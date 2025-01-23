NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Announcing the Pharmapack 2025 Awards

Discover the 2025 Pharmapack award winners that are redefining pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery.

Jan 23, 2025
Pharmapack Europe announces the winners of its newly reformatted Pharmapack Awards, recognizing excellence in six key categories.
Pharmapack

Award winners by category:

  • DELIVERY AND DEVICE INNOVATION SHL Medical for Elexy™ reusable electromechanical autoinjector
  • ECO-DESIGN WINNER Huhtamaki for Omnilock™ Ultra
  • PAPER PACKAGING INNOVATION WINNER Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company for new OXYCAPT Multilayer Plastic Vial
  • PATIENT-CENTRIC DESIGN WINNER UCB Pharma for Bimzelx 160mg 2ml autoinjectors product for US
  • START-UP INITIATION WINNER Active Label for non-electric smart labels
  • WOMAN OF THE YEAR Asmita Khanolkar – SMC Ltd

Pharmapack Europe announces the winners of its newly reformatted Pharmapack Awards, recognizing excellence in six key categories. This year’s awards take a fresh approach, celebrating both commercialized products and groundbreaking innovations that are shaping the future of pharmaceutical packaging. For the first time, the awards were open to all participants, fostering greater inclusivity and innovation.

Among the winners are many remarkable advancements, including an autoinjector that eliminates the need for manual needle attachment, a fully recyclable and heat-sealable ultra-high barrier paper, and a multi-layered vial designed for gene therapy product storage. The innovations extend further with a revolutionary prefilled syringe pack that reduces packaging waste by 62% and a non-electronic, eco-friendly label capable of monitoring both time and temperature. Additionally, the inaugural commendation for ‘Women of the Year’ was also presented.

The winning entry in the Delivery and Device Innovation category was SHL Medical’s Elexy™ reusable electromechanical autoinjector. The result of years of innovative research, Elexy™ is a drug-agnostic solution which has the widest range of primary container flexibility among autoinjectors – meaning it caters to both prefilled syringe- and cartridge-based primary containers. The cartridge-based version of Elexy features SHL’s market-proven Needle Isolation Technology (NIT®). With a pre-installed needle housed within the cap of an autoinjector, the proprietary NIT technology eliminates the need for manual attachment, offering patients a more convenient device.

