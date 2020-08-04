Pharmapack Moves to May 2021

Pharmapack Europe (#pharmapackeu), organized by Informa Markets, moves to May 2021 (19-20) to provide attendees, exhibitors and the pharma packaging community the best season and format. The decision follows a careful review with key stakeholders, with the exhibition continuing at its usual location: Hall 7.2 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles.

By announcing the rescheduling of the event early, the organizers hope to provide enough time to adjust travel plans and avoid unnecessary expenses. Additionally, stakeholders will be encouraged to take advantage of Pharmapack’s new suite of dedicated digital opportunities.

For example, the Global Pharma Insights platform features detailed content and analysis from many of the industry’s brightest experts, including high-quality packaging webinars, podcasts, reports, articles and more to help you network and stay up to date from the comfort of your own home.

Silvia Forroova, Brand Director at Pharmapack Europe commented: "We are in constant discussion with key industry stakeholders and Pharmapack partners to adjust how we deliver an event with the highest possible output and greatest value. So, we acted early and, by moving the event to springtime in Paris springtime, we will give ample time to adjust plans for what will be a magical and memorable edition of Pharmapack Europe.”

"Furthermore, to empower the dissemination of new ideas and technologies in the meantime, we will be providing our community with a carefully planned programme of digital opportunities to learn, connect, interact and stay completely abreast of the industry’s trends in the lead-up to the May event."