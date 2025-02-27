Hurry & Register! New Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Prominent People in Packaging: James Hamerslag

James Hamerslag reflects on his long tenure at Siemens Healthineers, the evolution of packaging and automation in medical device manufacturing, and the critical role of team collaboration in driving innovation.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Feb 27, 2025
James Hamerslag
James Hamerslag

James Hamerslag is a Senior Systems Engineer at Siemens Healthineers, where he has spent the last 40 years developing and implementing product, process, and manufacturing systems. In this interview, he shares insights into the industry’s greatest challenges, the skills he has honed over his career, and the importance of cross-functional teamwork in the Diagnostic Device Manufacturing field.

HCP: Hi, Jim. Could you introduce yourself and tell us about your role and experience?

Hamerslag: I’m James Hamerslag, a Senior Systems Engineer at Siemens Healthineers. I’ve been working in engineering for 40 years. My journey began at DuPont Medical Products, where I entered the Diagnostic Device Manufacturing industry as an engineer. Throughout my career, I’ve focused on product, process, and manufacturing systems development, contributing to various advancements in the field.

You have a background in microelectronics. How did you transition into medical devices?

After completing graduate school, I started in microelectronics with a company that specialized in wire and die bonding equipment. I later transitioned to developing products and manufacturing systems for laser transmitters and receivers used in fiber optic applications. During this time, I developed expertise in thick film technology, which ultimately became crucial in the development and commercialization of a medical device designed to measure electrolytes in bodily fluids. This was my entry point into the medical device industry, and I’ve been working in this field ever since.

What types of medical devices do you work with now?

I currently focus on Clinical Chemistry and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). For instance, when a doctor orders lab tests, the blood sample is processed through an analyzer located in a hospital laboratory, testing company lab, or doctor’s office. Much of my work revolves around the packaging and manufacturing systems to produce consumables used in these analyzers.

Having spent four decades in the industry, what changes stand out most in your career?

Companies in this article
Siemens Healthineers
