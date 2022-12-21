3 Recovery Drink Packages That Signal Hydration

1. Buoy Easy Squeezy Electrolyte Drops from Better Tmrw LLC

Portable compared to full-sized, pre-mixed electrolyte drinks, Buoy's 2-oz. HDPE bottle (pictured above) features 40 servings that the consumer can add to any drink, including water or alcoholic beverages.

Beyond offering hydration for hangover recovery, Buoy offers a Chronic Illness Program discount, and the product has been suggested in Reddit posts for electrolyte options among those with Ehlers-Danlos and POTS.

The bottle is surprisingly squeezable with minimal hand pressure. The pouring membrane offers a mess-free and convenient way to add hydration on-the-go or at home. (It’s not noted on the package if the drink needs to be a certain number of ounces for dilution. Presumably, a squeeze works in any size beverage.)

While small, the front panel clearly notes the number of servings, along with zero calories and sugar. Wrapped in a shrink sleeve, the bottle features vintage wave-themed stripes and a pelican on a buoy. A QR code on the top of the closure links to usage instructions, ingredients, and more.

2. Blowfish for Hangovers Effervescent Tablets from Rally Labs LLC





Blowfish effervescent tablets come in an attractive blue carton with glossy bubble imagery and as the name suggests, a tiny blowfish (this imagery continues on the inside of the carton as well). With an opaque carton that prevents consumers from seeing the tablets, a line drawing of the tablets in a fizzy drink with lemon is featured prominently on the front panel.

Six sets of two tablets—each stamped with a blowfish design—are packaged in an easy-to-tear pouch with clear branding “for hangovers,” caffeine and aspirin content, and instructions for use. Individually wrapped doses make the product easy to carry along.

Consumer relief is conveyed throughout the design, including copy on the carton noting that consuming the product “is probably the best decision you’ve made in the last 24 hours.”

Making use of 3 panels, drug facts are printed on the outside of the carton, precluding the need for a leaflet.

3. Morning Recovery from More Labs Inc.

This pre-mixed 3.4-oz. drink provides clear direction that it’s designed to be consumed while drinking or up to one hour after your last drink. The dietary supplement’s lid is also printed “take this tonight” to communicate that it’s intended to be consumed before going to sleep.

The bottle features a matte blue, tamper-evident shrink sleeve, with accent colors to convey lemon, raspberry, or mango flavors. Like the other liquid product on our list, the TSA-friendly size of this product means that it can be taken on a plane. The bottle is composed of mixed plastic (RIC 7), which are not traditionally recycled.