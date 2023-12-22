New Tool: ProSource
Top 10 of 2023 - #10: Women-founded Startup Pilots Sustainable Rx Packaging

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2023. Ten independent pharmacies piloted Parcel Health’s 100% paper-based, FSC-certified, compostable medication packaging. Third-party child-resistance testing is underway.

Dec 22, 2023
Parcel Health has set its eye on minimizing pharmaceutical packaging waste, starting with its first product, a pill bottle replacement called the Phill Box™.
The healthcare industry, especially in pharmaceuticals, generates a significant amount of global CO2 emissions. An example of the industry’s impact is through the billions of single-use, amber vials that stock the shelves of every pharmacy across the United States.

Parcel Health, a women-founded sustainable medication packaging startup located in Pittsburgh, PA, has set its eye on minimizing pharmaceutical packaging waste, starting with its first product, a pill bottle replacement called the Phill Box™. The system, which is best suited for oral solid doses, is designed to be functional while also being recyclable, compostable, water-resistant, and an easy-to-use alternative to traditional packaging.

Parcel Health has a short and robust supply chain contained within the U.S. that starts with sustainable paper, a manufacturing partner, and an assembly and fulfillment center in Pittsburgh.

