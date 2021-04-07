Demystifying FDA’s ASCA on Biocompatibility for Expedited Review

Keren Sookne
Apr 7th, 2021

A 2020 FDA guidance may soon help boost consistency in medical device testing and expedite review of submissions for eligible devices.

At MD&M BIOMEDigital, Chris Parker, head of in-vivo biocompatibility at Toxikon, explained that in Sept. 2020, FDA published final guidance on Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment (ASCA), launching a program where labs that perform testing for ISO 10993—Biocompatibility and IEC 61010/IEC 60601–Basic Safety and Essential Performance can become accredited by the FDA.

The key ASCA takeaway for manufacturers is that the testing performed to recognized standards at these accredited labs may be submitted with only a summary report instead of a full report (if no unexpected results occur) and they can expect an expedited review during submission.

Parker explained that this effort began as a pilot program, advancing to FDA guidance documents in Sept. 2020:

In early 2021, the first wave of accredited bodies (ABs) was published, and it is projected that in Apr. 2021, the first wave of FDA-approved labs will be posted. This depends on timelines for ABs as they can become quite busy.

Participation is voluntary, and it revolves not just around the technical standards, but quality systems as well.

Chris Parker explained that the ASCA program revolves not just around the technical standards, but quality systems as well. (Credit: Toxikon)Chris Parker explained that the ASCA program revolves not just around the technical standards, but quality systems as well. (Credit: Toxikon)

The FDA website will show (1) which labs are accredited and (2) what they’re accredited for as a lab could accredited for multiple methods, or just cytotoxicity for example.

  • The FDA will audit both ABs and test labs as necessary.
  • When a manufacturer performs testing at an accredited test lab, the lab will provide a standard report as well as a summary report.
  • Provided testing takes place without unexpected results, the manufacturer can submit to FDA with a Declaration of Conformity (DOC) and summary report for pre-market submission review.

Device eligibility

It’s important to note that all devices are eligible except for liquids, creams, gels, hydrogel devices, devices containing nanomaterials, and absorbable and in situ polymerizing devices. “Things that are going to break down, or have an active integration that could polymerize such as a skin glue, because these are more of a dynamic process… the ISO standards are written more for an extraction type of environment and these may have some nuances with irritation. We may need to do some histology to characterize a bit better the reaction that’s going on," Parker explained. But for devices such as catheters, bone screws, and pacemakers, those are eligible.

ASCA labs and methods

Parker mentioned that while MEM Elution Cytotocity is included for now, other cytotoxicity methods such as the MTT and NRU may one day be added.

A list of all the methods that are currently contained within the program. A lab may be certified to one, some, or all. (Credit: Toxikon)A list of all the methods that are currently contained within the program. A lab may be certified to one, some, or all. (Credit: Toxikon)

FDA requires training for labs for technicians, study directors, and trainers. Study directors must build up significant education, time and experience, while trainers must hold extensive experience in each technique. Proficiency evaluations ensure that the "test lab's eyes" see things the same way that accredited bodies' eyes do. “We have to provide an index of all the SOPs that are particular to the ASCA methods we’re applying for and provide all of those to the FDA,” said Parker. “We also have to supply all of our raw data sheets that we use for collecting data on a study, all of our protocols, and report templates to make sure we’re asking for the right data, we’re recording the right amount of data, and we’re reporting the right amount of data.”

Control over sample prep is key—times, temperatures, etc. Any post extraction changes that take place such pH drops or rusting may require manipulation to proceed with testing, "but then you’re not performing a standard method anymore as there could be things going on with the device that are unexpected,” he said. At that point, the FDA would likely prefer the full report versus the summary version.

Key takeaways

  • The brand owner will need to prepare a DOC that includes where and when testing was performed, how test articles compare to predicate, and issues brought up by the lab that needed to be resolved. If anything was questionable, such a result that technically passed but that the lab notes from experience (in seeing thousands of devices) that it may be indicative of a future issue, then discussion of this—as well as any adverse or unusual findings—should be included.
   Read this story on medical device design changes from user centered design.

  • If all testing is performed without issues, manufacturers receive a lab’s “stamp of approval” and then they may see expedited timelines in approval of their submission.
  • Parker said he hopes for the entire industry—manufacturers, tests labs, and the FDA—to gain consistency in how they perform testing and report data through ASCA. Additionally, this represents a new open channel between FDA and test labs to get questions answered and innovate together.  
Could FDA's ASCA program save submission time and boost pre-market testing consistency in the medical device industry?
Demystifying FDA’s ASCA on Biocompatibility for Expedited Review
Apr 7th, 2021
Hcp Title 60661e958299d
5 Tips To Improve Your Remote/Hybrid Audits
Whether you’re a manufacturer or contract organization, audits are a key part of ensuring quality. Don’t overlook these tips from our 'Take Five with HCP' video when switching from in-person supplier audits to virtual or hybrid audits in the pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Pda Dk Blue Tag Below
PDA to Collaborate with Deloitte and U.S. FDA to Improve the Quality of Compounded Drugs
Courses to cover many PDA areas of expertise, including aseptic processing.
Mar 21st, 2021
Getty Images 488635873
PDA Post-Approval Change Issues and Impacts Survey
This comprehensive survey includes data on the challenges presented by inconsistencies in how regulators treat post-approval changes and respondents’ experience with specific regulators.
Feb 24th, 2021
Getty Images 136641043
Serialization Continues to Impact Pharma Automation Investments
Automation and IoT are on trend, as the industry continues to meet serialization regulations.
Dec 10th, 2020
Govzilla Announces New Customer Platform and Company Name Change to Redica Systems
Nov 22nd, 2020
Fda Hi Res Copy
Saleable Returns Verification Delayed to 2023
Additional three-year delay: FDA guidance says distributors will not be required to verify the product identifier of returned drugs before resale until Nov. 27, 2023.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Gavel 5efd2dbada95c
Cannabis Policy Vote May Happen by End of 2020
The MORE Act would be historic in that it would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, opening a path for regulations to follow.
Oct 1st, 2020
Alignment 90 Sep Oct 2018
Live from PDA/FDA: FDA Considers Incentivizing Quality Management Maturity (QMM)
The Agency is soliciting feedback from manufacturers on assessing and rewarding QMM through Oct. 2020. Reduced audit frequency may one day be an incentive for high performers.
Sep 15th, 2020
C Ph I Fo P On White With Dates
CPhI Festival of Pharma 2020 in October
Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb to address industry on sustainable innovation at the two-week long event. Sessions will cover affordable medicines, supply change resiliency, AI, Vaccine production, and more.
Sep 9th, 2020
Unknown
Smithers tests med devices
Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, has announced the formation of the Medical Device Testing division.
Jul 20th, 2020
Udi
Med Devices and the FDA: Extended Deadline, Worker Safety
In extending UDI compliance dates for low-risk products, FDA cited challenges related to COVID-19. CDRH also issued recommendations for personnel safety in med device manufacturing.
Jul 17th, 2020
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn
New FDA Insight Podcast on Emerging Topics
First guest: FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on fighting COVID-19 at FDA.
Jun 24th, 2020
Allergan
Quick Hits: Allergan is Seeking Women with Recalled Breast Implants
Allergan recalled breast implants more than 10 months ago; now they are trying to find the women who still have them.
Jun 12th, 2020
Fitbit Ventilator
Quick Hits: FDA Gives Emergency Approval to Fitbit’s Ventilator
The wearable tech company developed a new ventilator to help treat the current health crisis.
Jun 9th, 2020
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices
States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs
Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.
May 14th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.
Apr 6th, 2020
Honeywell Bigfinite Collaboration 300 Dpi
Honeywell Collaborates With AI Specialist Bigfinite to Speed Medical Therapies
The collaboration will focus on helping biotech and pharma industries understand and make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable faster development.
Feb 10th, 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
W.H.O.: Global Emergency Declared as Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads
Most of the 8,000 cases have been reported in mainland China.
Jan 30th, 2020
Eric G
Feds Say Not Legal, But Still It’s Not Rare: Why’s CBD for Sale Everywhere?
In our column’s continuing effort to correct common misconceptions about packaging law, this month we turn to cannabidiol, or CBD.
Jan 29th, 2020
More in Regulatory
Unknown
Controversial new labeling idea
Headlines from the U.K. sound promising but reading deeper reveals very little benefit for contemplating such a major change for food manufacturers.
Dec 28th, 2019
Activ-Blister Packaging / Image: Aptar
FDA Approves Activ-Blister™ Packaging for HIV Drug
The FDA has approved AptarGroup’s packaging solution for oral solid dose HIV prevention medicine.
Oct 25th, 2019
Holographic foils can be used to great effect to differentiate product at the point-of-sale.
Using Holography to Fight Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Brand Piracy
Column: New trends in pharma packaging follow developments in emerging markets, demographic changes and new technologies that include holography, says chairman of the International Hologram Manufacturers Association.
Oct 24th, 2019
Baby Powder / Image: Flickr
FDA Finds Asbestos in Baby Powder, Recall Ensues
Johnson & Johnson recalled thousands bottles of their famous baby powder after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos.
Oct 24th, 2019
Yourway Mitigates Uncertainty of Brexit for Clinical Trials in Europe
Their new location is strategically placed to accommodate both the UK and mainland Europe.
Oct 21st, 2019
Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
TraceLink: Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
The platform is designed to allow users to rapidly design and deploy network orchestration and analytics applications, enabling patient-centric orchestration across the end-to-end life sciences value chain.
Oct 17th, 2019
Schreiner MediPharm's Flexi-Cap Prime has a combined tear strip for the label and cap
Schreiner MediPharm: Tamper-Evident Flexi-Cap Prime for Vials
The tear strip is designed to ensure that undetected reuse of a container is no longer possible.
Oct 16th, 2019
Duane Niedert, Director of Operations – Americas for Smithers
Smart Packaging: ‘A Tale of Two Technologies’
A presentation at SmartPack 2019 delves into the current status, forecast, and drivers of the two categories of technology—smart and active—that make up smart packaging.
Oct 15th, 2019
Migrane Drug Needed / Image: Getty
FDA Approves New Acute Migraine Drug
Eli Lilly’s new drug Reyvow relieves pain, nausea, and light sensitivity in within two hours of ingestion.
Oct 14th, 2019
Descovy / Image: Gilead
FDA Approves HIV Drug, But Only for Men
Gilead Sciences only tested Descovy on men and transgender women, and the approval explicitly excludes cisgender women.
Oct 10th, 2019
Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medicine face concerns about contaminants.
How QR Codes Can Help Drug Makers Streamline Recalls
Concerns about a carcinogenic impurity have prompted recalls of Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medication. Smart labeling technology could speed and clarify alerts to consumers and also help drug companies reduce scrapped lots.
Oct 9th, 2019
Infant Werewolf Syndrome / Image: Shutterstock
Mislabeling Leads to 17 Cases of Infant “Werewolf Syndrome”
Children in Spain have developed hypertrichosis after a reflux drug was contaminated with alopecia treatment.
Oct 9th, 2019