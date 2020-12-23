A TPE for sustainable cotton swabs

LastSwab meets EU Directive which bans single-use plastic products ahead of time.

Melissa Griffen
Dec 23rd, 2020
The rapid success of LastObject’s reusable cotton swabs shows that the market is ready for alternatives to single-use products. The tip is made of Thermolast M from Kraiburg TPE to meet requirements of durability, cleaning, and skin contact.
The rapid success of LastObject’s reusable cotton swabs shows that the market is ready for alternatives to single-use products. The tip is made of Thermolast M from Kraiburg TPE to meet requirements of durability, cleaning, and skin contact.

Alternatives to disposable plastic products are needed as the EU Directive 2019/904 is planned to come into effect mid-2021, which will ban many single-use plastic products. The success of LastObject’s reusable cotton swabs shows that the market is ready for this change.

This Danish brand that creates sustainable alternatives to disposable items partnered with Kraiburg TPE–a manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomers–to make reusable basic and beauty cotton swabs. To meet quality requirements, the tip is made of Kraiburg TPE’s Thermolast M, a compound often used for applications in the health sector and which is US DMF listed.

Every day, 1.5 billion cotton swabs are produced worldwide, each to be used only once. To save raw materials and promote the “zero waste” movement, LastObject launched its LastSwab Kickstarter project, which was met with success, selling more than 500,000 LastSwabs around the world.

The reusable cotton swab meets its basic requirements of durability, quick and easy cleaning, and being skin-safe, not causing irritation when in repeated contact with the skin. According to the manufacturer, each individual product is designed for up to 1,000 uses.

The Thermolast M series compound for the flexible, soft tip of the LastSwab has the following properties:

  • Hardness: approx. 40 Shore A
  • Tensile strength: 8.0 MPA
  • Elongation at break: 800%
  • Tear resistance: 11.5 N/mm

The compound is designed to provide adhesion to polypropylene and polyethylene, high abrasion resistance, weldability, and free of animal products. It is processed using injection molding and extrusion, with the rigid stick composed of polypropylene. The case is made of recycled ocean waste plastic (OWP) from the Danish company Zeaplast who collects plastic from the ocean and rivers in southeast Asia and recycles it. The entire product is molded by AMP, a well-known Danish injection molder.


Other articles you may be interested in:

COVID-19 Black Swan Event Accelerates Digital Transformation and Urgency for Tech-Enabled Reusables

A One Stop-Shop for Packaging Solutions

Remote Control System Migration Completed Successfully

Companies in this article
KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG
Photo Courtesy: ORBIS
Four Reasons Reusable Packaging Is the Best Prescription for Pharma
The Inner Loop–blog of the Reusable Packaging Association–releases its latest article on reusable packaging in the pharmaceutical industry and how COVID-19 has affected it.
Nov 17th, 2020
The hygienic design means that there should not be any cavities or dirt traps where unwanted material can get stuck.
Decade Products: New Hygienic Bin at PACK EXPO Connects
The Dolav 1120H Hygienic Bin is impact-resistant with a hygienic design.
Nov 16th, 2020
7 Companies Collab Circular Pm
Amcor Joins U.S. Plastics Pact to Advance Circular Economy Goals in the United States
The initiative designed to unify approaches to rethink the way plastics are designed, used, and reused.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Sudpack Recycling
Advances in Chemical Recycling Cut Plastic Waste
With growing pressure from regulatory and consumer sectors, Südpack is increasingly focused on chemical recycling of plastic waste and developing high-tech packaging films from the recovered raw materials.
Aug 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 13 At 5 41 43 Pm
New UK Initiative to Develop the Next Generation Of Sustainable Composite Materials
A new initiative brings together the UK’s composites expertise to quickly turn research breakthroughs into industrial applications.
Jul 13th, 2020
Clariant ColorWorks applies IR-detectable black technology to make other dark colors more recyclable.
Clariant ColorWorks™ Applies IR-Detectable Black Technology to Make Other Dark Colors More Recyclable
New colorants eliminate the need for carbon black entirely, and opens opportunities for colors like extremely dark blues and greens.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Enzplast
New Recycling Process Uses Enzymes to Break Down Plastics by 70%
The Enzplast2 project from Spain’s AIMPLAS focuses on the use of enzymes in the plastics sector to develop more sustainable processes, including separating multilayer packaging and improving biodegradation.
Jun 5th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
Sto3as0000003eps
Toppan Develops Paper-Based Tube-Pouch to Reduce Plastic Use
Paper-based material for body of easy to squeeze tube-shaped pouch further reduces plastic volume.
May 26th, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Dan Felton, Executive Directo, AMERIPEN
Planning for Recovery Systems Change
There’s strong interest in implementing public policies for financing packaging end-of-life management, but are those proposals adequately addressing the real challenges?
Apr 27th, 2020
U.S. Needs to Up its Recycling Game
U.S. Needs to Up its Recycling Game
Germany leads the world with a recycling rate of 68%, but the U.S. doesn’t even make the top ten according to “2019 Trends and Advances in Food Packaging and Processing,” a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
Feb 4th, 2020
More in Sustainability
Logo Logoplaste
Biomimicry 3.8 & Logoplaste Join Forces
Logoplaste has partnered with Biomimicry 3.8, to embark on a project to design industrial plants that are carbon neutral and regenerative.
Jun 10th, 2020
Enzplast
New Recycling Process Uses Enzymes to Break Down Plastics by 70%
The Enzplast2 project from Spain’s AIMPLAS focuses on the use of enzymes in the plastics sector to develop more sustainable processes, including separating multilayer packaging and improving biodegradation.
Jun 5th, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Gregor Anderson, MD of Pharmacentric Solutions
Pharmapack Expert Recommends Holistic Approach to Sustainability
Encouragingly, the industry might be 30% along its sustainability journey, but greater interoperability is needed from materials to devices for next stage of development.
May 29th, 2020
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Polyfoil MMB will be almost entirely polyethylene (PE) based, containing less that 5% of foreign materials (inks, adhesives, etc.) to avoid disruptions in existing recycling processes.
Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
Company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 15th, 2020
Sustain 4
Machine Efficiency and the Impacts of Sustainable Packaging
Many primary packaging lines are no longer dedicated to a single product as SKUs increase, impacting line efficiency. Sustainable material changes may also create challenges.
May 13th, 2020
Each & Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging
Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020