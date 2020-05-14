States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs

Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.

Aaron Hand
May 14th, 2020
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices

Changes have been afoot for everybody as we navigate the world around us amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) demonstrated its adaptability by quickly converting its Distribution Management Conference (DMC), initially planned for early March, to a series of online presentations. But it was also clear that presenters were adapting to more than just a change in format.

Pharmaceutical distributors are working to support healthcare facilities and providers on the frontlines of the pandemic while also trying to make sure that pharmacies, hospitals, providers, and patients continue to have access to other medicines and supplies. So it’s probably needless to say that the HDA’s state government affairs team has been busy with COVID-19 activity around the country, doing in weeks what has felt like a year’s worth of engagements, according to Matt DiLoreto, vice president of state government affairs for HDA. It’s a shift from the opioid epidemic that was so much a part of the conversation last year to the pandemic that is currently dominating the discussion.

Even before the coronavirus came on strong in this country, DiLoreto’s team had already seen a notable shift in its engagement efforts away from opioids. “This year, there was a drastic decrease in the number of those specific legislative proposals,” DiLoreto said, noting a move to drug cost controls. “States are trying any number of ways to tackle drug cost and transparency.”

As wholesale distribution is brought into that proposed legislation—many times incorrectly, according to DiLoreto—the HDA has been getting involved. “They often don’t understand the impact on the cost of mediations,” he said. “HDA is in a position of educating policymakers as well as amending or helping defeat legislative proposals that would inaccurately bring us into policy revisions.”

Importing drugs to control costs

With this new focus on drug costs, engagement is more widely spready across the country—as opposed to opioid concerns, which were more concentrated in the East. One of the more prevalent issues this year has been states looking abroad for solutions to high drug costs. A flurry of state importation bills were introduced last year, based on a model from the National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP), and more than 30 such bills have been introduced this year.

However, the HDA sees significant issues with these importation programs. As of DiLoreto’s presentation last month, the HDA had weighed in 14 of those bills. No state had a functioning program yet. “Many of the questions we’re out there asking, the concerns that have been brought up, have not been answered yet,” DiLoreto said. “I feel our concerns are very warranted regarding the implementation challenges that exist with a national importation program.”

The HDA sees several concerns with the state drug importation proposals:

  • Increases the likelihood of counterfeit or adulterated prescription drugs.
  • Places U.S. patients at risk.
  • Runs counter to the goals and requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) “that this country has worked so hard to implement,” DiLoreto said. “It’s introducing international product that does not need to follow the standards.”
  • Does not ensure significant reductions in costs of prescription drugs. “Nobody’s explained how this would reduce the cost of prescription drugs,” DiLoreto commented. “Once you bring it into our system, how does that ensure that it will still be lower cost?”
  • Further undermines the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) efforts to prevent illicit activities.
  • Demonstrates no proven adjustment in provider reimbursement.
  • Canadian opposition. “Canada blatantly opposes this based on their market not being able to absorb the U.S. market,” DiLoreto said.
  • Supply chain wide concern over safety, legality, and affordability. 

Other drug cost legislation

Besides importation, there are several other legislative issues surrounding drug price controls:

  • Insulin co-pay cap
  • Insulin list price cap
  • Insulin manufacture funded account
  • Insulin wholesaler funded account
  • Supply chain wide price advisory board
  • Wholesaler reporting of publicly available data
  • Wholesaler reporting of non-public data
  • Pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO) transparency
  • Price gouging containing wholesaler exemption
  • Price gouging containing no wholesaler exemption

Wholesaler reporting of non-public data has been an engagement priority for the HDA, according to DiLoreto. “We are concerned on any number of levels about wholesaler reporting,” he said. “If the information is publicly available, that’s one thing. But some states are requiring proprietary information. We get more concerned with that.”

Price gouging, also a priority, has seen state policy efforts for about two years—defined in a number of manners, with different thresholds, DiLoreto said. Maryland enacted a law that was found unconstitutional. “But that has not stopped stages from coming back and trying to pass their own,” he added.

There were 59 bills introduced early this year to control the cost of insulin, including measures on co-pay caps, list price caps, statewide sales reporting, and fees levied on manufacturers and/or distributors of insulin to fund assistance programs. A bill from Kentucky was a notable one that the HDA got involved with—trying to charge $1.50 on each unit of insulin shipped to fund a program for patients needing access to more insulin.

Though less in the spotlight than it was a year ago, opioid is “still a very contentious debate at the state level,” DiLoreto said. There is still active legislation in several states, and the HDA is also engaging on enacted laws. “We’re working with New York on implementation and concerns surrounding that,” he said, adding that Rhode Island will revisit its policy, and Minnesota revisited its policy this year.

After outlining issues with all manner of legislation around drug pricing, DiLoreto felt the need to clarify HDA’s stance: “I don’t want anyone thinking that HDA is just opposed to this legislation. We are not,” he said. “There are good models to follow. There are functioning laws out there.”

The level of engagement by HDA can depend a lot on the education level of some of the policies, DiLoreto said. “The lines get very blurred depending on who’s drafting legislation,” he said. “The bills can get very complex. We are educating those that are supporting, advancing, and voting on these bills.”

Back to COVID-19

HDA’s engagement on all of these issues has been more complicated by the coronavirus, however, with state legislatures closing down along with businesses. The bulk of state government engagement typically occurs in the January to June timeframe. “This national emergency dropped smack dab in the middle of a busy time of state government affairs. And then everything essentially shut down,” DiLoreto said. When states begin to pick back up again, it leaves a big question mark of how everything will be handled as bills begin to churn back up. “It adds another layer of complexity onto the representation of the industry.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has been no small feat for HDA’s state government affairs team—working from home around the clock with individual states. “Anybody watching the news sees the role that states are playing in this pandemic. Governors are at the forefront of engagement,” DiLoreto said, pointing in particular to states like New York, California and Maryland. “For every issue this industry has engaged on, multiply that by 50. Each state is tackling it individually. HDA has been in touch with everyone.”

One of the things that DiLoreto’s team worked on with every governor’s office was to identify wholesale distributors as critical. They also worked on getting waivers for out-of-state licenses. “If a wholesale facility became compromised,” DiLoreto explained, “that enabled me to adjust licenses to another facility in another state.”

States are “running and gunning” to handle the pandemic, DiLoreto said. “They’re doing all they can to respond to this for their citizens.” But it has meant the HDA being in contact with all 50 states, trying to get clarity on licensure for emergency facilities, for example, or trying to get wholesale distributor exemption from state-mandated inventory requirements for pandemic-related supplies.

For more resources on how pharmaceutical distributors are being affected by the pandemic, check out HDA’s COVID-19 response page.

 

Past Coverage of Opioid Legislation

Companies in this article
Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA)
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices
States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs
Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.
May 14th, 2020
Getty Images 1022854424
DSCSA and COVID-19
How is the pandemic response impacting the complex and evolving national traceability goals for pharmaceuticals?
May 12th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
ControlTrack is designed to integrate serialization, packaging, and cloud-based management to provide remote medication management.
Covectra Introduces Controltrack Mobile Health Medication Management System
Product improves patient medication adherence during age of COVID-19.
Apr 29th, 2020
Ambient Distribution Getty Images 984835220
HDA: The Need for Distributor-Pharmacy Partnership During Pandemic
Healthcare Distribution Alliance is seeking to provide “a greater understanding of how distributors are working each day” to meet inventory needs for supply chain partners and patients.
Apr 28th, 2020
Getty Images Ransomware 1146964030
Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Cybersecurity breaches are not typically targeted attacks. They are more commonly opportunistic attacks designed to make money. Coronavirus fears create natural vulnerabilities to exploit to gain access to your systems.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Systech
Learn Something New in 20 Minutes: Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE
Live from home offices, Systech introduces its brand protection innovation series including experts from J&J, Michigan State University, and more.
Apr 9th, 2020
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020
Recreational and medical cannabis deemed essential to cope with &apos;stay-at-home&apos; orders.
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Storms, fires, floods, even volcanic eruptions, are playing havoc with supply chain partners.
Weather Stresses Logistics
Responding to consumer demands to “get it to my doorstep in a day,” the nation’s supply chain leaders now have to adjust to crazy climate events around the globe. Reusable transport packaging could hold one key to a more sustainable future.
Feb 10th, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
Ecpc Logo
New E-Commerce Packaging Group Aims for Two-Way Dialog With Retailers
Several big brand owners have teamed up as the E-com Packaging Council in an effort to help steer the discussions with Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others.
Dec 9th, 2019
Attilio Bellman, Director of Business Strategy for Antares Vision; Andrew Pietrangelo, President. North America for Antares Vision; Beasley Reece, CEO of NFLA; and Bart Oates, President of NFLA.
NFL Alumni Org Taps Pharma Traceability Technology for Member Outreach and Engagement
Track My Way platform provides data for ambassador and chapter membership campaigns.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
$200 Billion Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
This alarming growth is twice the rate of the legitimate pharmaceutical market, and accounts for 2.5% of the total global pharma market.
Nov 26th, 2019
Getty Images 175139558
Case and Pallet Packaging Under A Serialization Mandate
Capturing high quality aggregation data during the case-packing and palletization operation is essential to efficient operations under a serialization mandate. And what happens when aggregation data is inaccurate?
Nov 25th, 2019
UPS and CVS partner for first residential drone deliveries for prescription medicines.
CVS and UPS Complete Their First Prescription Drone Delivery to Customers
The Nov. 1 flights included a delivery to a patient with limited mobility. Will the service boost much-needed healthcare access for rural communities?
Nov 7th, 2019
UPS to Expand Medical Drone Service to University of Utah Health
Announcement comes after UPS Flight Forward received FAA’s first Part 135 Standard approval for drone airline.
Oct 23rd, 2019
UPS, Kaiser Permanente to Develop Transport of Healthcare Supplies via Drone
UPS Flight Forward drone logistics service to support a significant U.S. healthcare provider and nonprofit health plans.
Oct 23rd, 2019
UPS Flight Forward, CVS Pharmacy to Develop Srone Delivery Applications
UPS and CVS Health have signed an agreement to develop drone delivery options. UPS is expanding drone delivery operation beyond healthcare campuses.
Oct 22nd, 2019
UPS Collaborates with AmerisourceBergen to Transport Medical Products Via Drone at Multiple U.S. Hospital Systems
Agreement marks first major drug distributor to utilize UPS Flight Forward’s unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to health centers.
Oct 22nd, 2019
More in Logistics/supply chain
Sonoco ThermoSafe&apos;s Orion r Temperature Controlled Box Rental Service
Sonoco ThermoSafe: Orion r Temperature Controlled Box Rental Service
Provides one-stop rental service for any existing temperature controlled container mode and size.
Oct 14th, 2019
Aptar&apos;s Nasal Unidose Device
Aptar Pharma: Nasal Unidose Device
The device has been approved for Tosymra Sumatriptan Spray by the FDA.
Oct 8th, 2019
17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum Coming to Boston
17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum Coming to Boston Mid-October
Boston, Massachusetts hosts this year’s Global Forum which will emphasize practical case studies and include tours, workshops, and educational sessions to increase best practices in the cold chain world.
Oct 7th, 2019
Mike Stein
How to Optimize Your Transit Packaging
Day two PACK EXPO Innovation Stage presentation looks at “keeping your products safe and your customers happy.”
Sep 24th, 2019
White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies to be discussed at Pack Expo Las Vegas
Reusable Packaging Association Issues White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
New report provides guidance on available and emerging technologies for the identification, monitoring and tracking of reusable transport packaging assets. A panel will introduce the white paper at Pack Expo Las Vegas.
Sep 20th, 2019
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
Recapping current progress, the Nov. 2019 saleable returns deadline and the supply chain transformation expected in 2023.
Sep 17th, 2019
Patients are now a part of the supply chain.
With Patients Dispersed Around the Globe, Supply Chain Capabilities Rise to Meet Needs
In this Q&A, a logistics expert discusses how patients are now a part of the supply chain and what that means for manufacturers and logistics providers.
Sep 16th, 2019
Smart Inhalers Market Growth Expected to Skyrocket according to report
Smart Inhalers Market Growth Expected to Skyrocket
The global smart inhalers market size was valued at $34 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Sep 6th, 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Healthcare Packaging by the Numbers: Summer 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Sep 2nd, 2019
Provisional European Pharmapack Innovation Index
Switzerland Overtakes Germany as Europe’s Biggest Drug Delivery Innovator, with the UK and France Close Behind
As predicted by the ‘European Drug Delivery and Packaging’ report this year, data shows innovation in drug delivery is accelerating across Europe—with provisional findings from the Pharmapack Innovation Index (2020) showing that Switzerland has overtaken Germany as Europe’s most innovative drug delivery market.
Sep 2nd, 2019
Fred Hayes is director of technical services at PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
Increasing Safety Awareness in Maintenance
The most important thing is to identify hazards, and hazards must be identified before you can analyze them.
Aug 21st, 2019
Reed-Lane&apos;s vial and ampule kitting room
Reed-Lane Opens Cold Chain Room for Vial and Ampoule Kitting
New facet to Contract Packager’s growing Cold Storage capabilities helps expand service offerings into biopharma sector.
Aug 16th, 2019