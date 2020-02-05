FDA: Draft Guidance Q&A on Promotional Labeling and Advertising for Reference or Biosimilar Products

Comment on the draft by Apr. 6, 2020 before work begins on the final guidance.

Keren Sookne
Feb 5th, 2020
Fda Stock Image

The FDA released its draft guidance this week, “Promotional Labeling and Advertising Considerations for Prescription Biological Reference and Biosimilar Products—Questions and Answers.”

The 10-page guidance is intended for manufacturers, packers, distributors and others, offering considerations for developing labels and promotional materials for prescription reference and biosimilar products.

The Agency notes that goal of the guidance document is to ensure that data and information about these products is “truthful and non-misleading as required under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations.

“FDA has and will continue to play a critical role in facilitating increased access to biosimilars, by supporting robust and timely competition, which can help increase patient access and reduce cost burdens on patients and our health care system. In addition, FDA wants to help ensure the United States remains a driving force in medical innovation, and part of that role includes helping to ensure communication of truthful, non-misleading, and balanced information about biological products, by drug manufacturers, packers and distributors and those acting on their behalf.”

For the guidance document PDF, click here.>>>

Comment by Apr. 6, 2020 at this link.>>>

World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
W.H.O.: Global Emergency Declared as Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads
Most of the 8,000 cases have been reported in mainland China.
Jan 30th, 2020
Eric G
Feds Say Not Legal, But Still It’s Not Rare: Why’s CBD for Sale Everywhere?
In our column’s continuing effort to correct common misconceptions about packaging law, this month we turn to cannabidiol, or CBD.
Jan 29th, 2020
Un Pac Ked Podcast Graphic
Cannabis Packaging: Don't Fear the Reefer
UnPACKed with PMMI Podcast breaks down the latest developments in cannabis packaging as more and more states open the door to legalization.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Unknown
Controversial new labeling idea
Headlines from the U.K. sound promising but reading deeper reveals very little benefit for contemplating such a major change for food manufacturers.
Dec 28th, 2019
Activ-Blister Packaging / Image: Aptar
FDA Approves Activ-Blister™ Packaging for HIV Drug
The FDA has approved AptarGroup’s packaging solution for oral solid dose HIV prevention medicine.
Oct 25th, 2019
Holographic foils can be used to great effect to differentiate product at the point-of-sale.
Using Holography to Fight Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Brand Piracy
Column: New trends in pharma packaging follow developments in emerging markets, demographic changes and new technologies that include holography, says chairman of the International Hologram Manufacturers Association.
Oct 24th, 2019
Baby Powder / Image: Flickr
FDA Finds Asbestos in Baby Powder, Recall Ensues
Johnson & Johnson recalled thousands bottles of their famous baby powder after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos.
Oct 24th, 2019
Yourway Mitigates Uncertainty of Brexit for Clinical Trials in Europe
Their new location is strategically placed to accommodate both the UK and mainland Europe.
Oct 21st, 2019
Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
TraceLink: Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
The platform is designed to allow users to rapidly design and deploy network orchestration and analytics applications, enabling patient-centric orchestration across the end-to-end life sciences value chain.
Oct 17th, 2019
Schreiner MediPharm&apos;s Flexi-Cap Prime has a combined tear strip for the label and cap
Schreiner MediPharm: Tamper-Evident Flexi-Cap Prime for Vials
The tear strip is designed to ensure that undetected reuse of a container is no longer possible.
Oct 16th, 2019
Duane Niedert, Director of Operations &ndash; Americas for Smithers
Smart Packaging: ‘A Tale of Two Technologies’
A presentation at SmartPack 2019 delves into the current status, forecast, and drivers of the two categories of technology—smart and active—that make up smart packaging.
Oct 15th, 2019
Migrane Drug Needed / Image: Getty
FDA Approves New Acute Migraine Drug
Eli Lilly’s new drug Reyvow relieves pain, nausea, and light sensitivity in within two hours of ingestion.
Oct 14th, 2019
Descovy / Image: Gilead
FDA Approves HIV Drug, But Only for Men
Gilead Sciences only tested Descovy on men and transgender women, and the approval explicitly excludes cisgender women.
Oct 10th, 2019
Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medicine face concerns about contaminants.
How QR Codes Can Help Drug Makers Streamline Recalls
Concerns about a carcinogenic impurity have prompted recalls of Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medication. Smart labeling technology could speed and clarify alerts to consumers and also help drug companies reduce scrapped lots.
Oct 9th, 2019
Infant Werewolf Syndrome / Image: Shutterstock
Mislabeling Leads to 17 Cases of Infant “Werewolf Syndrome”
Children in Spain have developed hypertrichosis after a reflux drug was contaminated with alopecia treatment.
Oct 9th, 2019
Visible Particulate FDA Recall Notices by year as compiled by John Shabushnig, Insight Pharma Consulting, from FDA data. Reprinted with permission.
Particles in Parenterals: 2019 Update
FDA expects a visual inspection program and parenteral manufacturers should expect questions about their program during any inspection. What's new in 2019?
Oct 4th, 2019
Toshiba&rsquo;s new thermal barcode printer, the B-EX4T3HS, prints at 600 dpi at speeds up to 6 in/s.
High-Precision Printer Eases Compliance in Medical Packaging
Toshiba’s latest thermal barcode printer combines high-resolution printing with high precision in label feeding to print small labels.
Oct 3rd, 2019
Opioids / Image: iStock
FDA and DEA Target More Illegal Opioid Websites
In the continued fight against the opioid crisis, the FDA and DEA issued joint warning letters to websites illegally marketing and selling opioids.
Oct 3rd, 2019
Systech, a global technology provider of digital brand protection and authentication, launched its Systech Brand Protection Suite&trade;.
Digital Brand Protection: Fingerprinting for Serialized and Non-Serialized Products
Systech’s next-generation platform is a brand protection suite that integrates fool-proof product authentication with serialization, traceability and insight.
Oct 2nd, 2019
NUsurface Meniscus Implant / Image: Active Implants
First Artificial Meniscus is an FDA Breakthrough Device
The FDA has designated the first artificial meniscus implant a breakthrough device, expediting its review process.
Sep 26th, 2019
More in Regulatory
Saleable Returns Enforcement Delayed to 2020
Saleable Returns Enforcement Delayed to 2020
FDA final guidance says distributors will not be required to verify the product identifier of returned drugs before resale until 27 November 2020.
Sep 25th, 2019
Panel Alert: White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
Panel Alert: White Paper on Smart Asset Technologies
Tuesday panel to introduce the new report on identification, monitoring and tracking of reusable transport packaging assets.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Eric Greenberg
Cannabis Research Lights Finally Turn Green
DEA makes a move to help increase the availability of cannabis for medical research.
Sep 20th, 2019
Holograms are an effective tool against counterfeiters and fraudsters.
New Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Report Highlights Holography
Latest intelligence predicts the global market for anti-counterfeiting packaging will reach almost US$ 250 bn by 2026.
Sep 20th, 2019
PCI Unveils Clinical Center of Excellence
Expanded clinical services facility in Rockford, IL to support growth and flexibility with 30,000 additional sq ft.
Sep 19th, 2019
Zantac 150 / Image: Amazon
Cancer-Linked Contaminant Found in Heartburn Pills
Low levels of NDMA have been found in samples of the heartburn medication Zantac, according to the FDA.
Sep 18th, 2019
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
Recapping current progress, the Nov. 2019 saleable returns deadline and the supply chain transformation expected in 2023.
Sep 17th, 2019
Recalled Drugs / Image: CPSC
Packaging Issues Lead to Recall of Blood Pressure and Cholesterol Medication
Sandoz is recalling a high blood pressure and high cholesterol medication because their packaging wasn’t childproof.
Sep 12th, 2019
Kezzler Announces Industry&rsquo;s First Grass-to-Glass Traceability and Consumer Engagement for Infant Formula Brand, Friso
Grass-to-Glass Traceability and Consumer Engagement for Infant Formula Brand, Friso
Kezzler enables FrieslandCampina to reinforce transparency and build trust with Chinese consumers.
Sep 9th, 2019
Marijuana / Image: MrDr
DEA to Finally Expand Marijuana Research
It took a lawsuit for the DEA to expand the number of entities authorized to grow marijuana for research purposes.
Sep 6th, 2019
Company Reports Three out of Ten 2D Barcodes Failing, Letter Stresses Saleable Returns Challenges
Company Reports Three out of Ten 2D Barcodes Failing, Letter Stresses Saleable Returns Challenges
Returns verification requirement deadline is approaching fast.
Sep 5th, 2019
FDA / Image: FiercePharma
FDA Says No More Reusable Duodenoscopes
After years of sterilization issues, the agency is urging device makers to transition to disposable duodenoscopes.
Sep 4th, 2019