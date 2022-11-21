ON FDA STAFFING CHALLENGES AND VIRTUAL WORK:

“It’s been very good for us in some ways... because we’ve been able to recruit some really excellent people from the remote world. On the other hand, it also makes it easier to lose people because when people can get a better offer, they don’t have to move. They just change the VPN that they tune into.”

—PETER MARKS, MD, PHD, DIRECTOR, CBER, FDA, AT THE PDA/FDA JOINT REGULATORY CONFERENCE

“It has been well documented that healthcare workers regularly exposed to antineoplastic drugs face an increased risk of adverse medical conditions, making a truly-closed CSTD [Closed System Transfer Device] an essential component when preparing and administering these medications.”

—MARINO KRIHELI, CO-FOUNDER OF EQUASHIELD

“You have marketing get involved with some of the packaging labels—and they're really innovative with special colors of pink and light sienna and other colors—and we've seen packages that have been serialized early on that their labels are starting to fade and we just can't read them anymore. These kinds of things are what we, as an industry, need to continue to keep at the forefront, and to improve upon as we move forward.”

—BRIAN SCHMIDT, PRINCIPAL IT GENERALIST at McKESSON (read more: DSCSA: Labels Practically as Important as the Medicine Itself)

1 Million

‍THE ESTIMATED NUMBER of people that Zipline’s drone delivery system in Utah will gradually expand to serve over five years. Zipline began deliveries of prescriptions and medical products directly to select Intermountain Healthcare patients’ yards in the Salt Lake Valley area in the fall.

64%

THE PERCENTAGE of Americans that indicated they’re “comfortable” knowing drones will soon deliver items to their homes and businesses. Many think this will be in the next one to two years. Source: Auterion

$156.2 Billion

THE EXPECTED SIZE of the global biomaterials market by the end of 2022, driven in part by demand for implantable devices and the growth of chronic health issues from habits, inactivity, and aging populations. Source: Future Market Insights

Aug 26, 2022

THE DATE the FDA removed N95 respirators from the med device shortage list due to increased U.S. manufacturing, updates to the FDA’s supply chain assessment, and CDC/ NIOSH approval of new disposable N95s and reusable respirators.