Nemera and Noble Announce Collaboration to Support Patients Who Self-Administer Medication

Nemera, provider of design, development and manufacturing of drug delivery devices for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and generic industries, announced a collaboration with Noble, global provider of medical device training solutions, patient onboarding strategies and multisensory product development for the world’s top pharmaceutical brands.

This partnership allows Noble to support Nemera’s launch of the new premium add-on passive safety device, Safe’n’Sound® 2.25 ml, by incorporating a robust training platform program in tandem with the drug delivery device. The training solution is designed to replicate the Safe’n’Sound 2.25 ml in form and function which will allow for better assistance educating patients on the proper use of the device.

As leaders in their respective spaces, Noble and Nemera’s alliance will provide a solution for onboarding and training programs that will strengthen commercial launches and improve patient adherence. As such, Nemera has granted Noble the rights to design, manufacture and distribute training and onboarding devices as well as supporting materials for Nemera. Furthermore, under this agreement, Nemera’s Insight Innovation Center will be a preferred human factors partner for Noble’s Safe’n’Sound customers. The ultimate goal is to provide our customers a safe, effective and differentiated combination product.

“We’re excited to partner with Noble and convinced that leveraging each other’s expertise adds unparalleled value to our pharmaceutical customers through a combined offering of Nemera’s Safe’n’Sound with the proven and solid safety device for prefilled syringes with Noble’s leading training solutions which will finally ensure that patients can use our devices safely and effectively. This partnership nicely aligns with our ‘we put patients first’ mission,” said Bernhard Rohn, Nemera’s strategy and marketing VP.

Recent studies showed 86% of patients who use a self-injection therapy report increased confidence after practicing with a training device that replicates the exact forces, feel and function of the true drug delivery device they use. These statistics demonstrate the need for the types of training devices and other support materials Noble will create through this partnership.