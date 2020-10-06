Q&A: Non-Profit Launches Sustainable Procurement Guide in Healthcare

11 Questions on how a non-profit organization is guiding healthcare purchasing decisions and what manufacturers need to know.

Keren Sookne
Oct 6th, 2020

“The healthcare sector is both a significant contributor to the global planetary health crisis and uniquely burdened by it,” says Practice Greenhealth’s “Why Sustainability” page. 

The organization is seeking to transform healthcare worldwide so that it reduces the industry’s environmental footprint, with the goal of proactively improving the health, safety, and happiness of individuals and communities worldwide. 

With healthcare representing 18% of the U.S. economy and 10% of the global economy, the industry has enormous buying power to transform the status quo. 

It’s easy to find headlines about the detrimental effects of healthcare—in carbon footprint, single-use plastics, and more. But in a recent BBC article, How do you fix healthcare's medical waste problem? the author posits the question, “What if health care providers didn’t have to choose between sustainability and patient safety?” 

Enter Health Care Without Harm (HCWH) and Practice Greenhealth. HCWH was formed more than 20 years ago in response to the serious problem of medical waste incineration and the potent pollutants that were making people sick. The organization called upon healthcare to act in line with its Hippocratic oath of “first, do no harm.”  Since its founding, HCWH has grown into a broad-based international coalition of hundreds of organizations and thousands of hospitals and health partners in more than 50 countries. Working closely with Health Care Without Harm, Practice Greenhealth is the leading membership and networking organization for sustainable healthcare, delivering environmental solutions to more than 1,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems.

See it Live at PACK EXPO Connects Nov. 9-13: Trine Modular Labeling Station- Experience Next Generation Roll Fed Technology!, by Accraply, Inc. Preview the Showroom Here.

To further these efforts, Practice Greenhealth released its sustainable procurement guide in July with the goal of practical and cost-effective sustainable supply chain transformation. (See Resources sidebar.) 

Looking to align with health systems’ sustainability goals? Healthcare Packaging talked with Practice Greenhealth’s Beth Eckl, director of environmental purchasing and lead on the sustainable procurement guide, and Scott Rich, director of membership growth and marketing, who offered information for pharma and medical device manufacturers.

1. What are hospitals looking for from life science manufacturers?

Recycling may still be tough in many fast-paced operating rooms due to time constraints. But beyond that, Eckl notes that members continue to struggle with recycling certain packaging. “That is one of the biggest hurdles because they ultimately want to reduce the hospital waste and there are several waste streams, such as solid waste, regulated, and hazardous waste. Hospitals are looking for packaging that would help them reduce their waste and reduce disposal costs. Recyclable or reusable is ideal.”

2 Getty Images 523104304

The organization highlights the issue of chemicals of concern in packaging, and making sure that the packaging isn't going to leach chemicals that would potentially cause harm to patients or workers in the buildings. “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is also important,” says Eckl.

2. What claims can be made on packaging?

A recyclable package is as good as the stream it goes into. There must be access to a given recycling stream. “The Federal Trade Commission Green Guides came out in 1992 and they define what claims can be made. Manufacturers can use the recycling claim if the package can be collected, separated, and recovered by a system that is available to the majority of customers, which they mean as 60%,” Eckl says.

3. How can manufacturers collaborate with health systems?

Healthcare manufacturers (both big and small) know that changing a package configuration is not an easy task with factors such as validation, the use of legacy machinery, and more. Collaboration is needed between manufacturers and their customers for realistic requests and meaningful change. 

Medical device and pharma manufacturers (often referred to as vendors) can now join Practice Greenhealth, where they were unofficial partners in the past. Rich explains, “We've been working over the last year and a half to develop a product for what I call our “non-hospital” and “non-provider” partners to be able to join, because we heard from our supply chain partners that they wanted to help support our mission to transform health care. They also wanted to collaborate and see what our resources were so they can help support that work in the hospitals.”

4. What resources are available in the reusable transport space?

Practice Greenhealth helps systems navigate the field of reusable transport packaging. In one example, they collaborated with StopWaste and the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) to create case studies and content at usereusables.org. The stories are organized by reusable type and industry, and the site features cost comparison calculators for containers, pallets, and wraps.  

5. Packaging pulls a lot of focus in headlines, but what about sustainable transportation?

The organization is expanding its resources on sustainable transportation to reduce climate impact. “We've set transportation supply chain goals and performance metrics for our members to consider. One example is for hospitals to increase the percentage of EPA SmartWay partners among their top 10 distributors (by annual expenditure) to 80% or greater and/or achieve an idle-free campus,” says Eckl. “That way, their transportation and suppliers’ transportation efficiencies can be increased and greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced.” The EPA makes this program readily available for suppliers and vendors.

6. What is the first step for manufacturers?

The first thing vendors can do to make procurement easier in terms of waste reduction is to collaborate with their downstream partners. “One thing we hear a lot from our supply chain and procurement folks is about opening the channels of communication with the vendors to really see what their needs are,” says Rich. “If the vendors don't know our hospitals are making waste reduction and packaging upgrades a priority, then they don't necessarily know they need to change. Having open dialogue so they can share goals and targets together is key because they're partners in this health care ecosystem.”

In the hierarchy of waste reduction—reduce, reuse, recycle—there could be more focus on minimizing packaging to eliminate unnecessary materials, reusing packaging, or using reusable totes rigid sterilization containers whenever possible. “A lot of hospitals are moving away from wrapping their medical devices in disposable blue wrap toward rigid sterilization containers that can be reused. That wrap is taken off the supplies before it's even entered an operating room,” says Eckl. She added that it’s also important that recyclable packaging is clearly labeled as such for busy healthcare personnel.

In terms of communicating efforts to the buyers, Eckl mentions Kaiser Permanente’s 2017 Environmental Preferable Purchasing standard, which is publicly available. “When we launched our sustainable procurement guide, we also released a standardized environmental criteria that is aligned with Kaiser Permanente's EPP standards. It suggests criteria for waste reduction with several questions around packaging. I would encourage vendors to be aware of the document and the criteria that health care is looking for.”

Check out the Resources Section below for relevant links.


7. How has the reception been among health systems?

Reception for the new procurement guide has been positive. As Eckl notes, “The health systems—especially during this current COVID-19 crisis—are very, very attuned to supply and costs because both of those are being impacted right now.” Health systems are working with their suppliers and communities in order to build resiliency so that they are better ready to face future disruptions to the supply chain. 

The Practice Greenhealth network works with nearly one-third of U.S. hospitals. “Everybody that joins Practice Greenhealth is on a different sustainability journey. Some are at the very beginning trying to get their feet wet and they come to us because they don't know what they don't know yet. Then there are others that are a little bit more advanced in their journey,” says Rich. No matter where they are in the journey, health systems are finding that sustainable procurement is a key action area for financial sustainability and for the benefit of patients, workers, the community, and the planet.

3 Medical Pouch

8. How do you recognize achievement in the field?

Practice Greenhealth has an awards program for hospitals and health systems. They recently identified the top 25 Environmental Excellence Award winners. Topic areas include climate, waste reduction, leadership, water conservation, and more.

For example, the St. Cloud VA Healthcare System in Minnesota was honored for switching to reusable sterilization containers, reducing waste by 7,350 pounds in the first three months while maintaining high standards for staff and patient safety.

9. Are there financial incentives for making sustainable upgrades?

Eckl notes that sourcing options from sustainable suppliers continues to grow. “I think it started with the investment community’s focus on higher ratings. There are dozens of companies that rate supplier sustainability, and that is becoming an interest for some health care organizations because it's very difficult to know all the answers around what a vendor is doing. There are dozens of questions that could be asked, so health systems look at these ratings.”

Given two products that are nearly identical, it is possible that one manufacturer’s more sustainable processes—such as reducing fossil fuel use or conserving water at their plant—could help them stand out to procurement directors.

10. How do you handle concerns over of greenwashing?

Marketing claims can be confusing or misleading for a buyer. “We encourage health care purchasers to be cautious about these claims and to ask vendors to provide scientific evidence because claims, such as ‘biodegradable’ can be very confusing,” says Eckl. “In fact, two states have forbidden marketing claims using any degradable terms.” 

She cites the study by William Rathje, a professor of anthropology, that found that very little degrades in a traditional landfill. To degrade, materials need water and sunlight. Materials buried in a landfill do not receive water and sunlight. “Additionally, when you put an item in a plastic liner and then throw it in the trash, it probably is even less likely to degrade in a landfill.” The term doesn't necessarily mean anything without context to describe the degradation conditions.

11. Is sustainability always more costly?

For health systems, choosing more sustainable pathways can lead to savings in some cases, in addition to reducing environmental harm. Practice Greenhealth members average about $1 million a year in savings.

See it Live at PACK EXPO Connects Nov. 9-13: SmartGrip® 5025 adhesive for palletization, by H.B. Fuller Company. Preview the Showroom Here.

Eckl notes that broad claims do not apply, “Every product and service is going to be different,” she says. “But we have found through numerous reports, awards, and applications from our members—especially in the operating room—there are tremendous savings by choosing more sustainable products and reusable products.”

“An important thing to note: we encourage members to look at the total cost of ownership. Product purchasing decisions can be based on the purchase price or they can be based on costs, not only to buy, but also to use and to dispose. You can sometimes identify significant savings just by looking beyond the purchase price and that's what makes an impact,” says Eckl.

The Business Case

If a package upgrade decreases the total cost of ownership to health systems, it may be a justified upgrade to a device or pharma manufacturer.


PACK EXPO Connects Trend Chat

Rarely does an entirely new industry emerge in packaging and processing, but the legalization of cannabis for medical and adult-use did just that. Sit in as Healthcare Packaging Editor Keren Sookne and PMMI Media Group’s VP of Content Jim Chrzan chat with Greg Flickinger of Green Thumb International (GTI) about the industry’s response to cannabis packaging.PACK EXPO Connects Trend Chat Monday, November 9 • 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM CT. More info here.

Resources

Sustainable Procurement Guide

Practice Greenhealth’s guide for health systems to make practical changes, published July 2020.

Use Reusables

Success stories, switch-to-reusable calculator, and more.

Practice Greenhealth Awards

25 hospitals setting the standard for sustainability in health care.

Practice Greenhealth’s Cost of Ownership Calculator

This calculator helps hospitals and health systems make the best procurement decisions by providing a framework to assess the financial costs and bring hidden costs to the surface.

Practice Greenhealth’s Standardized Environmental Criteria

The standardized environmental criteria support identifying and purchasing sustainable products and provides an industry-wide set of expectations for health care products where existing standards are unavailable. The criteria address two important impact areas: chemicals and waste reduction.

 

7 Companies Collab Circular Pm
Amcor Joins U.S. Plastics Pact to Advance Circular Economy Goals in the United States
The initiative designed to unify approaches to rethink the way plastics are designed, used, and reused.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Sudpack Recycling
Advances in Chemical Recycling Cut Plastic Waste
With growing pressure from regulatory and consumer sectors, Südpack is increasingly focused on chemical recycling of plastic waste and developing high-tech packaging films from the recovered raw materials.
Aug 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 13 At 5 41 43 Pm
New UK Initiative to Develop the Next Generation Of Sustainable Composite Materials
A new initiative brings together the UK’s composites expertise to quickly turn research breakthroughs into industrial applications.
Jul 13th, 2020
Clariant ColorWorks applies IR-detectable black technology to make other dark colors more recyclable.
Clariant ColorWorks™ Applies IR-Detectable Black Technology to Make Other Dark Colors More Recyclable
New colorants eliminate the need for carbon black entirely, and opens opportunities for colors like extremely dark blues and greens.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Enzplast
New Recycling Process Uses Enzymes to Break Down Plastics by 70%
The Enzplast2 project from Spain’s AIMPLAS focuses on the use of enzymes in the plastics sector to develop more sustainable processes, including separating multilayer packaging and improving biodegradation.
Jun 5th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
Sto3as0000003eps
Toppan Develops Paper-Based Tube-Pouch to Reduce Plastic Use
Paper-based material for body of easy to squeeze tube-shaped pouch further reduces plastic volume.
May 26th, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Dan Felton, Executive Directo, AMERIPEN
Planning for Recovery Systems Change
There’s strong interest in implementing public policies for financing packaging end-of-life management, but are those proposals adequately addressing the real challenges?
Apr 27th, 2020
U.S. Needs to Up its Recycling Game
U.S. Needs to Up its Recycling Game
Germany leads the world with a recycling rate of 68%, but the U.S. doesn’t even make the top ten according to “2019 Trends and Advances in Food Packaging and Processing,” a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
Feb 4th, 2020
More in Sustainability
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Polyfoil MMB will be almost entirely polyethylene (PE) based, containing less that 5% of foreign materials (inks, adhesives, etc.) to avoid disruptions in existing recycling processes.
Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
Company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 15th, 2020
Sustain 4
Machine Efficiency and the Impacts of Sustainable Packaging
Many primary packaging lines are no longer dedicated to a single product as SKUs increase, impacting line efficiency. Sustainable material changes may also create challenges.
May 13th, 2020
Each & Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging
Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
Getty Images Sustainability Can (1)
The Shifting Sustainability Model
New packaging sustainability information unveiled at PMMI's virtual Executive Leadership Conference addresses the need for environmentally-friendly packaging, even as questions arise about how COVID-19 will impact the future.
Apr 29th, 2020
Getty Images 1207248534
Material Innovation Key to Achieving Sustainable Packaging Strategy
The market will continue to see innovations in the selection of sustainable packaging materials, as more companies embrace sustainable options.
Apr 27th, 2020
Sustain 1
Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations
Packaging methods and machinery must not be overlooked as vital components to a sustainable packaging strategy.
Apr 21st, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020