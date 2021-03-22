Smart Connectivity ID System Launched for Hospitals and Healthcare Supply Chain

SATO, a developer of auto-ID and labeling systems, has launched its CT4-LX-HC compact desktop printer, designed to address healthcare identification needs throughout the supply chain and at the point of care.

The company's smart connectivity system is made to incorporate feedback from operators on the industry's front lines to reduce the headaches related to firmware updates, making settings, and managing label designs for more streamlined printing of labels to avoid medical incidents. With SATO consumables such as anti-microbial patient ID wristbands, specimen labels, drug administration orders, inpatient orders, and inpatient labels, healthcare providers should be able to ensure full operational accuracy. The CT4-LX-HC is also enabled with SATO's AEP on-board intelligence that is designed to transform the printer to a hub for pairing with peripheral devices such as thermometers, weight scales, and more for customized integrations.

With COVID-19, there is an increasing need to strengthen safety measures and ensure proper hygiene practices in daily operations to protect everyone's well-being, whether they be staff, customers, or patients. The CT4-LX-HC features an anti-microbial casing that is disinfectant wipe down ready to ensure hygiene when multiple users need to use its 4.3-inch touch screen display in the same workplace, says the company. SATO believes the CT4-LX-HC will support front line essential workers and boost patient safety.