–is designed to permit recording of errors throughout the production process at the exact moment they occur.

MIMO, currently supplied inside a case with the installation hardware, is supported by an app that guides the customer through the correct installation of the video cameras on the machine. This should make it possible to have a complete and precise overview of accidental errors and to allow problems to be solved remotely, without the need to send technicians to the site.

MIMO joins the already well-established Live Assistance and Teleservice services, which together make up Marchesini Group’s X-SERVICE. The Live Assistance service allows an experienced operator to see what is happening inside the machine and to provide solutions in real time, improving troubleshooting effectiveness through a dedicated app or, optionally, through smartglasses.

Customers who have also installed Teleservice software on their systems can remotely set up the operator panel via a secure connection, allowing Marchesini Group technicians to work on the line directly from their own office, cutting costs and speeding up procedures.