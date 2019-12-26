Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #7: Welly’s First Aid Packaging

In our top 10 of 2019, Senior Editor Anne Marie Mohan delves into the colorful world of Welly’s first aid products. The company is turning products such as bandages into ‘badges of honor,’ packaging them in reusable, stackable tins in a range of bold prints, patterns, and colors.

Say good-bye to the sterile, conventional design of first aid products and packaging. Eric Ryan, Co-Founder of household cleaning and personal care products company Method, which blazed a trail in 2000 with its style-forward packaging and eco-friendly formulas, and of disruptive, design-savvy vitamin brand Olly has turned his attention to reinvigorating the first aid category with the introduction of Welly Health PBC.

The company’s innovative, new 25-SKU first aid products line was introduced in April 2017 exclusively at Target and on Target.com. The brand comprises premium bandages and first aid products cushioned in exuberantly-decorated, stackable, and reusable tins that Welly says blend function with fun and encourage play by enabling preparedness.

Says Ryan, “When we looked at first aid options, we saw a hugely stagnant category with products that were either geared towards children or meant to blend in, hidden in a way. Healthcare and self-care are such important components to your overall lifestyle, and we wanted to apply that thinking to this everyday necessity. …

