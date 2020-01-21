Q&A: The New OQ Standard for Reusable Pharma Shippers

Increased demand for reusable passive thermal packaging systems has led to a need for industry standardization. Learn how pharma companies and suppliers are coming together to streamline adoption—and how you can benefit.

Keren Sookne
Jan 21st, 2020
ISTA Pharma Committee set to release its OQ best practice guideline.
ISTA Pharma Committee set to release its OQ best practice guideline.

The ISTA Pharma Committee aims to synchronize the industry on its practices for implementing reusable shippers in the distribution of temperature-controlled pharmaceutical/biotech products.

The group released their best practice guideline last March at ISTA’s TransPack conference in 2019 and immediately jumped into developing their next document: an operational qualification (OQ) best practice.

The upcoming document, to be released at TransPack (Mar 16-18, 2020 in Orlando) covers considerations for:

  • Equipment
  • Test plan/methodology
  • Documentation required
  • Implementation

 We spoke with ISTA Pharma Committee Chair Anthony (TJ) Rizzo from Cold Chain Technologies, LLC and a couple of committee members from end user pharmaceutical companies about their efforts, the challenges and how you can benefit as a member of the pharmaceutical logistics community.

HCP: What makes it so important to come to an industry agreement on an OQ standard?

Anthony Rizzo (AR): Our goal is to drive industry standardization to minimize the complexities that the end users have with evaluating “like” pre-qualified thermal packaging solutions from industry suppliers. It can be difficult to compare solutions from supplier A, B, and C to assess which one best fits your needs unless they're all developed and tested to the same set of standards.

A key driving factor for both end users and suppliers is expediting and streamlining the process of developing, evaluating and implementing off-the-shelf solutions. We want to improve speed to market, and minimize qualification costs and the labor effort for both the end user companies and suppliers.

As a supplier it’s definitely a benefit for us to have a general target we're trying to reach and to reduce the amount of customization we're doing.

Voice of the End User: There are opportunities to streamline supplemental testing that each pharmaceutical company may have to do in order to get that pre-qualified container up to a company specific standard. And it enforces or requires the suppliers to all test according to the same criteria. Right now, some vendors go above and beyond, while some do the minimum requirement, and then everybody calls it ‘prequalified.’

There are benefits for everyone including our customers: wholesalers, pharmacies, their affiliates globally. If there’s more standardization on the systems they use, everybody in the supply chain will benefit.

HCP: What are the most challenging areas to come to a consensus on?

AR: The team is composed of representatives from both supplier and pharma companies—small, medium and large—that contributed to the best practice guidance paper based on end user experiences and different business needs. But that also posed a bit of a challenge. We recognized that each pharma company has different requirements or approaches so we wanted to leave room for companies to have some flexibility in the application of the guidelines based on internal risk assessments.

Voice of the End User: When you get down to the detail of the OQs, we always seem to have some consternation as to what ambient temperature profile the pre-qualified solutions are going to be tested to. What kind of product load are you going to use? Do people want to be conservative or not? Getting into the weeds is a challenge. At 30,000 feet everybody would like to standardize the process. We had to make sure these are going to apply to your business goals or your product quality goals.

The team had to “agree on what we could agree on” to standardize and what would be left for company evaluation. Much of this is addressed within the document in terms of the risk assessment, where the company has the ability to make sure that it meets the specific company needs.

HCP: For people who are just learning about the ISTA Pharma Committee, what’s the first action you hope they take?

AR:  The first step is increasing awareness of the ISTA Pharma Committee. Once people are aware of it, then they can determine how involved they want to be. Do they want to be part of the process either participating in content development or peer review? At a minimum we hope they download these best practices.

The main reason we created this group was to develop and publish technical guidance that addresses relevant needs of the industry driving standardization. Sometimes terminology and  company practices can be a little bit different here and there, so we want more people to join the effort and comment because ultimately, we want industry acceptance. We can complete and publish the guidance but unless it's actually adopted by the masses, it will not be successful.

Voice of the End User: I think that there should be some solace in knowing that the people who are actually developing and using shippers are creating the standards they’re following.

People can reach out to the ISTA Pharma Committee if they have challenges or potential new topics to address. We want them to read it and follow it, and know that if there are optimization opportunities later on, that the pharma committee can be there to work through that.

HCP: Have the documents already been put to work?

AR: From the supplier's standpoint, a lot of the suppliers have really endorsed this new standard. Many are working to make sure that their reusable products, processes, and service offerings align with what is in the paper.

End users have said that, in a good way, it helps to expose the challenges that they’ve all gone through in creating and/or implementing reusable solutions.  This will allow them to potentially mitigate those common issues from happening to others.

Voice of the End User: From a high level, first document is already working. In the past, there was a lot of emphasis on single-use solutions. And I think now there's more of an opportunity and it's more accepted to use a reusable solution. Based on the best practices document, I think companies are starting to evaluate their use much more. The success stories will probably come after the OQ document gets completed, approved and presented.”

Having this industry standard strengthens our internal case that reuse is a good option in some scenarios. We have some reuse opportunities that we've implemented, and we expanded upon the initial implementation driven by cost savings and improved environmental impacts.

HCP: Do you have other goals for after this is published?

AR: In preparation for finishing the OQ paper, we compiled a list of over a dozen different topics to tackle. During the development process of both papers, we tabled certain topics and said, “That's out of scope for this document but that is a great thing to work on next.”

We’ve been working with a relatively small group, but now with ISTA’s backing, our goal is to expand it, work on multiple topics at once and start to create more standardization in the industry by developing more best practices.

It's been a wonderful opportunity… in the past I think it's been difficult to get pharma companies to talk to other pharma companies, or suppliers to talk to other suppliers, and now we have examples within this group of how that collaboration and that communication is benefiting the industry.

4 Steps to Get Involved!

The committee is looking for more people to join the effort. Currently, the group is mostly larger pharmaceutical companies, though they’ve added a few smaller and more specialized companies as well. They’re looking to add more end user companies, particularly mid-size and smaller pharmaceutical companies.

On the supplier side they’ve focused on passive packaging and suppliers so far, but they’re looking for suppliers from other areas of the supply chain to get involved such as temperature monitor suppliers, logistics providers and active container manufacturers. As they start to tackle some new topics, they’ll need an array of volunteers in order to really be successful.

1.    Awareness: The good news is, if you’re reading this, you’ve already tackled Step 1, awareness of the committee and its documents.

2.     Read: Visit USP here to download the reuse best practices.

3.     Meet and greet: Make plans to attend ISTA’s TransPack in Orlando, Mar. 15-18, 2020. The committee is using the event as a rallying point. It’s a great way to meet the team and participate directly in open discussions and roundtables.

4.    Reach out: If you’d like to get involved or provide comments, but can’t make it to TransPack, email ista@ista.org (subject line: Pharma Committee). 


ISTA Pharma Committee set to release its OQ best practice guideline.
Q&A: The New OQ Standard for Reusable Pharma Shippers
Increased demand for reusable passive thermal packaging systems has led to a need for industry standardization. Learn how pharma companies and suppliers are coming together to streamline adoption—and how you can benefit.
Jan 21st, 2020
UPS&apos; existing logistics program delivers medical samples via Matternet&rsquo;s unmanned drone platform at the WakeMed hospital and campus in Raleigh, NC.
UPS Plans to Deliver Prescriptions and More by Drone
Several(!) new UPS healthcare logistics initiatives include plans to create drone delivery services with AmerisourceBergen, CVS Health and Kaiser Permanente, as well as a new Healthcare and Life Sciences Unit and UPS Economy in the EU.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Chris Day, Director Marketing &amp; Business Development at Sonoco ThermoSafe
Fruit Company Found Pharma Cold Shipper Extended Shelf Life by Three to Four Days
Live from the 2019 Cold Chain Global Forum: Using robust pharmaceutical technology for a trial, BerryCo. preserved shelf life and sweetness offering promise in optimizing harvest time.
Oct 17th, 2019
Patients are now a part of the supply chain.
With Patients Dispersed Around the Globe, Supply Chain Capabilities Rise to Meet Needs
In this Q&A, a logistics expert discusses how patients are now a part of the supply chain and what that means for manufacturers and logistics providers.
Sep 16th, 2019
Pegasus ULD
Sonoco ThermoSafe: Passive Temperature Controlled Unit Load Devices
The Pegasus ULD line is a lighter system and more damage-resistant, with internal and external temperature tracking and geolocation.
Sep 3rd, 2019
2019 Biopharma Cold Chain Logistics Survey results on cold chain challenges
As Temperature-Controlled Product Growth Surges Ahead, Distribution Ranges Increase
Survey depicts three key trends for biopharma—increasing quality demands, expanding distribution range, and optimizing total cost of ownership. 44.6% respondents reported multiple temperature excursions per year.
Aug 12th, 2019
21 Critical Supply Chain Tips for Cell Therapies
21 Critical Supply Chain Tips for Cell Therapies
From holiday weekends to large health center campuses, find out where risk may be lurking in the collection, manufacturing and delivery of cell therapies.
Jul 11th, 2019
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions: Drain Safe Recyclable Gel Pack
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions: Drain-Friendly and Recyclable Gel Pack
Drain Safe gel packs use a proprietary and environmentally friendly refrigerant, and can be clipped open and the contents safely washed down the drain.
Jun 7th, 2019
The lightweight Golden Hour One holds a single unit of whole blood and maintains temperature for 18 hours under extreme conditions without external energy.
Pelican BioThermal: Small-Scale, Reusable Blood Transport Container
Designed for military units, the lightweight Golden Hour One holds a single unit of whole blood and maintains temperature for 18 hours under extreme conditions without external energy.
May 13th, 2019
STA-PURE Flexible Freeze Container, a single-use bag designed to remain durable at cold temperatures.
Single-Use Bags Offer Durability in Bulk Cold Chain Shipping
The containers are designed to remain durable after freezing at -86°C for global shipping of biopharmaceutical intermediates.
May 7th, 2019
Vaccines rendered ineffective or questionable can undermine public trust. Ensuring proper cold chain transport and storage is a key piece of the puzzle.
Vaccine Storage Temperatures Come into Question
Vaccines rendered ineffective or questionable can undermine public trust. Ensuring proper cold chain transport and storage is a key piece of the puzzle.
May 1st, 2019
Rite-Hite: Cold Storage Door
Bi-parting Barrier Glider R-10 door for refrigerated facilities is suited for temperature-sensitive operations.
Jan 11th, 2019
As Hurricane Michael hits the Florida Panhandle, it again reminds us to assess potential locations and routes at risk, and to initiate efforts to minimize disruption.
Supply Chain Considerations During Hurricanes
As Hurricane Michael hits the Florida Panhandle, it again reminds us to assess potential locations and routes at risk, and to initiate efforts to minimize disruption.
Oct 10th, 2018
Partners win Best Innovative Supply Chain Strategy and Best Supplier Collaboration for the Almac Pod reusable small parcel shipping system. (PC: Almac Group)
Excellence Awards in Cold Chain Honor Almac Clinical Services and Cold Chain Technologies
Partners win Best Innovative Supply Chain Strategy and Best Supplier Collaboration for the Almac Pod reusable small parcel shipping system.
Oct 9th, 2018
At Philadelphia&rsquo;s Global Cold Chain Forum, a speaker explains how DHL implemented an active container to halt failures and ultimately scale back on container costs.
Case Study: Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Reduces Failure Rate and Costs
Live from Philadelphia’s Global Cold Chain Forum, a speaker explains how DHL implemented an active container to halt failures and ultimately scale back on container costs.
Sep 26th, 2018
World Courier&rsquo;s Cocoon passive pallet shipper uses vacuum-insulated panels and phase-change materials.
Q&A Part III: Packaging Critical for World Courier’s Global Healthcare Shipments
Examining the challenges posed by biologics and temperature-sensitive products through the supply chain.
Aug 23rd, 2018
Delivering a shipment to a patient&apos;s residence.
Q&A Part I: Packaging Critical for World Courier’s Global Healthcare Shipments
How the company approaches everything from international personalized medicine/Direct-to-Patient (DTP) deliveries to shipments of temperature-sensitive therapies that must withstand extreme weather conditions across multiple continents.
Aug 17th, 2018
Incorporates phase-change material (PCM) into its structure in order to resolve the problem of hot lane temperature excursions on the tarmac.
TLX Cargo Ltd.: Cargo Cover/Thermal Blanket
Incorporates phase-change material (PCM) into its structure in order to resolve the problem of hot lane temperature excursions on the tarmac.
Apr 24th, 2018
Lsl 4747 Thumbnail 2 A24b12fa V4
Why Orientation Data Matters in Temp-Controlled Shipping
At ISTA's TransPack Forum in San Diego last week, a pharmaceutical company shared data about the effect of orientation on potential thermal excursions. We know that shippers aren't always kept upright, so it's really important to collect data about what's happening in your shipping lanes.
Mar 26th, 2018
Thermal shippers that are not symmetrical may experience temperature excursions when their orientation is changed.
Quick Picks from TempPack: Sideways Shippers and Temp Excursions
From corrugated cold chain considerations to the surprising effects of thermal shipper orientation, TempPack speakers offer important real-world tips.
Mar 21st, 2018
More in Cold chain/temperature control
Electronic devices that provide an interaction between patients and physicians is part of a continuous path that is merging technological innovation with medical treatment.
Live from Global Forum Chicago
Driven in large part by tech-savvy Millennials, the use of blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence and chatbots continues to usher in disruptive technology throughout the health care supply chain.
Sep 29th, 2017
100% recyclable molded plant fiber, with compostable insulation
Live from HCP EXPO: Sustainable Coolers
Environmentally friendly coolers from Vericool are a low-cost option for those transporting temperature-controlled pharma and food products.
Sep 27th, 2017
Thermal insulation innovations displayed at the 15th Annual Cold Chain GDP &amp; Temperature Management Logistics Global Forum in Chicago.
LIVE FROM COLD CHAIN GDP
va-Q-tec: Thermal insulation innovations displayed at the 15th Annual Cold Chain GDP & Temperature Management Logistics Global Forum in Chicago.
Sep 26th, 2017
Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions partners with SpotSee to develop SpotBot BLE, a transport data logger that measures and transmits data through Bluetooth communication.
SpotSee/Bosch: The Internet of Logistics
Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions partners with SpotSee to develop SpotBot BLE, a transport data logger that measures and transmits data through Bluetooth communication.
Sep 26th, 2017
ISTA Calls for TransPack Forum Speakers
Organization identifies abstract subjects it seeks for discussion at the March 20-23, 2018 event in San Diego.
Sep 15th, 2017
Maintaining medications within appropriate temperature ranges is critical throughout the supply chain, presenting challenges to temperature-sensitive products as they&rsquo;re loaded and unloaded onto airplanes.
Piecing Together the Lifescience Logistics Puzzle
Think of lifescience logistics as a puzzle, with a critical piece being the delivery of life-saving medicines and supplies for disaster relief efforts, such as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Sep 14th, 2017
The shippers are loaded easily with a forklift, and powered with rechargeable batteries and can manage most trips up to five days, depending on the cargo and ambient temperatures
Active Refrigerated Shipper Saves Up to 11 Hours Per Packout
Logistics provider switches to active refrigerated shipping for easier packouts and multiple temperature control options.
Sep 11th, 2017
Sweden-based BillerudKorsn&auml;s acquires a minority stake in Vericool, specializing in compostable packaging from meal kits to temperature-controlled drugs.
Sustainable Packaging Co. Invests in Cold Chain
Sweden-based BillerudKorsnäs acquires a minority stake in Vericool, specializing in compostable packaging from meal kits to temperature-controlled drugs.
Sep 6th, 2017
The Dubai Health Authority adopts a smart system to protect the safety and effectiveness of medication.
Monitoring the Last Mile in Dubai
The Dubai Health Authority adopts a smart system to protect the safety and effectiveness of medication.
Aug 4th, 2017
Generally, manufacturers protect products when shipping to the wholesalers, but one veteran pharmacist says that&rsquo;s not always the case on the journey from the specialty pharmacy to the patient, depending on the pharmacy.
The Not-So-United States of Cold Chain
Who is regulating the movement of temperature-sensitive drugs in America?
Jun 1st, 2017
An operator packs a temperature-controlled shipment.
3 Ways Technology is Transforming the Life Sciences/Healthcare Supply Chain
Regulations may suppress technology uptake in some activities, but here are three ways regs are accelerating technology transformation.
May 31st, 2017
This photo shows packaged organs being loaded onto a UPS browntail.
Delivering the ‘Gift’ of Organ Transplants
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates partners with UPS to ensure donated tissues or organs reach their destinations on time and undamaged.
May 30th, 2017