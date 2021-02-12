IoT-Enabled Reusable Packaging: Making Smart Supply Chains Smarter

The newest Inner Loop article from the Reusable Packaging Association emphasizes the growing role of IoT-enhanced RTP in creating efficient, agile supply chains to deliver smarter products to customers reliably.

Feb 12th, 2021

Covid-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of supply chains. As full circle distribution visibility and connectivity becomes business-critical, IoT-enabled reusable packaging is playing an increasingly important role, says the article. According to a McKinsey study, the pandemic has “pushed companies over the technology tipping point,” accelerating supply chain digitization by three to four years.

Though the pandemic has caused massive supply chain disruptions and customer buying shifts that underscore the imperative nature of business agility and responsiveness, costly business disruptions from outside market forces are nothing new. In 2019 alone, according to McKinsey, 40 separate weather disasters inflicted costs of more than $1 billion per event, and that “the economic toll caused by the most extreme events has been escalating.”

Thus, product sourcing and distribution agility made possible by interconnected supply chain operations are crucial. Research from the article shows that almost two-thirds of manufacturing executives surveyed for a 2018 KPMG report said being agile is “the new currency of business; if we’re too slow, we will be bankrupt.” Connected supply chains can increase their responsiveness by utilizing digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

IoT-enabled Reusable Packaging and the Digital Supply Chain

Reusable transport packaging (RTP) is already supporting connected supply chains. Durable enough to be equipped with technology devices, RTP are designed to work seamlessly in automated systems, provide product protection, and reduce inefficiency and waste. With the addition of IoT technology, RTP becomes the ultimate platform for load, case, and unit-level inventory visibility and data generation in the emerging supply chain, according to the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA). IoT-enabled RTP offers end-to-end, bottom-up visibility of the entire supply chain, both forward and reverse movements, when supported by business and technology models that drive data sharing. This, in turn, enhances network collaboration and breaks down limitations from silos.

Schoeller Allibert’s Smartlink Sensor, shown on the company’s JumboNest containerSchoeller Allibert’s Smartlink Sensor, shown on the company’s JumboNest container

The RPA’s 2019 white paper, A Smarter, Technology-Driven Supply Chain with Reusable Packaging Systems, describes how reusable packaging can be equipped with a variety of IoT technologies to meet the needs of business cases. It also provides information about location, condition, and other data that helps operators eliminate inefficiencies, enable effective automation, increase inventory accuracy, support predictive analytics for inventory replenishment, reduce food waste, and enhance the overall customer experience. The articke further explains that as RTP is designed to last for many use cycles, the cost of the IoT sensors can be prorated to provide an affordable cost-per-use basis.

NimbeLink’s AT6 Asset Tracker can be used on a variety of RTPNimbeLink’s AT6 Asset Tracker can be used on a variety of RTP

The RPA white paper includes examples of IoT-enabled RTP applications:

  • RFID-tagged, fast-moving consumer goods pallets can help operators improve product visibility in the supply chain and increase truck fill, thereby reducing empty miles and decreasing CO2 emissions by 62%.
  • Active RFID-tagged automotive shipping racks can provide better visibility to the OEM, allowing it to reduce shipping rack inventory requirements from 5.8 days of production to 2.7 days.
  • Utilizing a UHF RFID system can reduce RTP loss problems by capturing data when crates are packed, shipped, and returned. This can help companies reduce replacement expenditure on reusable crates by up to $200,000 annually.
  • IoT sensor-equipped cable drums provide visibility to cable customers of drum location as well as reporting of how much cable is left on a particular drum to facilitate the return of empty drums and reordering. The system is estimated to reduce the loss or theft of drums by 90% and improve the cycle time of reusable drums by 25%.

IoT-Enabled Reusable Packaging Use Cases

The article mentions additional recent examples of how smart reusables are contributing to digital transformation:

  • Postal and parcel network achieves visibility through 350,000 IoT-enabled roll containers

Beginning in June 2019, Heliot/Sigfox Germany in cooperation with Deutsche Post/DHL began installing Alps Alpine IoT sensors on roll containers for parcels. The technology has been installed on more than 350,000 containers, increasing transparency across the operator’s international European network and allowing it to improve service quality to customers. This also enabled the operator to optimize its processes while reducing the replacement of lost RTP.

Reusable roll containers equipped with tracking devices – Heliot/Sigfox GermanyReusable roll containers equipped with tracking devices – Heliot/Sigfox Germany

  • Retail floor displays provide promotional analytics to sales decision-makers

CHEP Germany recently announced the availability of IoT sensor-equipped quarter pallets that provide product manufacturers with complete supply chain visibility from plant to distribution center to the retail floor. This functionality allows decision-makers to answer questions such as when promotional displays arrive at the store and how long they remain on display. The sensor generates data based on the movement of displays and creates a full picture of the promotional campaign for manufacturers and retailers, says the article.

  • RFID and NFC enabled reusable e-commerce box provides full customer delivery visibility and secure opening

Pitney Bowes forecasts that parcel volume will most likely double and reach 220-262 billion parcels by 2026, driving e-commerce companies to continually reduce costs and improve customer experience. Several reusable e-commerce packaging systems are now available. One recently introduced reusable delivery box for e-commerce features RFID and NFC technologies, along with condition sensors such as temperature and shock. The package features a rechargeable battery with a life estimated at 1,000 trips. Customers can track their packages in near real-time and tap their NFC-enabled smartphone to accept and unlock their box or reject the parcel upon receipt.

  • Adaptable, IoT-ready reusable packaging that works with existing technology

ORBIS uses a 4-step approach to ensure its packaging is IoT-enabled if the customer is using IoT in their operations. 1) ORBIS collaborates with customers and vendors to identify the right IoT device options (RFID, BLE, GPS, etc.); 2) Identifies proper location and attachment on the packaging; 3) Conducts quality and validation checks and 4) Provides data to the customer’s tracking system, indicating that their IoT enabled packaging is ready to be tracked. A recent example is ORBIS’s new Odyssey Pallet which offers features to accommodate different IoT devices.

ORBIS’ Odyssey Pallet is designed to accommodate different IoT devices.ORBIS’ Odyssey Pallet is designed to accommodate different IoT devices.

Companies in this article
Reusable Packaging Association
Logistics Blue
IoT-Enabled Reusable Packaging: Making Smart Supply Chains Smarter
The newest Inner Loop article from the Reusable Packaging Association emphasizes the growing role of IoT-enhanced RTP in creating efficient, agile supply chains to deliver smarter products to customers reliably.
Feb 12th, 2021
Top right: Franny Tacy, Chief Creative Officer and Farmer at Franny's Farmacy and Franny's Farm in North Carolina. Bottom right: Blake Patterson, MarketHub CEO.
Retail and E-Comm: 4 Cannabis Considerations in Uncertain Economic Times
How are brands coping with changes in the market, distribution and consumer behavior?
Feb 4th, 2021
Getty Images Transportation
The Logistics of Supply Chain Visibility
Tive and project44 team up to deliver the Open Visibility Network, a way to provide transparency between shippers, logistics service providers, brokers, and customers.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Companies in the life sciences industry need a granular view of the flow of products traveling through the supply chain, from the initial supplier to the patient.
Consequences of Supply Chain Blind Spots and Solutions in New Survey
Companies lose millions due to spoilage; improved tracking methods increase end-to-end visibility and mitigate loss.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Jt Pi8nn2 1280 5ff6451ce19f0
Supply Chain Resiliency in the Face of Covid-19
MIT's Dr. David Simchi-Levi visited with Keren Sookne, Healthcare Packaging, during PACK EXPO Connects to re-examine how life science companies think about the supply chain.
Jan 19th, 2021
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Sponsored
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Standard Parts in Hygienic Design are optimized for minimal contamination and easy cleaning. JW Winco decided to develop a special series of Standard Parts that meet the high requirements. Learn more at jwwinco.com
Feb 10th, 2021
CCT also opens a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Thermal Packaging for Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout
Cold Chain Technologies' thermal packaging systems should help ensure that vaccines with strict refrigeration requirements reach their destinations safely and securely.
Dec 31st, 2020
Getty Images Global Supply Chain 1 5f442ddc74eae png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #3: Pandemic Shapes the Future Supply Chain
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #3, five megatrends that will shape the future of business and the world.
Dec 30th, 2020
Getty Images 136641043
Serialization Continues to Impact Pharma Automation Investments
Automation and IoT are on trend, as the industry continues to meet serialization regulations.
Dec 10th, 2020
Ambient Image
Crowdsourcing Protection Against Counterfeiting
Systech’s bidirectional communication capacity is designed to increase brand protection. Increased detection may act as a deterrent to counterfeiters.
Dec 8th, 2020
Hp 115086 Fda Stock Image 3
FDA Dec. Meeting: Drug Supply Chain Security Act Pilot Project Program
FDA will host a virtual public meeting Dec. 8 and 9, 2020.
Nov 25th, 2020
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Sponsored
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Standard Parts in Hygienic Design are optimized for minimal contamination and easy cleaning. JW Winco decided to develop a special series of Standard Parts that meet the high requirements. Learn more at jwwinco.com
Feb 10th, 2021
Marina Mayer, Editor in Chief at both Food Logistics and Supply and Demand Chain Executive.
COVID-19’s Trace on Food and Pharma Logistics
Consumer demands for transparency increase and editors talk recent trends in track and trace and e-commerce.
Nov 13th, 2020
PPE and medical thefts rose in Spain due to COVID-19.
Seven Recent Statistics in Pharma Cargo Theft
A supply chain security and resilience director takes a look at recent trends from 2019 and 2020, and talks COVID-19 product security.
Oct 29th, 2020
Unknown
AmerisourceBergen Hosts First-Ever ThinkLive Trade Virtual Conference
AmerisourceBergen kicked off its first-ever ThinkLive Trade virtual event this week—a three-day online summit geared toward brand, specialty and generic manufacturers.
Oct 28th, 2020
Fda Hi Res Copy
Saleable Returns Verification Delayed to 2023
Additional three-year delay: FDA guidance says distributors will not be required to verify the product identifier of returned drugs before resale until Nov. 27, 2023.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Logo Color
Authentix Acquires Traceless Authentication Group
Authentix acquired the Traceless Authentication Group from Bibliotheca, Inc.
Oct 9th, 2020
Thermo Shield Wrap
Pact, LLC Joins COSTHA
Pact, LLC joined the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA), an industry association devoted to promoting dangerous goods transportation compliance both domestically and abroad.
Sep 10th, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson & Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
The Cobot Expo will take place online July 28-30.
Cobot Deployment Shines in COVID-19 Pandemic
Leading up to its virtual Cobot Expo this week, Universal Robots highlighted several cases where small companies have been using collaborative automation to keep production going amid the crisis.
Jul 27th, 2020
More in Logistics/supply chain
Lsh1
DHL Supply Chain Expands North American Operation
DHL Supply Chain, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is making further investments to strengthen its life sciences and healthcare capabilities in North America.
Jul 6th, 2020
Getty Images 1031028962
Covectra Enhances Drug Supply Chain Security
Automates management of resalable returns & DSCSA product verification compliance to protect consumers from counterfeit, contaminates or stolen drugs.
Jul 6th, 2020
E Zr Yg Q5 Xg Aift Mo
#IAmTheHealthcareSupplyChain: Movement Advocates for the Future of the Healthcare Supply Chain
The movement seeks to foster investment, collaboration, education, and the elevation of the healthcare supply chain to support healthcare professionals.
Jul 2nd, 2020
The Optima Group logistics center has been operational since March 2019 and it is located in Schwaebisch Hall-Hessental.
OPTIMA Well Equipped with a Robust Supply Chain
The availability of machine and spare parts is assured by extensive strategic planning.
Jul 1st, 2020
Getty Images 488635873
Program Helps Understanding of Technology’s Effect on Life Science Supply Chain
Key findings from an FDA DSCSA Pilot Project Program demonstrate the value of network solutions to secure and digitalize the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Jun 28th, 2020
Warehouse Racking
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Adds Space to Expand 3PL Operations
The contract packager is expanding its third-party logistics services with a 215,000 sq ft open-space facility to address customer needs and growth strategies.
Jun 26th, 2020
Gary Lerner, president at Gateway Checker Corporation, presented at GS1 Connect.
3 EPCIS Data Exchange Issues in Pharma Traceability
Conformance testing services have emerged to cut down on wasted back-and-forth between manufacturers and trading partners to get efficient data exchange up and running.
Jun 16th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
My Headshot For Web
Upcoming 20-Min Talk: 21st Century Supply Chain Threats
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne will discuss considerations for whether supply chains are ready for 21st century threats on Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE series, Jun. 17 @ 11am ET. See you there!
Jun 3rd, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
Getty Images 586880687
DHL Supply Chain Visibility
New tracking service uses end-to-end information to make shipments across air and ocean visible nearly in real-time. This gives users complete control — from pick-up to final delivery.
May 26th, 2020
Accepting the Excellence Award on behalf of The Kroger Company is Joe O'Connor (left) and Polymer Logistics is Paul Pederson (center).
Deadline Extended: Reusable Packaging Excellence Award 2020
Companies can submit applications through June 30.
May 18th, 2020