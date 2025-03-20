Streamlining Prefilled Syringe Use for Adrenal Crisis Patients

Julia Anthony from SOLUtion Medical emphasizes usability and patient-centric design for the company’s dual chamber prefilled syringe and auto-injector.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Mar 20, 2025
The dual chamber prefilled syringe contains sterile water and powdered medication, reducing the preparation steps from 14 to just three for the syringe.
SOLUtion Medical

Key Takeaways:     

  • SOLUtion Medical offers advancements in providing solutions for adrenal crisis patients.
  • The dual chamber prefilled syringe contains sterile water and powdered medication, reducing the preparation steps from 14 to just three for the syringe and two for the auto-injector.
  • The industry is increasingly recognizing the importance of working together across drug and device sectors.

Julia Anthony is the Founder and CSO of SOLUtion Medical and she will be speaking in a panel discussion next month at Interphex titled, Drug Device Combination Products for Subcutaneous Self Administration. Prior to Interphex, I met with Julia about SOLUtion Medical's advancements in providing solutions for adrenal crisis patients and the challenges the company faced in designing a device that reduces the steps involved in administering lifesaving medicine. Julia described the development process and the challenges they faced, including marrying usability and cost, plus the importance of moving forward, even amid adversity.

“You can wait for conditions to be perfect or just create them yourself. If you wait too long, you’ll miss out on the opportunity,” said Anthony.

Keep reading to learn more about the incredible journey Julia Anthony has been on to bring a better solution to rare disease patients.

HCP: Could you tell us a little about yourself and SOLUtion Medical?

Anthony: I am the founder and CSO at SOLUtion Medical, and a rare disease patient at risk of adrenal crisis. Essentially, instead of fight or flight, when the body experiences stress, adrenal crisis patients start to systemically shut down and head toward shock. They then need a lifesaving injection that takes about 14 steps to prepare because it needs to be mixed right before it's injected for shelf-life purposes. So, I decided to found SOLUtion Medical first as a device company, then transitioning into a pharmaceutical and combination product company to make it easier to deliver this lifesaving medication. Currently, we are designing our products to enable multiple injection methods.

