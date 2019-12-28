Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2019 - #5: Recycling Flexible Packaging from Hospitals

We’re taking a look at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2019. At #5 is this article detailing how flexible healthcare packaging materials can be recycled.

Keren Sookne
Dec 28th, 2019
Pellets 1

In our top 10 of 2019, we examine an HPRC assessment that had promising results for recycling multi-material plastics from hospitals (article here). Often thought of as too difficult due to the “ick” factor, multi-materials or busy hospital staff, the packages were recycled with careful sorting and detailed logistics. The experts discussed strategies and four important recycle-ready questions to ask yourself.

 

Each day, approximately 14,000 tons of waste are generated in the U.S. at healthcare facilities, with 20 to 25% of this waste coming from plastic packaging and products.

Brand owners are increasingly looking at reuse and recycle-readiness of their products. In healthcare, flexible plastics pose a unique challenge for manufacturers, said Tristan Steichen, Senior Consultant at the Antea Group, and Nicholas Packet, DuPont Packaging Engineer, at Healthpack 2019 in Portland, OR.

A big problem in the industry is the “ick factor” from a recycler perspective, as companies are worried that healthcare plastics are biohazardous...

Continue to the full article here

                      

L’Oréal and Albéa Develop Paper-Based Tube for Cosmetics
Panel Alert: White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
Mindfulness Pervades Packaging for Mineral-Based Sunscreen
New Packaging for Herbal Supplements Uses 97% PCR Plastic
Weber Packaging Solutions: Thermal-Transfer Label Material and ECO Ribbon
Call For Applications: 2019 Excellence In Reusable Packaging Award
Keystone Folding Box Co.: Paperboard Pack Cuts 50% of Plastic
‘Green’ Trend in Cannabis Packaging
Reverse Logistics Services in East Asia Boosting Returnable Transport Packaging Demand
UK Wants 50% of Metered Dose Inhalers Recycled… By 2020
Environmental Reporting Gains Priority for Pharmaceutical Industry
Key Trends for Lifecycles in Pack Recycling to 2023
