America Makes Applauds Introduction of Major Supply Chain Legislation

America Makes, which represents the U.S. additive manufacturing, technology and education ecosystem released the following statement on the introduction of bipartisan legislation by Senators Coons (DE) and Rubio (FL) to establish an office of Supply Chain Preparedness.

Statement from America Makes executive director John Wilczynski:“The need for a comprehensive, national approach to supply chain readiness is critical to the United States’ ability to respond in times of crisis. With the White House’s renewed focus on manufacturing policy, this bipartisan supply chain legislation comes at the appropriate time to continue the conversation and establish an Office of Supply Chain Preparedness to ensure our country is ready to respond appropriately to future scenarios and codify a lasting regulatory framework.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, America Makes and the additive manufacturing community have seen firsthand how critical regulatory clarification, capabilities mapping, and needs assessments are for a swift and effective response. Through this experience, our industry has been on the front lines, hard at work to develop a lasting road map for advanced manufacturing supply chains that can be used in times of crisis. This legislation is a welcome step in helping to set standards for supply chain readiness for the future of America.”

