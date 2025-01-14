NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover all the latest packaging solutions for life sciences products at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Appropriate Steps to Avoid And Answer FDA Warning Letters in 2025

The rate of warnings initiated by the FDA continues to rise in the pharma and medical device industries. Knowing how to best attempt to prevent them and respond to them can be equally important.

Joe Darrah
Jan 14, 2025
Fda 2

Key takeaways:

  • With 2024 ending, the FDA has tabulated more than 3,500 warning letters (as of mid-December) by a variety of federal offices, including the Office of Regulatory Affairs and the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).
  • Not having a structured department and that overall culture of commitment to quality throughout the company are the types of red flags that are indicative of other issues.         
  • Respond within 15 business days of the original letter and be specific in that response. But, don't rush to a response for the sake of beating a deadline.    


Depending on one’s perspective, surveillance conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can be interpreted as either adversarial or collegial in nature. While the reasoning for any inspection or audit is certainly to identify an organization’s failures and/or the potential for failures, the intent of any such activity is to foster collaborative quality assurance for customers and patients.

What’s not debatable, however, is that there continues to be an increased frequency of the FDA issuing inspection observation notifications (Form 483 notices) and subsequent warning letters as a result of federal quality violations and noncompliance.

According to the recent results stemming from a 4-year analysis, FDA officials are bringing forth warning letters at increasingly higher rates year over year since 2020 for both pharmaceutical and medical device products (as well as for other categories, such as biologics). With 2024 ending, the FDA has tabulated more than 3,500 warning letters (as of mid-December) by a variety of federal offices, including the Office of Regulatory Affairs and the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).

While the impetus for each letter can vary greatly, experts and researchers say industry stakeholders can assess their current operations for common red flags to potentially avoid receiving warning letters and/or 483 notices despite the uptick by observing and understanding emerging trends. All organizations should also be informed on how to appropriately respond to any 483 notices and warning letters in the event that they are received.

Today’s Typical Triggers For FDA Violations

As the senior validation manager for regulatory affairs and quality systems at Carestream, a global provider of medical imaging systems, X-ray imaging systems, and other devices, Phyllis Fender is confident in her company’s ability to develop and maintain protocols for corrective and preventative actions (CAPA). “We have a best-in-class CAPA process,” says Fender. “We have a structured program that includes robust training around all CAPAs. I think we’ve put together some really clear requirements about what our expectations are and we do a great job of documenting any issues that arise and any corrections that we need to implement.”

And yet, Fender says that the risk of a warning letter or 483 notice is never off the table and contributes to the motivation behind the manufacturing and shipping preparations for the company’s delicate materials, including highly trafficked X-ray film that qualifies as a medical device in the United States and must be handled and transported with extreme caution.

“Our film is light sensitive and any exposure to light will cause fogging, meaning that the film is unusable,” Fender explains. “We transport the film in light-tight packaging, and we do quite a bit of testing on our packaging to make sure it’s non-reactive with the film because any packaging issue or damage would destroy the product. If we were to run into any issue like that, it would be due to a lack of due diligence in testing of the materials on our part.”

This sentiment gets directly to the core of what has served as the impetus for many warning letters observed over the last three years, particularly for pharma, says Jacqueline Berman, a partner in the FDA Healthcare Practice Group at Morgan, Lewis, & Bockius LLP, a multinational law firm that provides guidance for clients who manufacture FDA-regulated products.

“There are certain areas that stand out, especially for letters issued to re-packagers,” said Berman. “One area that we’ve been seeing in this space, as well as across manufacturing quality enforcement, is that the conduct of adequate investigations when something goes wrong is particularly important and an FDA focus. There’s an understanding that there will be things that go wrong in any process, but one area that the FDA looks for is how a company deals with issues as they arise. The FDA has issued enforcement letters when it finds that there’s a lack of adequate investigations being conducted to determine the root cause of particular issues. And, as a result, CAPAs are also found to not be adequate because the true cause of the problem is not known. The FDA expects that a company will investigate not only the specific issue that occurred, but also consider how that issue could have a broader impact.”

Other areas of concern that Berman and her colleagues see more regularly include those related to material controls and the prevention of drug product mixups, which tend to stem from not ensuring line clearance and should be of particular importance in facilities that don’t have fully dedicated lines. Other issues center around cleaning and maintenance.

“Making sure that cleaning systems and processes are validated — this is especially important for those non-dedicated lines and equipment,” said Berman. “You don’t want to be packaging a particularly toxic substance, not having adequate cleaning, and then packing another substance. That’s going to present a cross-contamination risk.” Robert Khachatryan, chief executive officer at California-based Freight Right Global Logistics, said that he and his team see similar infractions on the device side result in warning letters. “Using non-compliant materials or inadequate protection against contamination are common triggers,” said Khachatryan. “In fiscal year 2022, the FDA issued 24 warning letters for packaging issues with medical devices, underscoring the focus on quality materials and contamination prevention. Ensuring that product information is clear, accurate, and complete across all packaging can mitigate this risk.”

From a more generalized standpoint, mislabeling (or misbranding) and/or incomplete product information, especially when considering the existence of allergens, also remains a leading cause of warnings, according to David Lennarz, president at Registrar Corp, a consulting firm based in Hampton, VA, that assists companies in addressing FDA compliance and other regulatory needs. “Most FDA warning letters relating to packaging in fact relate more to the labels on the package, and not the package itself,” says Lennarz. “Be sure that all allergens present in a product are properly declared and validate any health claims rather than assuming a particular claim can be made for a specific product.”

Warning Letter Received: Do’s & Don’ts Today’s manufacturing and packaging experts offer a range of advice for how to proceed and what to avoid when warning letters are delivered:

Do: Respond within 15 business days of the original letter and be specific in that response. “It’s important to critically look at everything the FDA is communicating and to make targeted responses to those communications,” says Berman.

Don’t: Rush to a response for the sake of beating a deadline. “It is key to be able to understand and explain anything that went wrong, why it happened down to the root cause, assessing what was impacted and what was not impacted, and explaining how the issues will be fixed — corrective actions, preventative actions, and confirmation that those CAPAs actually worked — in order to give the agency assurance that the company has a good handle on what has happened,” Berman said. “You don’t want to give a non-substantive, form-type of response.”

Do: Seek expert advice before submitting any communications. “The FDA is actively encouraging companies to bring in outside expertise to assist with addressing the findings of warning letters,” says Berman. “The FDA is also including recommendations that companies engage third-party, independent auditors to help with remediation. The most important thing to is to identify experts, internally and externally, in the regulatory and legal space, quality space, and those who can assess the underlying cause of the issues.”

Do: Hold sub-contractors accountable. “Comments from the FDA around sub-contractors inform companies that they are responsible for the acts of their contractors, because a contractor is viewed as an extension of that company that’s contracting for services" said Berman. 

Don’t: Argue with the regulator agency. But Do submit clarifications when necessary. “It’s important for the company to explain with documentation when there’s a discrepancy,” Berman said. “The agency could agree or disagree, but if the company truly believes that a finding was incorrect then that certainly can be communicated in an appropriate way.

Do: Maintain regular correspondence that details progress or lack thereof. “As you conduct corrective actions, it’s important to show progress or to be transparent in reporting any roadblocks and how you plan to take further corrective actions,” said Fender. “You also must be open to discussing alternate approaches. As you prepare for reinspection, be clear about how actions taken corrected the identified issues. Have you brought back all of the fielded product? Have you implemented needed processes and procedures to prevent this issue from occurring again?”        

EXCITING NEW EVENT! Innovation for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Recommended
EXCITING NEW EVENT! Innovation for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Recommended
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Related Stories
Roughly 90% of people that go into a hospital are going to end up having an IV bag and the numbers are round 70% of IV bags used in the U.S. are made from PV and DEHP.
Regulatory
California Restricts the Use of DEHP in IV Containers & Tubing
Patrick Gavit is a retired biochemist from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese multinational biopharmaceutical company.
Regulatory
The Impact of the Chevron Deference in Pharmaceutical Packaging
Regulatory Pfas Getty 174197278
Regulatory
PFAS: Navigating Materials of Concern in Life Science Packaging
Fda Logo
Regulatory
FDA Issues Draft Guidance for Biosimilar Products Labeling
Top Stories
Fda 2
Regulatory
Appropriate Steps to Avoid And Answer FDA Warning Letters in 2025
The rate of warnings initiated by the FDA continues to rise in the pharma and medical device industries. Knowing how to best attempt to prevent them and respond to them can be equally important.
Prs
Recyclability
Call for Speakers is Now Open for Packaging Recycling Summit 2025
The packaging for the kits includes instructions, a container for the sample return and a pre-paid shipping label.
Biopharmaceuticals
OptimallyMe, at-home blood and microbiome testing company, selects multi-component packaging
Capsule innovation and 3D printing transform pharma for a future of precision and ethical solutions.
Market Trends
2025 Predictions: Revolutionizing Delivery and Advancing Sustainability
The sterile packaging market size is estimated to be worth $27,550.6 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of $48,415.9 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.
Market Trends
Global Sterile Packaging Market to Reach $48,415.9 Million by 2034
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to packaging challenges for life sciences products. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
PharmaGuard stands out thanks to the PP film’s high transparency, strong water vapor barrier, excellent push-through performance, stable shrink properties, and wide sealing range – all achieved without the need for additional coatings.
PharmaGuard Recyclable Blister Concept Wins “Silver” at the 35th Packaging Innovation Awards
Unlike conventional blister solutions, this mono-material packaging concept can be integrated into existing mechanical recycling streams.
Vetter Introduces the Next Evolution of the V-OVS® Syringe Closure System
OptimallyMe, at-home blood and microbiome testing company, selects multi-component packaging
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View More »