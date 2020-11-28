Custom Packaging Projects Abound in Logistics and More

While vials are in the spotlight these days, drug development efforts require specialized packaging, too.

Our Nov/Dec cover story profiles the development of a unique new packaging system for shipping 3D microtissues to companies investigating and testing new drugs (Cells Remain Upright in Floating Spherical Shipper). To keep these fragile tissues upright during transit, the shipper takes inspiration from boats, creating a floating sphere-on-water within an outer package.





In automation news, one company ramped up production of viral transport media tubes from 50,000/week to 10 million/week in six months (COVID-19 Test Medium Production Ramped Up By 20,000% in Six Months). The collaboration effort between the brand owner, OEMs, and partners was remarkable. Remote installation also played a role, which we’re seeing more of due in part to limited travel. Recently, PMMI released two related resources to help companies navigate this “new to some” arena: the Virtual Factory Acceptance Test (vFAT) guide from the OpX Leadership Network and the Trends in Adoption of Remote Access report.

Next, read about a cartoner that was customized to help employ visually impaired operators, balancing automation with job creation.





If you didn’t make it to PACK EXPO Connects—or didn’t get to see everything you wanted—be sure to check out the on-demand content at packexpoconnects.com!