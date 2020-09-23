Label Applicators Available for the Epson ColorWorks CW-C6000P On-Demand Color Label Printer

General Data and LabelMill Label Applicators Integrate with Epson ColorWorks Industrial Label Printer to Deliver Full Color, Print-and-Apply Labeling System.

Sep 23rd, 2020
Combined with the Epson ColorWorks CW-C6000P, these label applicators are designed to deliver an on-demand, full color print-and-apply labeling system.
Epson–a global technology company focused on connections through efficient, compact, and precision technologies–announces two label applicators that have been designed specifically for its ColorWorks CW-C6000P on-demand label printer with peel-and-present capabilities. The General Data PAC5–available as a manual or fully automatic print and apply–and the LabelMill LM3612CTT label applicator–meant for heavy-duty industrial use–when combined with the Epson ColorWorks CW-C6000P, are designed to deliver an on-demand, full color print-and-apply labeling system. The Epson ColorWorks CW-C6000P 4-inch model, as well as the ColorWorks CW-C6500P 8-inch model, are the first printers with peel-and-present coupled with remote I/O control, enabling integration with an automated label applicator to print, then apply the label.

“Both LabelMill and General Data are experienced leaders in the applicator market in creating products for any packaging need, whether food, transportation or manufacturing,” says Bonny Chou, product manager, Commercial Labels, Epson America, Inc. “In today’s world, workers must be vigilant about safety, often needing to wear gloves on the production line, which makes peeling and applying labels difficult. Using the peel-and-present option, or an automated label applicator, are ways to maintain an efficient workflow.”

The Epson ColorWorks C6000-Series are the specifically designed as a color upgrade to black-only thermal transfer printers. Four models are made to deliver high-volume color labels for production use and speed through labels at up to 5-inches per second. Find more information about the printers here.  

Epson America, Inc.
Sep 23rd, 2020
