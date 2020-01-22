Pharma Cap Sealing: Handling Two Bottles Sizes on One Line

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) needed a tailor-made system to safely seal two bottle sizes.

Keren Sookne
Jan 22nd, 2020
Enercon and Innovation decided on an out-of-the-box configuration: two sealers per line, configured at the two different bottle heights required.
Enercon and Innovation decided on an out-of-the-box configuration: two sealers per line, configured at the two different bottle heights required.

Across the pharma packaging industry, one size does not fit all—the need for flexibility and variety in product formats continues to grow.

Innovation is a pharmacy automation company that knows this all too well. Focused on the retail pharmacy industry, they are located at a 91,000 sq ft campus in Johnson City, NY. They provide technologies that accurately and efficiently fill prescription orders, allowing their customers to package medications using integrated robotics designed to meet each of their unique needs.

Innovation Pharmassist766x304

The company uses induction sealers from Enercon, a Wisconsin-based provider of cap sealers, with decades of experience serving industries including pharmaceuticals, personal care and chemicals. “The introduction of induction sealers to our product line has allowed us to increase the quality and safety of mail order prescription medications filled by our systems,” says Alecia Lashier, VP of Solutions Engineering at Innovation. “We are now able to reduce damage during the shipping process by containing filled medications in prescription bottle, even if the bottle cap is damaged or removed.” 

Enercon sealers also provide Innovation with the opportunity to apply different types of prescription bottle caps, which previously could not be sent through the mail, making prescriptions easier to open for patients.

Two different bottle sizes

Innovation embarked on a project to help the Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) for the Department of Veterans Affairs. The challenge with the project: prescription bottles were two different heights conveyed down the same line.

Innovation is unique in that it does not transport bottles in a carrier container across a conveyor. Instead, bottles are transported directly on the conveyor belt. While this method reduces the conveyor footprint, it presents challenges. The automation units, such as the induction sealers, require the different-sized bottles to pass through at exact heights, and these bottles had to achieve good seals.

With this new problem, Innovation set out to get a complete grasp of the situation before identifying a solution. “On every project, we analyze the specific needs of a program through inspection, data analysis, and simulation. Only once we truly understand the customer’s problem, do we look to find a solution,” says Lashier.

During the development process, Innovation looks tailor solutions to each project beyond standard industry offerings. At times, this results in adaptations of the existing product line, the introduction of new products, or new uses of industry products to meet the unique needs of customers.

Two sealers per line

Enercon Sales Manager Jim Phillips brainstormed with Innovation to find an out-of-the-box solution:  two sealers per line, configured at the two different bottle heights required.

On each of Innovation’s three separate CMOP lines, two Enercon Super SealTM Touch Cap Sealers were integrated. The outcome allowed Innovation to continue to transport bottles on a single line and present them to the sealing units at different heights.

Enercon Super SealTM Touch Cap SealerEnercon Super SealTM Touch Cap Sealer

Super Seal Touch, with a stainless steel enclosure, protects product integrity by creating a hermetic seal on bottles that prevents leaks, preserves freshness and provides tamper evidence. It features an intuitive operator interface with a touch screen for ease of operation and recipe management. The system includes a new cap inspection system, detecting missing foils, high caps and stalled bottles, while offering quick changeover and optional network connectivity. An LED bottle centering guide provides operators with a beacon to easily align containers under the center of the sealing head. Controls for the system are developed in-house.

Because the project was so unique, testing was key. “Jim Phillips of Enercon was very helpful and went out of his way to test samples,” notes Lashier. Enercon completed several sample runs based on the parameters provided to determine the best sealing heads for sealing two different height bottles at the same time. The end result was a wide, deep tunnel for the shorter bottles and a wide tunnel for the taller bottles, achieving a quality seal on all bottles, regardless of size.

This project is currently underway, and will allow CMOP a new level of flexibility in mailing prescriptions to patients safely and efficiently.

Companies in this article
Enercon Industries Corp.
Young Living, headquartered in Utah with farms and operations around the world, makes a wide range of essential oils and other products.
Hitting Essential Filling Speeds for Essential Oils
With expansions in pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage applications, the essential oil market is booming. Young Living turned to Syntegon (formerly Bosch Packaging) to triple its filler speed and improve yield.
Jan 19th, 2020
Vital Proteins Collagen Options
Rotary Filler Helps Keep Pace With Booming Collagen Market
To keep up with skyrocketing demand for its collagen powders, Vital Proteins turned to Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery and its rotary filler. It boosted production from 20 to 100 plastic canisters a minute, also improving safety and ease of operation.
Jan 16th, 2020
Starview Packaging Machinery, Inc announces the acquisition of Visual Packaging LP USA
This newest addition to the Starview Group will enable ideas from both business units and continue to produce the most complete and advanced line of packaging machinery in the industry.
Nov 25th, 2019
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
CIPM China 2019: the Marchesini Group showcases the Integra 520, the perfect solution to pack blisters into cartons at high speeds
Integra 520 combines a thermoformer and a cartoner for higher speeds and higher precision.
Oct 19th, 2019
MMC Packaging Equipment&apos;s closure slitter
MMC Packaging Equipment: High-speed Closure Slitting, Band Folding Machine
The machine is engineered with Industry 4.0 attributes and features a six-camera vision inspection to meet quality objectives.
Oct 10th, 2019
Loveshaw&apos;s case sealer by Little David
Loveshaw: Case Sealer by Little David
The LDX-RTB 4.0 Ultra is faster with easier access to motors and electrical components, featuring multiple security features.
Oct 7th, 2019
Aw 403846 Thumbnail 2 193ced99 V3
Magnetic Levitation Supports 6-Degree-of-Freedom Motion Platform
Planar Motors’ smart robotic system XBOT offers the ability to simultaneously and independently control motion, with hygienic contactless design.
Sep 26th, 2019
The capper is constructed of stainless steel and has a sloped-surface design with minimal cavity infiltration.
Single-Head Servo Capping Machine for Pharma
Designed for pharmaceutical companies, a new single-head servo capping machine operates at speeds to 50 bottles/min.
Sep 25th, 2019
Deitz Pharmafill BCV1 bottomless conveyor
Conveyor for Printing on Bottle Bottoms
Bottomless unit doesn’t disrupt bottles in packaging line flow.
Sep 25th, 2019
Fully servo-driven, the SX-310-PP/D fill/finish machine adapts easily to new formats and sizes and provides repeatable performance, low maintenance, simple troubleshooting and fast changeover.
Pharma Focuses on Flexible Fill/Finish
Automation expands capabilities, boosts productivity and limits operator/product contact.
Sep 24th, 2019
Hp 114061 Thumbnail 2 614a4129 V4
Checkweigher features PLC controls, automatic calibration
System features electromagnetic force weigh cells for better accuracy.
Sep 24th, 2019
MG America featured the new patented EXTRUDOR&trade; dosing unit on an AlternA70N intermittent-motion capsule filler.
Modify Powder Dosing without Changing Dosing Disc
MG America featured the new patented EXTRUDOR™ dosing unit on an AlternA70N intermittent-motion capsule filler.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Instead of removing faulty bottles at the end of the process, the single tablet reject function eliminates damaged tablets via ejection channels
Single Tablet Reject Function on Bottle Line
The counting module of the Uhlmann Bottle Line IBC 150 allows for up to 99 percent less waste.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Redesigned Accumulation Table is Easier to Clean, Customize
Bi-Flo accumulation system from Garvey gets update, while still offering no jamming or dead plates, and easy changeover.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Three weighing/dosing systems for accurate batch weighing
Volkmann: Weighing/dosing Systems for Batch Weighing
These systems feed, unload, and a three-step weighing process.
Sep 18th, 2019
TechnoDrive 65 PET Machine specifically designed to produce small PET containers.
Jomar to Launch the TechnoDrive 65 PET Machine
This IBM model is specifically designed to produce small PET containers.
Sep 16th, 2019
Piab&rsquo;s piFlow p Smart vacuum conveyor
Piab: Vacuum Conveyer piFlow Smart
Its machine learning capabilities decrease changeover time and automatically re-adjust settings between different batches of material.
Sep 10th, 2019
Sepha&apos;s Press Out Universal deblistering machine
Sepha Press Out Universal–Tablets and Capsules Product Recovery Deblistering Machine
Featuring flexibility, speed, and recovery rates, the Sepha Press out Universal is a child-resistant deblistering system for the pharmaceutical industry.
Aug 29th, 2019
Alfa Laval: Rotary Lobe Pumps
The Optilobe Rotary Lobe Pumps are cost-effective and provide treatment for difficult and delicate products.
Aug 27th, 2019
BPS Model VT (Flat Deck) Vibrating Table
Best Process Solutions: Vibratory Tables Available in Flat Deck or Grid Deck
Complete lines of air or electric-powered models with high load capacities.
Aug 22nd, 2019
More in Packaging/Filling
Dematic Compact AGVs
Dematic: Compact Modular AGV Pallet Delivery System
The Dematic Compact AGV is a transporting and staging system of pallets for repetitive material transportation in multi-shift operations.
Aug 20th, 2019
Ferguson selected the FD-Pharma&trade; Series II from Medical Packaging Inc.
Specialty Pharma Co. Offers New Single Doses with Liquid Cup Filling Machine
A new unit-dosing cup machine allows WES Pharma to offer a controlled substance in single doses without sacrificing floorspace.
Aug 7th, 2019
The Pharmafill PS1 Packserter from packaging machinery manufacturer Deitz Co
Deitz Co.:Desiccant Inserter
The PS1 Packserter automatically detects cut point to prevent double feeds, a variety of desiccant packets into bottles or other containers at speeds of up to 100/min.
Jul 31st, 2019
ValTara monoblock bottle filling system
ValTara: High-Speed Bottle Filling System
The system includes as many as four filling stations and has a product dosing range up to 200 ml.
Jul 30th, 2019
ESS Technologies implements Fanuc&rsquo;s SR Series of SCARA
ESS Technologies: Ultra-Compact TaskMate Robotic Systems for Collating Products
The small size and flexibility of the Fanuc SCARA robots eliminates the need for separate robotic cells and additional safety guarding and collates product prior to cartoning, loading and unloading.
Jul 25th, 2019
he Robocombi system mechanically picks the strips of bottlepacks from the conveyors they stand in and places them directly into the four parallel conveyor lanes leading to the packaging line.
Sanofi Oral Suspension: From Blow/Fill/Seal to Robotic Palletizing
At Sanofi’s Origgio facility outside Milan, automated efficiency is the watchword when it comes to packaging Enterogermina Oral Suspension. Additional production capacity is in the works.
Jul 12th, 2019
German pharmaceutical manufacturer Bionorica&rsquo;s headquarters in Neumarkt (Bavaria)
Pharma Manufacturer Fully Automates Line to Keep Pace with Liquid Filling
Bavarian firm Bionorica boosts performance by implementing new machines around its high-speed filling machine, automating liquid production from depalletizing, unpacking, and bottle inspections to cartoning.
Jul 3rd, 2019
Bechkoff Unveils Intelligent Transport Technology
Bechkoff Unveils Intelligent Transport Technology
The XPlanar system, designed with free-floating movers, is a new motion control concept that brings more product handling flexibility.
Jul 1st, 2019
The demo line assembled by Marchesini consisted of three machines for primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging of pharmaceutical blister packs.
Industry 4.0 with a Pharma Focus
Knowing that IoT software and services in pharma are expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2020, this builder of pharmaceutical packaging machinery is rolling out a robust Industry 4.0 program.
Jun 12th, 2019
Multi-Conveyor 2-to-1 vertical merge conveyor
Multi-Conveyor: Vertical 2-to-1 "Bag Inject" Conveyor Built for a Precision Merge
Multi-Conveyor debuted a stainless steel constructed 2-to-1 vertical merge conveyor de-signed to transport individual bags of frozen food.
Jun 6th, 2019
Pharmafill CS1 enables growing companies to upgrade from manual cotton inserting, filling at speeds from 60 to 90 bottles/min.
Deitz Co.: Entry Level, Automated Cotton Inserter
Pharmafill CS1 enables growing companies to upgrade from manual cotton inserting, filling at speeds from 60 to 90 bottles/min.
May 30th, 2019
ACG Wins Red Dot Award for Automatic 100% Capsule Checkweigher
ACG Wins Red Dot Award for Automatic 100% Capsule Checkweigher
Company’s Engineering Group recognized for ACG’s latest capsule filler.
May 29th, 2019