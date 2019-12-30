Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #3: Automated IV Compounding Systems

In our top 10 of 2019, we take a look at Mission Health’s incorporation of two automated IV compounding systems that sterile-fill liquids and lyophilized products into IV syringes and bags (article here).

In 2018, for the sixth time in the past seven years, Asheville, NC-based Mission Health was named one of the U.S.’s Top 15 Health Systems by IBM Watson Health. Mission Health, which operates six hospitals, including Mission Hospital, was also recognized last year as one of the nation’s best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, one of only 29 hospitals in the country to receive that status.

This level of excellence is achieved in part by employing advanced technology, which includes two RIVA™ automated IV compounding systems from ARxIUM that sterile-fill liquids and lyophilized products into IV syringes and bags for administration to Mission Health patients. Mission Health employs the RIVA systems in an 864 sq-ft cleanroom suite within its 10,000 sq-ft central distribution pharmacy…

