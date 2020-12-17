Reed-Lane Adds Carton Track & Trace Line and Expands Injectables Kitting Operations

The line debuts as pharma companies look to initiate aggregation practices well ahead of the looming 2023 DSCSA deadline.

Reed-Lane, a contract packaging provider for pharmaceutical manufacturers, introduces its second Track & Trace-ready cartoning line for unit-level serialization and multi-level aggregation. The line debuts as pharma companies look to initiate aggregation practices well ahead of the looming 2023 DSCSA deadline.

The line’s configuration allows Reed Lane to serialize individual cartons, aggregate cartons to cases, aggregate cartons to bundles, aggregate bundles to cases, aggregate cases to pallets, or rework previously serialized items according to customer needs. It also is designed to offer the ability to add tamper evidence elements. Highlighted by an Optel TrackSafe system, the line’s stations include:

A Carton Tracker Pharmaproof station that incorporates a Dominoe Dual Head Printer for applying serialized data directly to cartons, a Herma labeler to apply tamper evident labels to the carton, and an Optel high-resolution commissioning camera for carton-level serialization.

A Bundle Aggregation Pharmaproof station that aggregates serialized cartons within bundles utilizing two high-resolution commissioning cameras from Optel Vision. Here, serialized labels are applied with a Domino M-Series Print & Apply Labeler and commissioned with an Optel high-resolution camera.

A Case Aggregation Pharmaproof station where serialized cartons or bundles are aggregated within a case using an Optel Ultra High Resolution 15.8 Mega-Pixel Camera installed on a 3M Case Sealer. Serialized case labels are applied with a Domino M-Series Print & Apply Labeler and commissioned with an Optel high-resolution camera.

A Line Master / Pallet Aggregation station that aggregates cases to pallets via a serialized pallet label printed from a Zebra ZM400 Printer and commissioned with a Datalogic Magellan 1100i Table Top Scanner. A Datalogic PowerScan M8500 Hand Held Scanner is available for commissioning and decommissioning items as needed.

Reed-Lane is also adding three more packaging suites for secondary packaging processes. The new space will add capacity to accommodate growth in a variety of niches, including labeling and kitting for vials and syringes as well as general assembly operations, says the company. To limit intra-facility travel and product excursion, the areas are located near both the CPO’s cold chain infrastructure and two carton serialization rooms.