Comar to Expand East Coast Footprint

Amid the considerable challenges brought on by COVID-19, Comar says, "We are very pleased to share this good news." The new 159,000 sq ft facility in Vineland, NJ, a 20 minute drive from the current facility, will be ISO 13485 certified, cGMP compliant, FDA registered, and house injection molding and assembly and finishing machines, with additional capacity to support long-term growth.

The expansion, which is scheduled to be completed by March 2021, will also enable them to refresh their Buena facility and increase capacity to better serve customers.

Mike Ruggieri, CEO at Comar, said, “This investment builds on our new West Coast facility – Rancho 2.0 – and represents another exciting milestone for our organization. Our Buena plant has provided the engine for much of our growth over the decades. This next critical step of adding footprint, infrastructure, and capacity," to continue serving customers and driving growth.

Our Buena expansion effort will result in a range of benefits, including:

Increased space for injection molding, assembly and finishing operations



Increased warehouse and storage space



Improved facility layout with more dedicated product cells to drive speed-to-market



Improved cGMP environment and quality lab



Improved design to enable better efficiency, safety, and employee experience

Linda Kershner, Buena Plant Manager at Comar, said, “In addition to better serving our customers by bringing additional production capacity, the expansion in Southern New Jersey will create a better experience for our employees... I am extremely excited about both our current Buena and new Vineland facilities. The new Vineland location allows us to create a best- in-class GMP compliant work environment right from the start and at the same time gives us the opportunity to refresh and optimize our Buena site.”