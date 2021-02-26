NASA’s Tubes Withstand the Trip to Mars

With the successful touchdown of the Perseverance Rover on Mars in February, we look at the tubes powering data collection.

Keren Sookne
Feb 26th, 2021
A technician working on the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission takes a sample from the surface of sample tube 241 to test for contamination. Each sample tube has its own unique serial number (seen on the gold-colored portion of the tube). The image was taken in a clean room facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the tubes were developed and assembled.
A technician working on the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission takes a sample from the surface of sample tube 241 to test for contamination. Each sample tube has its own unique serial number (seen on the gold-colored portion of the tube). The image was taken in a clean room facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the tubes were developed and assembled.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The healthcare packaging world often looks inward for proven solutions and inspiration. But even when not applicable to your daily design work, it can be intriguing to step outside and look at challenges faced in other industries.

NASA’s article, A Martian Roundtrip: NASA's Perseverance Rover Sample Tubes, goes in-depth on the tubes that may one day—in 2031—become the first equipment to complete a round trip to Mars and back. The 43 tubes had to balance being lightweight yet sturdy enough to withstand the intense conditions, “and so clean that future scientists will be confident that what they're analyzing is 100% Mars.”   In tube sampling, the total amount of Earth-based organic compounds had to be less than 150 nanograms. For perspective, the article notes, a human thumbprint carries approximately 45,000 nanograms of organics.   The tubes weigh less than 2 oz, and are composed primarily of titanium. "They are less than 6 inches [15.2 centimeters] long, but we still found over 60 different dimensions to scrutinize," said sample tube cognizant engineer Pavlina Karafillis of JPL in the story. "Because of the intricacies of all the complex mechanisms they will pass through during the Mars Sample Return campaign, if any measurement was off by about the thickness of a human hair, the tube was deemed not suitable for flight."  

For more detail on the anatomy of the tubes, cleaning process, and more, check out the article here.

For more information about the mission, go to: https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020.​

Lightweight Tube V04 01
Neopac: Lightweight Plastic Tube with Reduced Wall Thickness for Enhanced Sustainability
Latest addition to company’s EcoDesign portfolio of sustainability-minded tubes uses up to 30% less virgin materials.
Feb 26th, 2021
To protect the QuickVue kit against moisture and other environmental conditions, the company integrated Aptar CSP Technologies’ Activ-Film technology.
Film Technology Protects COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Strips
The new QuickVue SARS Antigen test from Quidel incorporates active packaging technology to protect from moisture and other environmental conditions that could otherwise impact accuracy.
Feb 16th, 2021
The resource kit contains booklets, pamphlets with stands, flip charts, pocket information guides and two sample cartons containing placebos.
Updatable Pharma Kit Packaging Saves Co. $200,000 and Counting
Incorporating a kit with a slide cover is providing production flexibility and cost savings—updating the kits only means replacing one component.
Feb 9th, 2021
Medical Supplies Packaging Delivery Design From Antalis Packaging
Improving Home Care with Thoughtful Shipper Redesign
When the last mile includes the doorstep, design accommodates patients with limited dexterity post-surgery or diagnosis.
Jan 11th, 2021
Regular Compact Cotton Icecream Gj Copy 5efcba6f7203d png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #2: Tampons in a Whimsical Ice Cream Pint
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #2, feminine care company Rael launches a unique recyclable carton in stores and online.
Dec 31st, 2020
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Feb 17th, 2021
Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #9: Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #9, we cover research from McMaster University on a new wrap inspired by lotus leaves.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 10 52 29 Am
Next Gen Induction Cap Sealer is Backward Compatible
New features on the new generation include mechanically and electrically integrated stalled-bottle sensors.
Nov 11th, 2020
Best of Show Award Winner & Household Products—Structural Design for Gorilla Super Glue Micro Precise by Product Ventures.
2020 Ameristar Award Winners Announced
The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) announced the winners of the 2020 AmeriStar Package Award competition. There were 27 winners, including six student award winners.
Oct 28th, 2020
Tri Seal Luxe Seal 2 Piece Induction Seal Liners
Tri-Seal to Present Live Demos at PACK EXPO Connects
Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, will presents four live demos about closure liners and related equipment during PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 27th, 2020
1 Ambient Getty Images 826749008
Q&A: Non-Profit Launches Sustainable Procurement Guide in Healthcare
11 Questions on how a non-profit organization is guiding healthcare purchasing decisions and what manufacturers need to know.
Oct 6th, 2020
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Feb 17th, 2021
Nelipak Logo
Nelipak Laboratory Services Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation
Nelipak Laboratory Services announced its Clara, Ireland laboratory received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).
Sep 11th, 2020
Price Container Horiz Logo
TricorBraun Acquires Price Container and Packaging
TricorBraun announced it has acquired Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.
Sep 4th, 2020
Oliver Flyer Image With Hcp
Oliver Healthcare Packaging acquires Kansas City Design
Forms new premium design business serving the pharmaceutical and biologics market.
Aug 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 21 At 12 26 41 Pm
Companies Collaborate To Launch Anti-Microbial Packaging Film
The development—with applications including flow wraps, lidding films, and pouches—does not replace the need for careful hand washing, but can inhibit the spread of cross-contamination on packaging substrates that are not usually subject to cleaning.
Aug 21st, 2020
3 C90649 D D421 464 F 9 Fe1 906 A73 A2 Bc7 F
Small Batch Skin- and Haircare Line Offers Glass Packaging on a Budget
After making the switch from a career in occupational therapy, a former hand specialist offers a variety of personal care products with cruelty-free, natural ingredients in recyclable packaging.
Aug 19th, 2020
Canesten Tube For Bayer Copy
Neopac Wins Pair of “Tube of the Year” Awards from European Tube Manufacturers Association
PLASTIC RECYCLED TUBE and Stylo Polyfoil Tube with Spatula Applicator take top honors.
Aug 18th, 2020
Pw 58321 Pharmapack For Web
Pharmapack Moves to May 2021
New date combines a Paris spring with the valuable pharma packaging event.
Aug 4th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 28 At 2 44 16 Pm
2020 Healthcare Package Design Gallery
Months and years go into designing an over-the-counter package to ensure the consumer can safely use it, often in mere seconds.
Jul 28th, 2020
More in Package design
Blisters 002 0
Study Evaluates Benefits of Atmosphere Control in Blisters
Companies partnered to (1) compare the efficacy of Activ-Blister packaging configurations with cold-form foil in maintaining the stability of a model tableted drug product and (2) compare results to an Accelerated Stability Assessment Program study.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 20 At 1 06 35 Pm
Perlen: Ultra-High Barrier PVdC for Blisters
The new MultiLayer ultra 280 combines increased water vapor and oxygen barrier in a sandwich structure that protects the PVdC layer from external damage.
Jul 20th, 2020
Pet Bottle Picture Resized
Pretium Packaging Announces Expansion of its PET Manufacturing Facilities
Pretium Packaging made a $5 million dollar investment in PET stretch blow molding equipment and infrastructure in 6 of its 19 manufacturing locations.
Jul 17th, 2020
Regular Compact Cotton Icecream Gj Copy
Tampons in an Ice Cream Pint Make a Whimsical Statement
Feminine care company Rael launches a unique recyclable carton in stores and online.
Jul 1st, 2020
Automated transfer station of product into coating machine
SiO2 Materials Science Receives $143 Million Contract from U.S. Government
Contract to accelerate capacity scale-up of advanced primary packaging platform for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Company will add 200 high-skilled, manufacturing jobs.
Jun 13th, 2020
Mondi safely packages QIAGEN’s SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge.
Mondi Safely Packages QIAGEN’s SARS-CoV-2 Test Cartridge
Mondi ramps up production to supply packaging for the new SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge by QIAGEN; a high-barrier triplex laminate which will provide protection for the test kits which require limited exposure to light and oxygen to remain effective.
Jun 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 11 At 8 40 56 Am
Honeywell: Aclar Edge Polymer Bottles and Vials
For oral liquid and sterile injectables, the technology provides an alternative to glass, minimizing product loss resulting from breakage.
Jun 11th, 2020
Placon Logo Simply Better Packaging
Placon Investing in Medical Capacity Expansion
Placon is doubling the size of its manufacturing in Elkhart, Ind. to increase capacity to meet the growing demand for its medical packaging.
Jun 9th, 2020
3 Comar Buena Expansion Website 1536x499
Comar to Expand East Coast Footprint
Comar, a healthcare plastic packaging, device and component supplier, is pleased to announce a major capacity expansion of our Buena plant operations by building a new offsite location in Vineland, New Jersey.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia.
Klöckner Pentaplast Expands in North America to Support the Pharmaceutical Market
Klöckner Pentaplast, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical barrier packaging films, broke ground on a large expansion at its Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia in the United States.
Jun 1st, 2020
Hero
Paper Tube Co.: Child-Resistant Paper Tube Packaging
EcoVault is a patented, child-resistant tube for packaging cannabis to supplements.
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 26 At 1 00 22 Pm
In Memoriam: Packaging Pioneer John M. Bitner
His accomplished 50+ year career blended art, and design and engineering in packaging, and spanned multiple market signets and disciplines.
May 21st, 2020