Moving On From EO: Experiencing The Evolution of Today’s Sterilization Methods

When a recent rally in Memphis, TN, brought together community residents advocating for better protection of the environment, several accomplishments were celebrated. Chief among them was acknowledging the closure of a local facility that since 1976 had operated as a contracted sterilizer of medical equipment and materials. But the company has joined a growing number of plants that have shut down in response to ongoing scrutiny related to the use of ethylene oxide (EO), the colorless gas that, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is responsible for the sterilization of approximately 50% of all medical devices. A proven, effective sterilization method since the 1950s known for its ability to sterilize items that can’t withstand the heat associated with steam sterilization, EO has been linked to harmful environmental and public health effects. Although the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) still lists nearly 90 EO-active facilities nationwide (and in Puerto Rico), the prevailing sentiment is that more appropriate alternatives for sterilization are being developed for manufacturers to pivot toward as regulations become more stringent and as more facilities close for noncompliance.

“There has been much pressure focused on ethylene oxide sterilization because some processors have not done enough to ‘scrub’ the sterilant gas when vented from the sterilization vessels at the end of a sterilization cycle,” says Len Czuba, president of Czuba Enterprises Inc., a product development organization based in Lombard, IL, that specializes in plastics and medical devices. “This has led to many facilities closing, resulting in more pressure on other facilities that are fully in compliance with eliminating toxins from effluent gas emissions. But there are other options for sterilization being offered. The product will dictate the type of sterilization that is most appropriate.”

Common Sterilization Methods Today

After steam and EO, the most common sterilization is irradiation, which is traditionally performed with gamma rays or electron beams, aka beta irradiation. A radioactive particle that kills “bugs” equivalent to what EO achieves through high-energy, high-penetrating electromagnetic rays, gamma (Cobalt-60) is challenging to contain and is not abundantly available. Still, for those who can source it, gamma provides great versatility, says Paul J. Serio, president at Accumedix Inc., a medical device contract manufacturer based in Libertyville, IL, that develops and commercializes medical, dental, and surgical products. “We have had great success with gamma,” Serio said. “We do our work in the 25-40 kilogray cycle and it is far and away our preferred method of sterilization.” While the revalidation process to ensure that items that are sterilized with EO can withstand gamma is time consuming and expensive, Serio said more manufacturers are investing in the modality because the testing for suitability is not difficult. “We’ll place a sample of the product in with a sterilization batch, and it’s quickly evident to see if there are any issues, such as discoloration or crazing in a plastic,” he said. “Anybody who’s currently using EO should be looking for alternative options. You need to weigh and consider that, increasingly, EO facilities are becoming less available. Those continuing to go with EO could very well be in a position where, without much notice, there’s no longer a place to conduct sterilization.”

Getty images, rusak With beta irradiation, a stream of high-speed electrons sterilize products with similar sterilization effectiveness although the beta-particles have less penetration energy. Product is placed in layers on conveyor belts to pass under a curtain of particle, enabling sterilization to occur in seconds as opposed to the hours required for gamma. “With beta, the time factor is a positive over gamma since there is less time for oxygen to seep into the product, resulting in less oxidation of the polymers of construction,” Czuba said. “And when power is switched off the particle accelerator, the system has no harmful radiation, as does gamma. That’s a big advantage. I believe beta is the wave of the future.”

As methods of radiation sterilization evolve, Czuba also sees x-ray as one of the more recent developments to gain significant traction. “This is where you irradiate a specific metal target that, as with beta, you turn on the energy to the accelerator source,” he said. “The source generates a high-energy beam that energizes the target, which generates x-rays that sterilize the product to which it’s exposed. This is still in final development, but companies are investing in it and x-ray looks like it will be available commercially as the industry moves away from EO, as companies conduct proper qualification tests, and as the FDA gives its approval.” Among the benefits of x-ray is that it’s somewhat stronger and provides better penetration compared to beta, and similarly only emits rays when the power is turned on to the source, making it less dangerous than gamma. “The only drawbacks as of now would be cost related and that there would be many qualifications required to transition to it because it’s in the early stages of adoption,” said Czuba.

Additional Sterilization Alternatives: An Overview



Other trending options for sterilization include nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ), chlorine dioxide (CIO 2 ), high-concentration carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), and vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP). At Noxilizer, an organization based in Hanover, MD, that provides sterilization services and equipment to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device manufacturers, a proprietary NO 2 sterilization process is helping to solve sterilization challenges throughout the process.