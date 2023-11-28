New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

3 Examples of Life Science Packaging Automation

From robotic blister loading to label placement on corrugated cases, these three case studies highlight different ways robotics boost accuracy in production.

Keren Sookne
Nov 28, 2023
In Lundbeck's operation, a robot picks up one pipette for each carton of vials.
In Lundbeck's operation, a robot picks up one pipette for each carton of vials.

1. Pharmaceutical Industry Enlists Packaging Robotics

Two new robotic pick-and-place systems for pharmaceutical applications use a cobot and a 6-axis robot, respectively, to load blisters and to cap primary aseptic pharma packs.

The rundown: Two new robotics systems meet needs for pharma—a cobot version of the TaskMate Robotic Systems Blister Loader from ESS Technologies and the Robotic 3D Control and Picking Solution (3D CPS) from aseptic processing provider Steriline. ESS Technologies’ existing line of TaskMate Robotic Systems integrates Fanuc multi-axis robots and ESS-designed end effectors to create pick-and-place solutions for a variety of applications. The new blister-loading system uses a Fanuc CRX-10iA cobot, a 10-kg-payload model with a 1,418-mm reach that is equipped with sensors and force controls to immediately stop the cobot’s motion if it contacts anything solid.

Get the full story...

 

2. Lundbeck Pharmaceutical's Turnkey Line Packs Ampules, Vials

This flexible system by Schubert runs 17 formats with a 30-minute changeover. Features include Transmodul robots and a Beckhoff XTS linear servo transport system.

Steriline’s Robotic 3D Control and Picking Solution.Steriline’s Robotic 3D Control and Picking Solution.

The rundown: To modernize the packaging of medications for neurological diseases, Lundbeck sought a new packaging system for ampules and vials. The entire process, from carton and partition forming, to loading the pharmaceutical products and package inserts, to closing and labeling, is handled with the aid of the Transmodul transport robot. This creates a safe, secure, and closed packaging process. Following automatic separation, products are each loaded into a mover. Eight movers are grouped together at the cartoner’s loading robot. The robot’s tool can pick up 40 ampules or pipettes at once and pre-group them into units of 10. From these pre-groupings, another robot takes the required number for the cartons waiting in parallel on the Transmodul. The vials, already labeled, are then placed individually into the cartons.

Get the full story...


3. Integrator Project Sparks Switch from 'Hard' to Easy Automation

Leadership at PharmaMed Automation is steeped in robotics, but robot deployment was often deemed out of scope for its many custom, one-off, “hard automation” projects. Then a build came along that put robots more prominently on the menu of options.

The rundown: Integrator and OEM PharmaMed Automation was asked to build case labeling equipment for a manufacturer of liquid level sensors and alarm systems. PharmaMed designed and built a self-contained labeling cell with a color inkjet label printer, a 6-axis Epson robot, a custom label track, custom tool head, and a conveyor, with all logic residing in the robot’s built-in controller.Custom self-contained labeling cell with an Epson VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis Robot.Custom self-contained labeling cell with an Epson VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis Robot.

The ceiling-mounted VT6L robot picks up each label and applies it to the case, which is carried into position by a Dorner conveyor. The team designed and built their own pneumatic toolhead, which not only applies the label but then backs off and taps it to make sure it’s firmly applied. A sensor embedded into the toolhead verifies that a label is present, and then the system verifies that it’s been applied to the case. 

Get the full story...

 

Plus: Robots Emerge as Key Automated Technology for Brands

Robot technology is on the rise for CPGs, and related technologies like collaborative robots are carving out their own corner of the market.


 

Companies in this article
STERILINE
Schubert North America
ESS Technologies, Inc.
FANUC America
Videos from ESS Technologies, Inc.
View more »
Reliable Loading for Trays, Cartons, Cases and Pallets
Reliable Loading for Trays, Cartons, Cases and Pallets
Nov 28th, 2023
Pacteon Install Ready Collab Palletizer
Pacteon Install Ready Collab Palletizer
Nov 15th, 2023
V30 Vertical Robotic Case Packer
V30 Vertical Robotic Case Packer
Aug 7th, 2023
View more »
Related Stories
Hp 109156 Logo Steriline
Containers, Ampoules, Closures
STERILINE
Romaco showcased its new TPR 25 tablet coater at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, with its pictured automated spray arm and nozzles.
Automation/Robotics
Tablet Coating Machine with Automated Adjustments
Img 2835
Automation/Robotics
Mini MicroSpan Transfer Eases Conveyor Challenges in Multiple Industries
Koerber Id Program
Automation/Robotics
Körber Biometric Authentication Program Accelerates ID Times
Top Stories
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Your checklist to ensure a passing grade.
Gettyimages 107907121 2
Medical Device/Packaging
2024 Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging Course
Sniffles is designed for ease-of-use and includes a smart deep link QR code—sending users directly to an app vs. a website—that includes a discounted telehealth experience to encourage patient adherence.
Adherence/Delivery
D2C Home Care Kit Diagnoses, Ease Upper Respiratory Conditions
Adherence packaging gaining popularity over the U.S.'s traditional countables is generating automation opportunity for OEMs.
Business Intelligence
Automated Prescription Filling Opportunities Open for OEMs
Amy Stewart, Kent Hevenor, and Ryan Erickson were honored for their contributions to the medical device packaging community.
Medical Device/Packaging
MDPTC 2023 Honorees Share Achievements, Advice
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Schott Pharma Ready To Use Cartridges
Sterile Cartridges
Schott Pharma cartriQ® sterile cartridges come with volumes from 1.5 to 20 ml, suitable for clinical and commercial filling.
Collaborative Palletizer
Cloud ERP Solution
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
View more »