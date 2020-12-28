Pelican BioThermal Launches 'School of Cool' for Customers and Distributors

Pelican BioThermal, supplier of temperature controlled packaging, announces School of Cool™, a new online learning platform to help customers and distributors build proficiency in temperature controlled packaging technology.

The new training program provides on-demand, self-service training at a time when in-person training is not possible and demand for temperature controlled packaging options is on the rise.

“The events of 2020 require rapid change and innovation for businesses, as does serving a global network”, said David Williams, President of Pelican BioThermal. “School of Cool shows our continued commitment to ensuring our customers, distributors and new employees have access to information on how to use our high-performance temperature controlled packaging when they need it most.”

The new online learning platform is used to develop and deliver content for various markets, including healthcare, pharma, biotech and general business. The first four training modules Pelican BioThermal offers include:

What is Temperature Controlled Packaging?: Introduces new and potential customers to the temperature controlled packaging industry and the mechanical properties of insulation.

Types of Temperature Controlled Packaging: Outlines the types of temperature controlled packaging and optimal use case for each, including payload capacities and temperature ranges.

Phase Change Material: Highlights the types of phase change materials and how they maintain designated temperature ranges for the duration of product transport.

Phase Change Material Conditioning: Discusses how to prepare temperature controlled packaging coolants for use prior to pack out.

Pelican BioThermal plans to add additional modules, including those that address product temperature ranges, parcels versus pallets, dry ice shippers and its new NanoCool™ push button cooling technology. Register for a training module or find additional information about School of Cool here.