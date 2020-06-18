Pharma Contract Manufacturer Expands Large Batch Production to 110,000 Capsules Per Hour

Wiewelhove expands capsule filling line, enabling the company to fill pellets into capsules with the GKF 2600 from Syntegon Technology. Collaboration on special requests led to a smooth implementation.

Kim Overstreet
Jun 18th, 2020
The GKF 2600, which was developed for the high-performance range, achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00.
The GKF 2600, which was developed for the high-performance range, achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00.

Wiewelhove GmbH has been a contract manufacturer of solid oral dosage forms for more than 15 years, processing plant-based and synthetic active ingredients. Established in 1976, the family business has developed into an international contract manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, homeopathic products, and dietary and vitamin supplements. With two production sites and a laboratory in Ibbenbüren, Germany, the company has a range of machines suited for all common manufacturing processes for solids and uses the Syntegon Technology GKF series including the GKF 400, GKF 700, and GKF 2000 capsule filling machines. When Wiewelhove decided to expand its production capacity to accommodate large batches with a high unit count, it decided to add another GKF machine. Rainer Wibbelmann, technical director at Wiewelhove, said, "We can look back on good experience with the company and their machines, which have been running reliably for many years at our sites. After some market research, we quickly realized that we again wanted a GFK.”

Training, a successful strategy

Both the number of machines and employees is increasing at Wiewelhove. In addition to its long-standing workforce, Wiewelhove relies on young talent who must be trained before operating the machines - making training and education a top priority. "When we order new machines, training sessions held by our supplier are part of our requirements specification," Wibbelmann said. "Our operators need to become experts so that they can use all the machines’ advantages for our production – and ultimately for our customers. In turn, we must give them the opportunity to ask questions before new machines are put into operation. Only then will they feel comfortable with the technology and look forward to using it."

Employees were trained in two three-day training sessions on the new GKF 2600 capsule filling machine at the equipment provider’s site in Waiblingen. Production staff learned how to start-up and prepare the machine for production runs and how to perform format changeovers. Calibration, troubleshooting, and maintenance were also part of the in-depth training, and, since the training sessions took place two weeks before the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), there was time to submit requests for changes. "During the FAT, we took over a machine that met our requirements down to the smallest detail," Wibbelmann said.

It’s the little things that count

The most important change affected the scanning station of the GKF 2600. With the machine knowledge already acquired before the FAT, Wiewelhove opted for a single-capsule scanning system. In combination with the "no cap, no fill" feature and an automatic error clearance, Wiewelhove now has increased operational reliability that saves both product and empty capsules. Wiewelhove also suggested replacing the metal slide used to adjust the suction with a plastic one, which is easier to clean and makes for gentler handling.

"Any potential for optimization that we address at the supplier’s site is much easier to implement," Wibbelmann said. The training sessions and the discussions also provided interesting insights for Syntegon Technology. For example, some of the suggestions from Wiewelhove could be incorporated into the standard version of the GKF 2600. "In the end, it’s the small things that make the difference between good and great," Wibbelmann said. "We really enjoyed and benefitted from working on constructive solutions together."

Flexible and reliable

Since production started in August 2018, the company has been able to take full advantage of the new capsule filling machine. Its high filling flexibility makes it possible to fill different capsule sizes from 1 to 00 elongated, such as longer capsules of the same diameter, which can be processed on the GKF 2600 without separate format parts. The patented slidegate technology reduces scatter loss, which is important for critical products that should not get into the machine interior. In addition to the standard features, Wiewelhove has the option of adding a KKE capsule checkweigher for 100% in-process control. The GKF 2600 can also be upgraded for micro-tablets.With an extended machine platform and good accessibility, the capsule filling machine can be adapted to different products in a short time.With an extended machine platform and good accessibility, the capsule filling machine can be adapted to different products in a short time.

The compact capsule filling platform GKF 2600 was developed for the high-performance range. It is cGMP-compliant and fulfills the various requirements of the pharmaceutical industry. Wiewelhove achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00. The flexible capsule filling machine can be adapted to different products in a short time with its accessibility and the extended machine platform. Rapid format changes and easy changeovers with a plug-in system minimize standby times and machine downtime.Syntegon Gkf 2600 Open

Well-positioned for the future

Technological highlights and cooperation during the project were both key for Wiewelhove. "The entire process, from initial discussions and on-site appointments to training and adjustments, through to installation and implementation was very target-oriented and well structured," said Lars Peters, head of the capsule filling department at Wiewelhove. For the contract manufacturer, the new machine is "the logical extension of the GKF 2000 range." It facilitates product transfer and can also be used as a back-up for the slightly older GKF 2000.

The most important innovation of the new capsule filling machine is that powders and pellets can be filled on a single dosing station. "We observe a trend in pellet filling that we couldn’t have responded to so far,” said Peters. With the new machine, we are well prepared for future requirements…We want to expand our capacities and ability to fill pellets into capsules to compensate for bottlenecks and quickly respond to new customer inquiries.”

Companies in this article
Syntegon Packaging Technology, LLC
With the help of innovative service glasses, KOCH service technicians can show customers every detail of the machine they wish to see and talk them through the various functions.
Online FAT at KOCH Using an Innovative Concept
Though the customer was almost 5,000 miles away, they witnessed the FAT in action as if they were on site – thanks to hardware and modern digital solutions.
Jun 18th, 2020
The GKF 2600, which was developed for the high-performance range, achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00.
Pharma Contract Manufacturer Expands Large Batch Production to 110,000 Capsules Per Hour
Wiewelhove expands capsule filling line, enabling the company to fill pellets into capsules with the GKF 2600 from Syntegon Technology. Collaboration on special requests led to a smooth implementation.
Jun 18th, 2020
Fat Online
Remote FAT Keeps Capsule Filler on Schedule
German herbal medicine maker Dr. Gustav Klein was able to order and receive a new capsule filler from Italian equipment maker MG2 despite COVID-19 restrictions through three days of remote testing and validation.
Jun 17th, 2020
Mondi safely packages QIAGEN&rsquo;s SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge.
Mondi Safely Packages QIAGEN’s SARS-CoV-2 Test Cartridge
Mondi ramps up production to supply packaging for the new SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge by QIAGEN; a high-barrier triplex laminate which will provide protection for the test kits which require limited exposure to light and oxygen to remain effective.
Jun 11th, 2020
Jones Healthcare Group invests in a new high-performance automated Uhlmann blister line complete with a blister machine, cartoner and stretch-wrapper (blister machine shown here).
Jones Healthcare Group Invests in High-Performance Uhlmann Blister Packaging Line
Company expands packaging services capability and capacity to support pharmaceutical packaging demand surges and deliver solutions.
Jun 10th, 2020
The OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line for blood collection tubes has many functions. These include cleaning, bacteria reduction, various dispensing stations for additives, drying and vacuum sealing all the way up to the final packaging.
SARS-CoV-2 and Safe Blood Tests
OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line specifically for blood collection tubes
Jun 10th, 2020
The heating and forming station of the KBS-C medplus featuring Smart Heating for perfect control of material thickness and Smart Forming for optimized blister forms.
KOCH: Next Gen Blister Machine
For medical devices and pharmaceuticals, the heating and forming station of the KBS-C medplus features Smart Heating for control of material thickness and Smart Forming for optimized blister forms.
Jun 5th, 2020
Ajg Tube Filling Pr Image
AJG Packaging Launches New High-Speed Tube Filling Capabilities
New filling machinery fills tubes, bottles, jars, and is appropriate for a wide variety of products including personal care, cosmetics, nutritional, CBD, and foods.
Jun 1st, 2020
Ima Sensing Future Days
Ima Group's "Sensing Future Days" Virtual Event
The first session of IMA’s virtual event just concluded successfully, while the second one will take place from 10 to 12 June .
Jun 1st, 2020
Euclid My Meds2
Euclid Medical Products: Medication Adherence Pouch Packaging Service
MyMeds+ helps pharmacies eliminate daily or weekly sorting and complicated instructions, simplify packaging and dispensing, and improve patient safety.
May 26th, 2020
Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales, Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery
Spee-Dee Promotes Mark Navin to Vice President of Sales
Navin to lead company’s entire sales effort after 25 years of strategic account success.
May 26th, 2020
X Days Marchesini
Marchesini Group Presents “X DAYS 2020” Online Events
Topics will cover industrial strategies, sectorial trends and new technologies.
May 19th, 2020
Ima Sensing Future Days
IMA Group Goes Virtual Welcome to The Sensing Future Days
Upcoming event Jun. 10 and 11 will offer both personalities from the academic world and business leaders in the packaging industry, as well as IMA technology.
May 18th, 2020
Dynamic Hybrid Vertical Z Conveyor
Conveyors Meet Most Demanding Objectives
Form, fit, and function are met with the design and selection of materials for each application.
May 18th, 2020
The Flexible Filler/Capper is designed to use a circular puck conveyor system to transport vials or small bottles to the inline filling system.
ESS: High Speed Filling System for COVID-19 Test Kit Vials
Available in both automated and semiautomatic configurations, the system is made to fill up to 120 vials per minute.
May 15th, 2020
Syntegon Kliklok Ace Carton Former
Carton Former Features Ergonomic Design and Increased Efficiency
Unit combines high-speed forming capabilities with a wide carton size range for greater flexibility.
May 12th, 2020
Ess Covid 19 Flex Filler Filling Side
Flexible Filler/Capper for Vials and Small Bottles
ESS announces the FC Series flexible filler/capper for vials and small bottles. Model FC60 handles up to 60 vials/min and Model FC120 fills 120 vials/min.
May 11th, 2020
The camera system Polyphem wt should provide reliable fill inspection on blister machines.
Multifaceted Blister Control with Polyphem wt
Designed to customer specifications, with a variety of control options, the system detects errors in colour, form, dimension, and position of contents.
Apr 15th, 2020
Syntegon Technology offers various remote services with secure remote access, including online operator training and the E-portal for easy spare parts ordering.
Syntegon Technology Services at the Virtual Show 2020
The company debuts new digital solutions for pharma and food, sustainability as a service focus for food manufacturers, and remote Service—from machine support to platforms for spare parts management and training.
Apr 14th, 2020
Bu D Dy Hd
IMA Launches "Stay Connect!"
Mar 26th, 2020
More in Packaging/Filling
VR piqued the company&rsquo;s interest because it seemed to be the only medium that could transcend boundaries in a remote way to enable both instruction and hands-on skill building focused on the &ldquo;why.&rdquo;
Machine-Agnostic VR Comes to Sterile Manufacturing Education
You’ve heard of OEMs offering augmented reality tools, but virtual reality has come to pharmaceutical processing training. How does improved critical thinking impact the bottom line?
Feb 19th, 2020
Model CEL5-SL uses a Fanuc M-10iD robot to pick a case from the magazine, square the sides, and run the bottom of the case along a taping system.
ESS: Case Packer Line Includes Bottom Load and Side Load Configurations
These configurations increase the scope of products and pack patterns that the CEL5 series can handle.
Jan 31st, 2020
Modern laboratory environment in the new 1,800 sqm building.
Vetter Aligns its Development Service Laboratory Portfolio Under One Roof
Bundling of competencies designed to optimize workflow of customer projects. Further expansion of laboratory space to continue through 2020.
Jan 30th, 2020
Young Living, headquartered in Utah with farms and operations around the world, makes a wide range of essential oils and other products.
Hitting Essential Filling Speeds for Essential Oils
With expansions in pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage applications, the essential oil market is booming. Young Living turned to Syntegon (formerly Bosch Packaging) to triple its filler speed and improve yield.
Jan 19th, 2020
Vital Proteins Collagen Options
Rotary Filler Helps Keep Pace With Booming Collagen Market
To keep up with skyrocketing demand for its collagen powders, Vital Proteins turned to Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery and its rotary filler. It boosted production from 20 to 100 plastic canisters a minute, also improving safety and ease of operation.
Jan 16th, 2020
Starview Packaging Machinery, Inc announces the acquisition of Visual Packaging LP USA
This newest addition to the Starview Group will enable ideas from both business units and continue to produce the most complete and advanced line of packaging machinery in the industry.
Nov 25th, 2019
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
Integra 520 combines a thermoformer and a cartoner for higher speeds and higher precision.
Oct 19th, 2019
MMC Packaging Equipment&apos;s closure slitter
MMC Packaging Equipment: High-speed Closure Slitting, Band Folding Machine
The machine is engineered with Industry 4.0 attributes and features a six-camera vision inspection to meet quality objectives.
Oct 10th, 2019
Loveshaw&apos;s case sealer by Little David
Loveshaw: Case Sealer by Little David
The LDX-RTB 4.0 Ultra is faster with easier access to motors and electrical components, featuring multiple security features.
Oct 7th, 2019
Aw 403846 Thumbnail 2 193ced99 V3
Magnetic Levitation Supports 6-Degree-of-Freedom Motion Platform
Planar Motors’ smart robotic system XBOT offers the ability to simultaneously and independently control motion, with hygienic contactless design.
Sep 26th, 2019
The capper is constructed of stainless steel and has a sloped-surface design with minimal cavity infiltration.
Single-Head Servo Capping Machine for Pharma
Designed for pharmaceutical companies, a new single-head servo capping machine operates at speeds to 50 bottles/min.
Sep 25th, 2019
Deitz Pharmafill BCV1 bottomless conveyor
Conveyor for Printing on Bottle Bottoms
Bottomless unit doesn’t disrupt bottles in packaging line flow.
Sep 25th, 2019