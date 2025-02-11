NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Phased DSCSA Implementation: A Discussion with Industry Experts

A recent webinar in the HDA’s Traceability Webinar series looked at the common question, ‘what if my supplier isn’t compliant?’

Elisabeth Cuneo
Feb 11, 2025
Phased DSCSA Implementation: A discussion with industry Experts
Phased DSCSA Implementation: A discussion with industry Experts
HDA

Key takeaways:

  • If a manufacturer is not complaint, a wholesaler or distributor should not accept product until it has been updated with serialized data.
  • Not complying, or participating in prohibited behavior, will result in a 483. Also, the FDA can seize product that is not compliant and in your possession.
  • While DSCSA hasn’t been a focus of FDA inspections, it is becoming increasingly so.

The latest HDA’s Traceability Webinar Series featured a panel discussion on the phased Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) implementation process.

HDA’s Liz Gallenagh, Jaidalyn Rand and Tim Stearns, and legal experts Tish Pahl and Brian Waldman examined how the multiphase exemptions will impact operations across the pharmaceutical supply chain.  

The fact is that the distributor exception ends August 27 of this year. If a manufacturer is not complaint, a wholesaler or distributor should not (may not) accept product until it has been updated with serialized data.

If a manufacturer is not complaint, a wholesaler or distributor should not (may not) accept product until it has been updated with serialized data. In other words, if a supplier isn’t compliant, the company can no longer be a supplier.

