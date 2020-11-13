Cap-Lock Pharma Security Label with RFID Technology

Many hospitals and health systems are looking to automate inventory management wherever possible.

Schreiner MediPharm, a Germany-based global provider of functional label solutions for the healthcare industry, discussed its enhanced tamper-evident specialty label, Cap-Lock, with a special RFID inlay at PACK EXPO Connects.

Developed to help hospitals expand digitization initiatives, the label-and-cap security concept for prefilled syringes now also enables automated inventory and supply chain management, as well as digital first-opening indication. In doing so, the new Cap-Lock plus RFID solution offers efficient and reliable product authentication and enhanced patient safety.

Equipping syringes containing liquid medications with RFID-Labels poses a challenge, as both the container material and the composition of the liquid may impair reading of a UHF RFID-Label. Flag labels protruding from the container are frequently used for this purpose; however, these typically require additional space, are prone to being torn off and must be applied manually. As Paul D’Adamo, sale director, North America, at Schreiner Medipharm, explains, “Flag labels need to be manually applied by hospital staff. This offers separation between the RFID label and the liquid, but it’s not necessarily a very user-friendly application.”

With Cap-Lock plus RFID, the RFID chip is integrated in the label. Cap-Lock is a combination of a cap adapter and label. The adapter is placed on top of the syringe’s primary closure and interlinked with it to equalize the diameter differences of the syringe body and closure. The label wraps around the syringe body and cap adapter and—once opened—provides irreversible tamper evidence due to an integrated perforation.

The new label-and-cap security concept offer a less labor-intensive application process. “With Cap-Lock, you’re able to incorporate the RFID into the cap, which is creating distance from the actual liquid. From a machine application standpoint, it can be applied when you’re labeling the actual syringe, taking that burden off the healthcare worker,” says D’Adamo.

One major benefit of RFID for busy healthcare staff—a direct line of sight is not needed to record inventory, meaning a whole drawer of tags can be read at once without spinning each syringe to view a barcode.

