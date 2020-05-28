Open ISTA Pharma Committee Meeting

The ISTA Pharma Committee will hold a virtual committee meeting on Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm EST. The meeting is open to anyone within the industry but is limited to the first 100 participants.

The Committee will discuss the following topics:

What is the ISTA Pharma Committee? Hear an overview on the committee including its structure, members, activity to date and future areas of interest.

Future Activity Topics: Participate in an open discussion about future subjects the industry would like to see addressed by the committee

Get Involved: Learn how to become a member of the ISTA Pharma Committee and contribute to the next activity.

Register at this link.>>>





