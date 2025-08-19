Novo Nordisk Collaborates With BioMed X For New Oral Peptide Drug Delivery

The new project, entitled “Prolonged Retention of Oral Peptide Formulations in the Gut”, aims to develop novel oral formulation technologies that achieve site-specific, prolonged retention of tablets or capsules within the lower small intestine.

BioMed X , an independent biomedical research institute based in Heidelberg, Germany, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with Novo Nordisk , a leading global healthcare company headquartered in Denmark. This partnership aims to address one of the most critical challenges in modern drug development: the efficient oral delivery of therapeutic peptides. A research team will be formed to work on this challenge with support from BioMed X and Novo Nordisk.

The new project, entitled “Prolonged Retention of Oral Peptide Formulations in the Gut”, will be hosted at BioMed X in Heidelberg. It aims to develop novel oral formulation technologies that achieve site-specific, prolonged retention of tablets or capsules within the lower small intestine. The key objective is to significantly improve the absorption and bioavailability of peptide-based therapeutics.

Despite considerable advances in biomedical research, conventional oral peptide formulations continue to be limited by low intestinal permeability and rapid gastrointestinal transit. There is an urgent need for innovative technologies that ensure prolonged retention of the dosage form in the lower small intestine, allowing for continuous release and efficient absorption—ultimately improving patient compliance without compromising gastrointestinal safety and motility or causing obstruction.