Pelican BioThermal Launches 'School of Cool' for Customers and Distributors

New training resource meets the growing need for virtual programming and on-demand offerings for global network.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Pelican BioThermal
Dec 28th, 2020
School Of Cool Image

Pelican BioThermal, supplier of temperature controlled packaging, announces School of Cool, a new online learning platform to help customers and distributors build proficiency in temperature controlled packaging technology.

The new training program provides on-demand, self-service training at a time when in-person training is not possible and demand for temperature controlled packaging options is on the rise.

“The events of 2020 require rapid change and innovation for businesses, as does serving a global network”, said David Williams, President of Pelican BioThermal. “School of Cool shows our continued commitment to ensuring our customers, distributors and new employees have access to information on how to use our high-performance temperature controlled packaging when they need it most.”

The new online learning platform is used to develop and deliver content for various markets, including healthcare, pharma, biotech and general business. The first four training modules Pelican BioThermal offers include:

  • What is Temperature Controlled Packaging?: Introduces new and potential customers to the temperature controlled packaging industry and the mechanical properties of insulation.

  • Types of Temperature Controlled Packaging: Outlines the types of temperature controlled packaging and optimal use case for each, including payload capacities and temperature ranges.

  • Phase Change Material: Highlights the types of phase change materials and how they maintain designated temperature ranges for the duration of product transport.

  • Phase Change Material Conditioning: Discusses how to prepare temperature controlled packaging coolants for use prior to pack out. 

Pelican BioThermal plans to add additional modules, including those that address product temperature ranges, parcels versus pallets, dry ice shippers and its new NanoCool™ push button cooling technology. Register for a training module or find additional information about School of Cool here.

Companies in this article
Pelican BioThermal
School Of Cool Image
Pelican BioThermal Launches 'School of Cool' for Customers and Distributors
New training resource meets the growing need for virtual programming and on-demand offerings for global network.
Dec 28th, 2020
Ista International Safe Transit Association Ista Vector Logo
ISTA Pharma Committee Calls for Task Force Members
Experienced professionals needed for task force to develop best practice guidance in ambient temperature profiles.
Dec 9th, 2020
Pelican BioThermal’s deep frozen products use phase change material (PCM) and dry ice systems to provide frozen payload protection meant for durations from 72 hours to 144+ hours.
Pelican BioThermal: Expanded Deep Frozen Product Range
Deep frozen options for all phases of drug discovery and distribution to meet COVID-19 vaccine shipping requirement.
Nov 30th, 2020
Passive Thermal Oq Guideline Cover 1
ISTA Pharma Committee: New Passive Thermal Packaging Guidance Document
ISTA releases its operational qualification (OQ) best practice guideline. Get involved: The committee needs task force members!
Nov 24th, 2020
Aphena Label Reel
Aphena Adds Cold Chain Storage, Biologics Packaging and Distribution to Its Offerings
Expansion includes 14,000 cold chain pallet spaces in new 500K-square-foot facility.
Nov 12th, 2020
General Gus Perna, who leads Operation Warp Speed, speaking to 60 Minutes.
In the News: COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics
Temperature-controlled shipping remains in the mainstream media spotlight.
Nov 11th, 2020
Lifoam 2 Hi Res White
Lifoam Industries Awarded Multiple Patents for Manufacturing of a Bio-based Alternative to EPS Packaging
See Lifoam at PACK EXPO Connects!
Nov 8th, 2020
Almost 90% of the managers polled stressed sustainability’s importance.
New Survey Reports the Sustainability Movement Has Gathered Momentum in Temperature Control Packaging
As customer demands for sustainable systems continue, the survey results show that pharmaceutical temperature control packaging providers are complying.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Niya Bowers used two examples of data collection sets to illustrate what the study results have shown on temperature control.
Chemonics Study Leads Results in Temperature-Sensitive Drug Distribution in LMICs
Drug production for LMICs requires low-cost quality manufacturing partners.
Oct 10th, 2020
4-part shipper keeps fragile microtissues in plates upright.
Cells Remain Upright in Floating Spherical Shipper
Fragile 3D microtissues for drug development and testing must remain upright in transit. This sphere-on-water system takes cues from boats while keeping products in temperature range.
Sep 24th, 2020
Getty Images 1127072463 5e7a15be2627a
Poseidon: Call to Participate in Pre-Commercial Ocean Freight Trials
COVID-19 immunization will need a staggering collaborative effort in intercontinental transportation. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are invited to register their interest in participating in the final Poseidon trials.
Sep 11th, 2020
Softbox Ihp Partnership Congo 1
Softbox Donates Thermal Covers For Safe Delivery Of Vital Medicines to the Democratic Republic Of The Congo
The first shipment of 24 packs went to IHP’s partner International Medical Corps in Goma.
Aug 31st, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
Survey Reveals Biopharma Companies’ Focus on Sustainability in Cold Chain Partnerships
Results note that sustainability is moving from a nice-to-have to a must-have, putting sustainable temperature-controlled shippers in high demand.
Aug 17th, 2020
Medical Vials Cold Chain
ISTA Pharma Committee Virtual Roundtable Discussions: Aug. 11 and 25
As a follow up to the open meeting held in June, the ISTA Pharma Committee will host two roundtable discussions in August to discuss in-depth the top two topics of interest from the industry survey.
Aug 5th, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson & Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
Visibility Platform Screen
CSafe Global Selects Cloudleaf as Strategic Partner to Deliver a New Digital Visibility Platform
CSafe Global chose Cloudleaf to help deliver the company’s new digital visibility platform to support their track and trace technology and ensure 24/7 data access.
Jul 28th, 2020
Pl Rolloffbox New%20003
Polar Leasing Expands Availability of Cold Chain Storage
Polar Leasing announces an expanded program designed to respond to an increasing need for refrigeration rentals in the biotechnology, medical and pharmaceutical industries.
Jul 20th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Q&A: MIT Operations Researcher Talks COVID-19 Vaccination Hurdles
An expert discusses some of the environmental, research, and packaging concerns in supplying populations with a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jun 25th, 2020
Hp 43089 Ups Dsc9525
UPS Healthcare Continues Global Facility Expansion To Meet Growing Demands In Key Markets
This includes new GDP-compliant space in Central and Eastern Europe and additional cold chain space near its UPS Worldport facility in Louisville.
Jun 12th, 2020
Shipper 269[5]
Cytiva: VIA Capsule for Cryogenic Shipment of Cellular Therapies
Liquid nitrogen-free cryogenic shipment system comprises a shipper unit, an integrated smart monitor, and a cryocooler.
May 29th, 2020
More in Cold chain/temperature control
Temp Cell Eco Usa Small Closed Render 4
Tempcell® ECO Recognized by Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards
Innovative temperature control packaging system honored in business magazine’s General Excellence Category
May 27th, 2020
Hp 18980 Hcp Cold Chain Thermometer
Cold Chain Council Introduces First Webinar
The webinar will be held Tuesday, Jun. 23 at 11 AM CST with speakers sharing examples and insight into how a new evolution of the supply chain is being forged under the pressure of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26th, 2020
C Safe Rkn On Dolly
Successful Commercial Pilot of Real-Time Track-and-Trace Technology for Cold Chain
CSafe Global has completed the first commercial test of its new location and temperature tracking technology, successfully integrating tracking devices into RKN containers.
May 26th, 2020
Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) in the UK now carries blood supplies on board its helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs).
Transport Bag Offers Pre-Hospital Blood Protection on Air Ambulances
Air ambulance operations manager: “The decision to start carrying blood products on board our helicopters and RRVs was a major one for the charity, one which has significantly improved the care that can be delivered to patients.”
May 22nd, 2020
Vizirev Safeinject Prefilled Syringe 2
CTI: Thermochromic Inks Free of Bisphenol A, F and S
Printable thermochromic technology for temperature monitoring is designed to meet the needs of pharmaceutical printers, as well as those in food and beverage.
May 14th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 24 At 10 55 39 Am
Packaging Technology Group (PTG): Dual Temp Thermal Packaging in TRUEtemp Naturals® Cellulose Line
This sustainable shipper from PTG is a thermal system that allows medications and therapies with different temperature requirements to travel together in the same container.
Apr 24th, 2020
BlindSpotz™ Freeze Alert Sensor: Freeze Alert can be printed on label, syringe or aluminum cap. The technology prints clear and then turns blue if the drug freezes at any time in supply chain.
Chromatic Technologies’ Scientists Join Fight Against COVID-19 Virus
American Thermal Instruments lends their expertise.
Apr 14th, 2020
The Toronto network station joins Pelican BioThermal’s growing system of more than 100 network stations and drop points around the world.
Pelican BioThermal Opens Toronto Network Station
Formerly a drop point for rental customers, the Crēdo on Demand network station will service cold chain shipping rentals for the growing Canadian pharmaceutical industry.
Feb 19th, 2020
Combines GS1 2D Data Matrix, smart contracts, geolocation identification, and product biometrics tracking.
ACG Inspection: Blockchain-based Brand Protection Platform
Three-pronged systems set combines Blockchain, geo-location identification, and biometrics tracking through IIOT powered by AI for traceability and transparency.
Feb 8th, 2020
The addition of NanoCool customers, market segments, and product technologies will enable Pelican BioThermal to expand its access to patients, laboratories, and others.
Pelican BioThermal Announces Acquisition of NanoCool
Acquisition brings together two innovators to offer improved global cold chain packaging systems.
Feb 7th, 2020
ISTA Pharma Committee set to release its OQ best practice guideline.
Q&A: The New OQ Standard for Reusable Pharma Shippers
Increased demand for reusable passive thermal packaging systems has led to a need for industry standardization. Learn how pharma companies and suppliers are coming together to streamline adoption—and how you can benefit.
Jan 21st, 2020
UPS' existing logistics program delivers medical samples via Matternet’s unmanned drone platform at the WakeMed hospital and campus in Raleigh, NC.
UPS Plans to Deliver Prescriptions and More by Drone
Several(!) new UPS healthcare logistics initiatives include plans to create drone delivery services with AmerisourceBergen, CVS Health and Kaiser Permanente, as well as a new Healthcare and Life Sciences Unit and UPS Economy in the EU.
Oct 22nd, 2019