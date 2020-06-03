Upcoming 20-Min Talk: 21st Century Supply Chain Threats

It goes without saying that COVID-19 has affected distribution in and out of the healthcare sector. Brand owners will need to be even more proactive in assessing threats to maintain business continuity and cost-effectiveness in the coming years, particularly in regard to climate change. Experts say every dollar in preparedness saves six in relief efforts.

On Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE series of 20-min talks, Keren will review:

Some key stats observed in patient demands and sustainability since the outbreak

As we move into hurricane season, considerations for responding to more than one hazard at once

What will the industry need in the coming several years for pandemic vaccines and treatment

What: Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE series

When: Jun. 17, 2020 @ 11am EDT

