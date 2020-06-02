Comar to Expand East Coast Footprint

Comar, a healthcare plastic packaging, device and component supplier, is pleased to announce a major capacity expansion of our Buena plant operations by building a new offsite location in Vineland, New Jersey.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Comar
Jun 2nd, 2020
3 Comar Buena Expansion Website 1536x499

Amid the considerable challenges brought on by COVID-19, Comar says, "We are very pleased to share this good news." The new 159,000 sq ft facility in Vineland, NJ, a 20 minute drive from the current facility, will be ISO 13485 certified, cGMP compliant, FDA registered, and house injection molding and assembly and finishing machines, with additional capacity to support long-term growth.

The expansion, which is scheduled to be completed by March 2021, will also enable them to refresh their Buena facility and increase capacity to better serve customers.

Mike Ruggieri, CEO at Comar, said, “This investment builds on our new West Coast facility – Rancho 2.0 – and represents another exciting milestone for our organization. Our Buena plant has provided the engine for much of our growth over the decades. This next critical step of adding footprint, infrastructure, and capacity," to continue serving customers and driving growth.

Our Buena expansion effort will result in a range of benefits, including:

    • Increased space for injection molding, assembly and finishing operations
    • Increased warehouse and storage space
    • Improved facility layout with more dedicated product cells to drive speed-to-market
    • Improved cGMP environment and quality lab
    • Improved design to enable better efficiency, safety, and employee experience

Linda Kershner, Buena Plant Manager at Comar, said, “In addition to better serving our customers by bringing additional production capacity, the expansion in Southern New Jersey will create a better experience for our employees... I am extremely excited about both our current Buena and new Vineland facilities. The new Vineland location allows us to create a best- in-class GMP compliant work environment right from the start and at the same time gives us the opportunity to refresh and optimize our Buena site.” 

Companies in this article
Comar
3 Comar Buena Expansion Website 1536x499
Comar to Expand East Coast Footprint
Comar, a healthcare plastic packaging, device and component supplier, is pleased to announce a major capacity expansion of our Buena plant operations by building a new offsite location in Vineland, New Jersey.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Ajg Tube Filling Pr Image
AJG Packaging Launches New High-Speed Tube Filling Capabilities
New filling machinery fills tubes, bottles, jars, and is appropriate for a wide variety of products including personal care, cosmetics, nutritional, CBD, and foods.
Jun 1st, 2020
Kl&ouml;ckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia.
Klöckner Pentaplast Expands in North America to Support the Pharmaceutical Market
Klöckner Pentaplast, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical barrier packaging films, broke ground on a large expansion at its Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia in the United States.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images Coronavirus Vaccine (1)
Using Automation to Fast Track COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Honeywell combines batch software, virtualization, cloud, and more to prepare manufacturing capabilities in parallel with clinical trials.
Jun 1st, 2020
Ima Sensing Future Days
Ima Group's "Sensing Future Days" Virtual Event
The first session of IMA’s virtual event just concluded successfully, while the second one will take place from 10 to 12 June .
Jun 1st, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Hero
Paper Tube Co.: Child-Resistant Paper Tube Packaging
EcoVault is a patented, child-resistant tube for packaging cannabis to supplements.
May 27th, 2020
Videoconferencing tools enable MG2 technicians to meet with customers remotely, testing machines, and running FATs.
Remote Technologies Keep Pharma Companies Operational
Equipment supplier MG2 has expanded its remote service capabilities, including wearable technologies combined with videoconferencing to perform FATs, as well as on-site repair service at its headquarters.
May 26th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 26 At 1 00 22 Pm
In Memoriam: Packaging Pioneer John M. Bitner
His accomplished 50+ year career blended art, and design and engineering in packaging, and spanned multiple market signets and disciplines.
May 26th, 2020
Euclid My Meds2
Euclid Medical Products: Medication Adherence Pouch Packaging Service
MyMeds+ helps pharmacies eliminate daily or weekly sorting and complicated instructions, simplify packaging and dispensing, and improve patient safety.
May 26th, 2020
Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales, Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery
Spee-Dee Promotes Mark Navin to Vice President of Sales
Navin to lead company’s entire sales effort after 25 years of strategic account success.
May 26th, 2020
Sto3as0000003eps
Toppan Develops Paper-Based Tube-Pouch to Reduce Plastic Use
Paper-based material for body of easy to squeeze tube-shaped pouch further reduces plastic volume.
May 26th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
B9a37f92 C29b 45b5 975b 020adb1d53e6
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Launches ‘Nelipak Academy’ Webinar Series
Learning series to provide participants with knowledge to make informed decisions about healthcare packaging.
May 21st, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan&rsquo;s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots&rsquo; unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Mt C35 Vc
Mettler Toledo: Checkweigher for Vials and Small Containers
C35 VC Checkweigher is designed to provide efficient, accurate weighing of vials, small bottles and aerosols.
May 19th, 2020
New Products
Mettler-Toledo Offers Virtual Trade Show
Mettler-Toledo will offer a Product Inspection Virtual Trade Show June 1-5 to present its technology launches, latest industry trends, and keynote speeches.
May 19th, 2020
X Days Marchesini
Marchesini Group Presents “X DAYS 2020” Online Events
Topics will cover industrial strategies, sectorial trends and new technologies.
May 19th, 2020
Ima Sensing Future Days
IMA Group Goes Virtual Welcome to The Sensing Future Days
Upcoming event Jun. 10 and 11 will offer both personalities from the academic world and business leaders in the packaging industry, as well as IMA technology.
May 18th, 2020
Dynamic Hybrid Vertical Z Conveyor
Conveyors Meet Most Demanding Objectives
Form, fit, and function are met with the design and selection of materials for each application.
May 18th, 2020
More in Machinery & materials
The Flexible Filler/Capper is designed to use a circular puck conveyor system to transport vials or small bottles to the inline filling system.
ESS: High Speed Filling System for COVID-19 Test Kit Vials
Available in both automated and semiautomatic configurations, the system is made to fill up to 120 vials per minute.
May 15th, 2020
Schreiner MediPharm&rsquo;s Booklet-Label for the needle protection system used by Sanofi in a clinical trial encompasses 32 pages.
Sanofi Clinical Trial Benefits from Compact, Multi-Lingual Booklet Label
Specialty Label for Needle Protection System in International Phase III Trial.
May 15th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Pharma[2]
Holographic Shrink Wrap
NanoGrafix’s announces new innovations within its holographic wrap lineup that includes foil and sustainable options. All options can be printed on digital and flexographic presses.
May 13th, 2020
Syntegon Kliklok Ace Carton Former
Carton Former Features Ergonomic Design and Increased Efficiency
Unit combines high-speed forming capabilities with a wide carton size range for greater flexibility.
May 12th, 2020
Kindeva is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in drug delivery for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.
Kindeva Drug Delivery, Formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Launches as Independent Company
Company expects to create new job opportunities in St. Paul, MN, Northridge, CA, and UK.
May 11th, 2020
Ess Covid 19 Flex Filler Filling Side
Flexible Filler/Capper for Vials and Small Bottles
ESS announces the FC Series flexible filler/capper for vials and small bottles. Model FC60 handles up to 60 vials/min and Model FC120 fills 120 vials/min.
May 11th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
41409530614 A293c40e7e K
Interphex Announces New Show Dates: April 2021
Group Vice President at Reed Exhibitions notes, ”…in the interest of the safety of all of our customers, we believe it is the right decision to hold INTERPHEX in 2021 when we can ensure the industry is ready and able to get back to business.”
Apr 30th, 2020
The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors.
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Acquires Multiple Blister Production Lines from McKesson RxPak
Company also adds bottling and pouching equipment in anticipation of heightened demand.
Apr 28th, 2020
A3 Webinar Covid Robotics Panel2
COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics
Presidents and CEOs of Fanuc, Universal Robots, Fetch, and Schunk discuss how robotics and automation are helping manufacturers through the pandemic and what the lasting effects might be.
Apr 28th, 2020