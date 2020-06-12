UPS Healthcare Continues Global Facility Expansion To Meet Growing Demands In Key Markets

UPS announced a series of facility expansions to its healthcare-dedicated warehouse and distribution network in key global markets.

This includes new GDP-compliant space opening in Central and Eastern Europe and additional cold chain space coming online near its UPS Worldport facility in Louisville. The company is planning up to 1.5 million sq. ft. of cGMP distribution space for Coronavirus-related shipments, and a new facility in Shanghai.

As part of these ongoing facility enhancements, the company has committed to building additional cooler space (2-8 degrees Celsius), and freezer space (minus-20 degrees to minus-80 degrees Celsius) in its new GMP facility in Louisville. UPS Healthcare is also expanding its GDP facility space in Hungary, and GMP space in the UK through its Polar Speed subsidiary where it operates a dispensing pharmacy that serves more than 20,000 patients daily.

The new GMP warehouse and transportation hub will be located in the Midlands, UK, to further facilitate its clients’ growth needs.These global enhancements come soon after UPS Healthcare’s recent announcement of more than 1M sq. ft. of facility space added in strategic markets across U.S. operations.

UPS Healthcare continues to provide services addressing the full range of logistics needs from healthcare-licensed distribution space, to supply chain management, kitting, packaging and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial specimens, while offering global infrastructure, monitoring and tracking capabilities, and private data protection.