TEVA Incorporates Abrasion-Resistant Adrenaline Injector Label

Patients suffering from life-threatening allergies carry a life-saving companion with them: an adrenaline autoinjector to immediately inject themselves in the event of anaphylactic shock, countering an allergic reaction. Epinephrine is a prescription drug for the treatment of life-threatening allergic emergencies.

TEVA, a worldwide leader in generic drugs and specialty medicines, offers the adrenaline in single-dose, prefilled disposable autoinjectors. The company selected an autoinjector label with special protection against abrasion and scratch-resistant reverse printing developed by Schreiner MediPharm, a Germany-based global provider of innovative functional label solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

Allowing vital user and product information to remain legible over an extended period of time, the Schreiner MediPharm autoinjector label won an award in the 2019 TLMI Competition. The label is particularly resistant against chemical and mechanical impacts it may encounter while being carried, for example, in a purse or backpack.

Due to its material construction and design precisely adapted to the autoinjector’s shape, the marking label securely adheres to the device. Thus, the vital product and user information is reliably legible and readily available at all times. An additional cover protecting the label against abrasion or separation is not necessary, which reduces waste and environmental footprint. For product and patient safety, the label features a perforation that clearly and irreversibly indicates any first opening of the cap and thus any potential tampering attempt.

The TEVA Autoinjector-Label won recognition in the annual North American Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI) Competition, which awarded Schreiner MediPharm’s product development with second place in 2019’s “Multi-Process” category.