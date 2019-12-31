Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #2: RFID in Healthcare

In our top 10 of 2019, this article discusses the ways that smart labeling applications can drive value for hospitals, boost patient safety through reduced medication errors, and improve track-and-trace efforts (article here).

The global radio frequency identification (RFID) market for healthcare is expected to soar to a market worth of nearly $4.9 billion by 2022, according to Grand View Research. Behind the explosive growth: the value and efficiency RFID technology promises to bring to healthcare organizations and the added level of security and safety it promises to bring to patients.

RFID represents a broad category encompassing many types of smart labels. According to Marsha Frydrychowski, who leads marketing efforts for label manufacturer Resource Label Group, the technology offers “potentially limitless applications for driving accuracy and value for the healthcare industry. As hospitals, labs and entire supply chains adopt RFID technologies, they become smarter. They are able to track and trace every blood sample or pallet of medication…

Continue to the full article here