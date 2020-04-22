Expanded Capacity for Vial & Syringe Packaging at Keystone Folding Box

Keystone Folding Box, a designer and manufacturer of paperboard packaging systems, has incorporated die cutting and gluing equipment into its production facility. The infrastructure investment is meant to increase the company’s production capacity of vial and syringe packaging by 25%, and also to accommodate shorter lead-times.

Keystone aims to offer a comprehensive line of secondary packaging systems for injectable pharmaceutical products. Made in a variety of tailored features and in both all-paperboard and plastic-hybrid formats, systems are available for prefilled syringes, autoinjector pens, vials and ampoules, as well as combinations of these drug delivery formats.

In particular, developments in the biologics and vaccines markets have led to heightened demand for custom packaging systems for vial and prefilled syringe products. During the past six months, Keystone reports seeing increased requests in these sectors, producing packaging systems for pharma customers manufacturing monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant hormones/proteins, and cellular- and gene-based biologics, among other niches.

According to a survey from Zion Market Research, the global vaccine market is expected to exceed $59 billion in 2020—a figure that has nearly doubled in six years. In the United States alone, the vaccines market is anticipated to reach $18 billion. The biologics market is growing at an exponential rate; according to current market reports, the global biologics market was valued at over $250 million in 2018 and is expected to exceed $625 million by 2026.

To meet the building demand for packaging systems in these sectors, Keystone’s secondary packaging collection is designed to meet a range of needs through options such as tamper evidence and child-resistance via reclosable locking mechanisms. It is also supposed to ensure parenteral product protection throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain. Systems include:

· A line of Injectable Packs is made to be suitable for prefilled syringes or autoinjector pens and can be designed to include ancillary items like sterile wipes.

· The InjectaSlide package is designed to incorporate a thermoformed tray that slides inside a carton and into a locked position; a lock release button must be pressed to unlock and slide the tray forward for easy access to each medicine dose.

· The Vial Pack line of cartons is meant to include designs for packaging a single vial or ampoule, or as many pharmaceutical products as a program requires.

“With injectable products made of glass or rigid plastic, protection is paramount,” says Ward Smith, director of Marketing & Business Development at Keystone Folding Box. “Secondary packaging must be designed and produced with the right materials to protect prefilled syringes, autoinjectors, vials, and ampoules as they travel through the supply chain.”