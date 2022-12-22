New Tool: ProSource
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #10: Johnson & Johnson CMO on Unit Dose Packaging

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #10 is this article on preventing accidental unsupervised ingestion of medication in children.

Dec 22, 2022
Applying pressure to the Packlock blister card and creating the rectangular prism is required to open up a space between the backing of the card, allowing the user to push a pill into the space and have the pill drop down.
In our top 10 of 2022, Healthcare Packaging talked with Dr. Ed Kuffner, chief medical officer at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, where he leads a global team of medical and safety professionals. Throughout his career, Ed has been passionate about patient safety and has worked with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders to tackle complex public health issues such as preventing medication errors, accidental unsupervised ingestions, misuse, abuse, and overdose.

Dr. Kuffner talks about Packlock, winner of J&J’s QuickFire Challenge, innovations he’s excited about, and more.

Continue to the full article here: Johnson & Johnson Chief Medical Officer Highlights Unit Dose Packaging’s Role in Preventing Accidental Ingestion

 

 

