Pelican Biothermal Announces Latest Distributor Partnerships and Webinar Series Launch

Pelican BioThermal, a provider of temperature-controlled packaging, announces distributor partnerships to further the company’s global network and partnerships with industry experts to share industry insights.

Distributer partnerships

Commercial collaboration with Sharkmed Oy in Finland and Corena Pharmaceutical Wholesaler located in Turkey will expand the company’s global network and offer customers access to Pelican BioThermal’s comprehensive range of products, including the company’s deep-frozen range, which was recently expanded to support the ongoing response to the global pandemic.

Founded in 2000, Sharkmed Oy specializes in supplying essential equipment to Emergency Medical Services, particularly Tactical Combat Casualty Care, alongside providing training in personal and fire safety. Based in Hyvinkaa, southern Finland, the company is also a long-established distributor of high-performing cases provided by Pelican BioThermal’s corporate parent, Pelican Products. While, established in 1998 with its own robust service network, Corena Pharmaceutical Wholesaler supplies 86 countries on six continents. The company is based in Turkey’s capital Ankara and specializes in the provision of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies internationally.

Webinar series launch

Pelican BioTheral has further partnered with industry experts to offer InnovationShare, its webinar series focusing on best practices in clinical and commercial supply chain management. InnovationShare debuts in early March with monthly courses already scheduled through July.

“As we move into 2021, we continue to see the world focus on gathering and learning through virtual forums,” says Adam Tetz, director of worldwide marketing at Pelican BioThermal. “InnovationShare helps fill the in-person learning gap by offering online content, which is traditionally presented at live events. Unlike other online learning opportunities, our courses are free to those who register, highlighting our commitment to spreading best practices and impactful education to the cold chain industry.”

Bernard McGarvey, Ph.D. of Parenteral Supply Chain, Inc. and Steve Jacobs with Global BioPharm Solutions present the first four webinars. McGarvey spent 34 years working for Eli Lilly and Company applying First Principles of thinking to improve engineering decision making and problem solving before retiring in 2017 and joining Parenteral Supply Chain, Inc. Jacobs’ background includes executive roles at a multinational clinical supply chain contract organization that served large pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as supply chain operations leadership at Johnson & Johnson. He now focuses on consulting, training, coaching and speaking through Global BioPharm Solutions.

Webinars presented by McGarvey and Jacobs include:

Part 1: Outline and Justification for the QT Methodology (March 4, 2021)

Part 2: A Worked Example of the Methodology (March 25, 2021)

GDP Update - The Importance of Self Auditing (April 21, 2021)

Analysis of Shipper Performance Using Performance Curves (May 20, 2021)

Pelican BioThermal will add additional courses and speakers as the year progresses. For more information about InnovationShare and to register for each webinar, visit https://pelicanbiothermal.com/innovationshare.