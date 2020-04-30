Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room

Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.

Keren Sookne
Apr 30th, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.

The Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack always features valuable insights from those on the frontlines of healthcare. Here, two operating room (OR) staff with decades of experience get candid about the hurdles of recycling despite the desire being there. 

For their opinions on the sample medical device packages they opened at the Mar. 2020 show, check out Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points

HCP: With such limited time during procedures, how does recycling fit into your operations (if at all)?

[Editor’s note: The answers were lightly edited for clarity.]

OR clinical educator: "It kind of depends on the facility. Some will help you and some don’t even offer the ability to recycle. I’ve asked in multiple places to be able to do it, and they won’t even assist you or allow it to happen.

Most recently, at one of the hospitals we were trying, it’s just not easy. There are a lot of barriers to it: where you’re going to put it, who’s going to collect it. So, in an ideal situation, we would—there’s so much that you could recycle in the OR, if someone could come up with the plan."

Cath lab and acute intervention (STEMI) technical operations manager: "Within Atrium Health, there are five cath labs in the Charlotte metro area. There’s one a couple counties away which is Atrium Health in Cleveland county—somebody in the OR did a clinical project around recycling as a career advancement opportunity.

They understood that when you’re opening up a case, before the patient rolls in the room or even after they come in, there’s so much packaging you’re tossing off that goes into the garbage.

The clinical project required an extra garbage can and a green bag. So before you stick or cut the patient, every package that you’ve pulled off goes into this green bag, and over the course of two or three cases, you’ve got two or three big green bags full of recycling.

Once there’s an incision or a needle stick from the patient… anything that’s opened up thereafter would go into biohazard because of potential blood contamination. At the end of the procedure the biohazard bag and the green recycling bag would all go to soiled utility.

The green bag would go in with the garbage, non-biohazard, in the same large bin. Environmental services would later on take that bin (I haven’t seen the process through) and separate it there at the dock or wherever they haul the garbage outside of the facility.

It did require an extra garbage can, which in small spaces is a challenge… where are you going to put it? It was actually very well-managed at this facility, but at a larger facility like ours, it would be challenging as our rooms are small.

I do know that during the event we just did, there were a lot of questions regarding recycling—and by the way, I thank you all [Healthpack attendees] for being very concerned about recycling—just know that if a product is being introduced after the initial stick or cut, it’s less likely to go into a recycling scenario."

For more on sustainability in the hospital setting, check out the following: 

Study: Flexible Healthcare Packaging Materials Can Be Recycled

Hospital Takes Aim at Plastic Recycling


Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
Getty Images Sustainability Can (1)
The Shifting Sustainability Model
New packaging sustainability information unveiled at PMMI's virtual Executive Leadership Conference addresses the need for environmentally-friendly packaging, even as questions arise about how COVID-19 will impact the future.
Apr 29th, 2020
Getty Images 1207248534
Material Innovation Key to Achieving Sustainable Packaging Strategy
The market will continue to see innovations in the selection of sustainable packaging materials, as more companies embrace sustainable options.
Apr 27th, 2020
Sustain 1
Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations
Packaging methods and machinery must not be overlooked as vital components to a sustainable packaging strategy.
Apr 21st, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
&ldquo;The current pandemic has shown the crucial need to increase the nation&rsquo;s production capacity in regards protective equipment for our medical professionals,&rdquo; Menon says.
Troy Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences Announces PPE, Medical Plastic Recycling Research
Researchers are looking into new ways to produce PPEs from polymers as well as into methods of recycling medical plastics.
Apr 9th, 2020
The EnviroCooler EVG is an expanded polystyrene (EPS) cooler infused with a bio-based additive, designed to allow it to break down in a bioreactive landfill in four years.
Lifoam Industries Expands to Offer Sustainable Options with Addition of EnviroCooler EVG
Designed for reduction of plastic waste and should not leave behind microplastics.
Apr 1st, 2020
Mask Prototypes
Second Life: Sterile Wrap Fashioned into Masks
An anesthesiology professor has developed masks from surgical tray wrap that cannot be penetrated by water or bacteria and block 99.9% of particles. Prototypes are underway.
Mar 27th, 2020
Jim Chrzan, VP of Content &amp; Brand Strategy, PMMI Media Group
Musings on Sustainability
Read what Jim Chrzan, VP of Content & Brand Strategy at PMMI Media Group, and Sean Riley, PMMI’s Senior Director of Media & Industry Communications, had to say about the state of sustainability during a lively conversation at the show earlier this month.
Mar 23rd, 2020
PCR is an available, cost competitive, and more sustainable packaging option offered now by Ritual.
Multivitamin provider Supports Earth Conscious Mission with 100% Recycled Content Containers
Partnership with Amcor results in development of PET container for Ritual multivitamins made from 100% recycled content.
Mar 6th, 2020
To pave the way to a circular economy, Syntegon Technology contributes its expertise to the European initiative CEFLEX for flexible packaging.
Syntegon Technology and Ceflex stakeholders develop ‘Designing for a Circular Economy Guidelines’
Ceflex aims to establish a circular economy for flexible packaging in Europe by 2025, polyolefines and other monomaterials will pave the way.
Feb 28th, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Circular Supply Chain and the Reusable Packaging Association
Circularity and reusable packaging systems will be the topic of RPA’s free 2-hour educational program on May 20 in Atlanta, GA, following the Circularity 20 conference.
Feb 25th, 2020
Amcor will support the coalition with its experience in packaging design for medical devices and applications in hospitals and other treatment settings.
Amcor Joins the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council, Continuing Progress Towards its 2025 Pledge
Amcor’s partnership with the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) will help foster more sustainable practices and innovation across the healthcare industry.
Feb 21st, 2020
Convegno Packaging Speaks Green Top 11 19
International Forum On Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Speaks Green, a conference on packaging sustainability, takes place Feb. 20-21 in Bologna, Italy.
Feb 14th, 2020
Storms, fires, floods, even volcanic eruptions, are playing havoc with supply chain partners.
Weather Stresses Logistics
Responding to consumer demands to “get it to my doorstep in a day,” the nation’s supply chain leaders now have to adjust to crazy climate events around the globe. Reusable transport packaging could hold one key to a more sustainable future.
Feb 10th, 2020
The liners are supposed to offer plastic material reduction between 19 and 33%, as compared to Tri-Seal&rsquo;s coextruded foam liners.
Tri-Seal: Closure Liners with Reduced Material Content
Product designed to help brand owners meet sustainability objectives.
Jan 22nd, 2020
The domestic collection of plastic bottles for recycling rose 52 million pounds, or 1.8%, to reach nearly 2.9 billion pounds in 2018.
Static Bottle Recycling Rate is Insufficient to Meet CPG Demands for rPET
A new report shows a U.S. recycling rate for PET and HDPE bottles of 28.9% in 2018, far below the volume needed to meet CPG’s upcoming goals around the use of recycled content.
Jan 17th, 2020
Designed to reduce laboratory biohazard wastes and reduce costs on consumables.
GC Biotech: Rethinking Laboratory Waste with the Grenova TipNovus
Washes and sterilizes single-use plastic pipette tips for reuse, available in large scale and in smaller footprint.
Dec 7th, 2019
Innovative chemical recycling technology for advancements with waste plastics.
Recycling at the Molecular Level Through Commercial Operation System
Carbon renewal technology provides end-of-life solution for had-to-process plastics.
Nov 23rd, 2019
More in Sustainability
L&rsquo;Or&eacute;al and Alb&eacute;a Develop Paper-Based Tube for Cosmetics
L’Oréal and Albéa Develop Paper-Based Tube for Cosmetics
Designed as an alternative solution to certain types of cosmetic packaging, the innovation’s environmental benefits will be assessed through a multi-criteria Life Cycle Analysis.
Oct 16th, 2019
PAXXUS has expanded its Stream&trade; brand of flexible mono-material packaging solutions.
New Variations in Flexible Mono-Material Packaging
PAXXUS, Inc. introduced additional variations of single-stream recycle-ready flexible materials.
Sep 24th, 2019
Panel Alert: White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
Panel Alert: White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
Tuesday panel to introduce the new report on identification, monitoring and tracking of reusable transport packaging assets.
Sep 23rd, 2019
White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies to be discussed at Pack Expo Las Vegas
Reusable Packaging Association Issues White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
New report provides guidance on available and emerging technologies for the identification, monitoring and tracking of reusable transport packaging assets. A panel will introduce the white paper at Pack Expo Las Vegas.
Sep 20th, 2019
Tests on high-density polyethylene (HDPE) also showed positive results. HDPE with CESA-IR shows a curve similar to the uncolored HDPE curve and distinct from the LDPE curve and allowing for easy separation. PET and C-PET sheet and film were also tested by TOMRA Sorting Recycling, with similarly positive results.
Clariant Additive Masterbatch Makes Black Plastic Packaging ‘Visible’ to Sorting Systems
The Masterbatch allows continued use of color preferred for many products, supports Clariant ‘Design for Recycling’ initiative, has systems available for numerous polymers and applications.
Aug 27th, 2019
ACG Capsules&apos; ACGcaps H+
ACG Capsules: a Line of Clean Label, Inert, and Robust HPMC Capsules
ACGcaps H+, with no gelling agent, are for hygroscopic and moisture-sensitive formulations.
Aug 24th, 2019
Instagram Campaign Launched to Help Consumers Answer the Question “Can I Recycle This?”
#NotTrash Instagram campaign is first activation between Poland Spring and The Recycling Partnership to help residents recycle more, better.
Aug 23rd, 2019
Figure 1: Image Courtesy Global Syngas Technology Council - GlobalSyngas.org
Syngas is the Key to Packaging Sustainability
University of Florida professor Bruce Welt, Ph.D., shares the main takeaways from the first meeting of the Industry Consortium for Advanced Recycling, which took place in June.
Aug 20th, 2019
The Twice toothpaste offering consists of two tubes, on for the a.m., the other for the p.m.
​Recyclable Toothpaste Tube Brings Style to Hygiene
Premium toothpaste manufacturer Twice’s signature product, called The Duo, uses the packaging itself to explicitly illustrate the importance of brushing teeth twice daily.
Aug 19th, 2019
A new reef-safe SPF 50 sunscreen product from Goddess Garden prompts the selection of recyclable packaging and updated graphics that reflect the brand&rsquo;s authenticity.
Mindfulness Pervades Packaging for Mineral-Based Sunscreen
The introduction of a new reef-safe SPF 50 sunscreen product from Goddess Garden prompts the selection of recyclable packaging and updated graphics that reflect the brand’s authenticity.
Aug 12th, 2019
PocketPills Online Pharmacy PocketPacks
Canadian Online Pharmacy Boosts Patient Adherence, Reduces Packaging Waste
The company uses a simple packaging system, able to deliver most drugs, and provides free shipping of packs with easy, detailed instructions, as well as regular consultations to improve patient experience.
Jul 22nd, 2019
New Packaging for herbal supplements uses 97% PCR plastic
New Packaging for Herbal Supplements Uses 97% PCR Plastic
Nature’s Way debuts a square bottle for its 300-item herbal line that is made from 97% PCR HDPE. The packaging is expected to reuse 3,500 tons of plastic per year.
Jul 8th, 2019