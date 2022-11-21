ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

Quotables and By the Numbers: November 2022

Quotes and stats on clinical trial demographics, modes of transportation, the personalized medicine market, and more...

Nov 21, 2022
Getty Images 1038859668
Getty Images

ON FDA STAFFING CHALLENGES AND VIRTUAL WORK:

“It’s been very good for us in some ways... because we’ve been able to recruit some really excellent people from the remote world. On the other hand, it also makes it easier to lose people because when people can get a better offer, they don’t have to move. They just change the VPN that they tune into.”

—PETER MARKS, MD, PHD, DIRECTOR, CBER, FDA, AT THE PDA/FDA JOINT REGULATORY CONFERENCE 

“It has been well documented that healthcare workers regularly exposed to antineoplastic drugs face an increased risk of adverse medical conditions, making a truly-closed CSTD [Closed System Transfer Device] an essential component when preparing and administering these medications.”

—MARINO KRIHELI, CO-FOUNDER OF EQUASHIELD

“You have marketing get involved with some of the packaging labels—and they're really innovative with special colors of pink and light sienna and other colors—and we've seen packages that have been serialized early on that their labels are starting to fade and we just can't read them anymore. These kinds of things are what we, as an industry, need to continue to keep at the forefront, and to improve upon as we move forward.”

BRIAN SCHMIDT, PRINCIPAL IT GENERALIST at McKESSON (read more: DSCSA: Labels Practically as Important as the Medicine Itself)

1 Million

‍THE ESTIMATED NUMBER of people that Zipline’s drone delivery system in Utah will gradually expand to serve over five years. Zipline began deliveries of prescriptions and medical products directly to select Intermountain Healthcare patients’ yards in the Salt Lake Valley area in the fall.

64%

THE PERCENTAGE of Americans that indicated they’re “comfortable” knowing drones will soon deliver items to their homes and businesses. Many think this will be in the next one to two years. Source: Auterion

$156.2 Billion

THE EXPECTED SIZE of the global biomaterials market by the end of 2022, driven in part by demand for implantable devices and the growth of chronic health issues from habits, inactivity, and aging populations. Source: Future Market Insights

Aug 26, 2022

THE DATE the FDA removed N95 respirators from the med device shortage list due to increased U.S. manufacturing, updates to the FDA’s supply chain assessment, and CDC/ NIOSH approval of new disposable N95s and reusable respirators. 

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 19 At 11 58 54 Am
Packaging/Filling
Healthcare Packaging Community Returns to Chicago
Stevenato Group Vru And Vpp Ii
Packaging/Filling
Stevanato Group Collaborating with IL Group
Niimbl
Packaging/Filling
NIST Providing $3M for Biopharma Manufacturing Equipment Advancements
Stevenato Ez Fill Production
Packaging/Filling
Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer Develop New Ready-to-Use Vial Platform
Top Stories
Getty Images 1038859668
Packaging/Filling
Quotables and By the Numbers: November 2022
Quotes and stats on clinical trial demographics, modes of transportation, the personalized medicine market, and more...
Haleon, Microsoft Seeing Ai
Package design
Haleon, Microsoft Enhance Product Accessibility for Vision Impaired
Captured here live on the PACK EXPO floor, the bag has disposal instructions in clear print on the back, using the How2Recycle symbol that consumers are familiar with.
PEI 2022
Gel Packs in Recycle-Ready Film
Fda Logo
Regulatory
FDA Issues Draft Guidance on Breakthrough Devices Program
Graphic 2
Business Intelligence
Predictive Maintenance Solutions Trending Among Companies
Access On-Demand Content Today
Discover innovative solutions for packaging and processing, automation, sustainability, e-commerce and more.
LEARN MORE
Access On-Demand Content Today
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Sato
RFID Tag Encoding and Logging Solution
The Sato and Loftware cloud-based solution helps producers of medical devices and pharmaceuticals meet stringent traceability requirements.
Tablet Press Solution
Connected Printer Services
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »